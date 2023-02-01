Tom Brady Announces Retirement From The NFL After 23 Seasons

The GOAT is hanging them up again as Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL.

On Tuesday morning, the 45-year-old Brady took to social media to discuss his decision to walk away from the game for a second time. The news comes exactly one year removed from his first retirement. In the 53-second video, Brady said he is retiring “for good,” as the quarterback wasted no time in announcing his decision.

“When I woke up this morning, I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first,” said Brady. “It won’t be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year.”

An emotional Brady thanked all those who supported him throughout his 23 seasons in the NFL.

“To every single one of you for supporting me, my family my friends, my teammates, my competitors, I could go on forever. There’s too many,” Brady added. “Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. I love you all.”

Truly grateful on this day. Thank you 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/j2s2sezvSS — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2023

Brady Retires For The Second Time

In February 2022, Brady initially announced his retirement after 22 seasons. This came as a bit of a surprise around the NFL, considering Brady was coming off a 13-4 regular season where he led the league in passing yards (5,316) and touchdowns (43).

However, Brady’s first retirement lasted only 40 days as the quarterback announced he would return to play for the Buccaneers in the 2022 season. Brady and the Buccaneers struggled all season long, finishing the year with an 8-9 record. The team still found a way to win the NFC South and make the NFL Playoffs. But they stood no match for the Cowboys as Dallas defeated Tampa Bay in the Wild Card Round 31-14.

In addition to his rocky football season, Brady dealt with challenges off the field, including the fallout of his divorce from Gisele Bündchen in October 2022.

Brady Walks Away As The Greatest Quarterback Of All Time

After 23 seasons, Brady still steps away as the best quarterback to ever play in the NFL. Throughout his career, Brady won seven Super Bowls, winning the Super Bowl MVP in five of those games.

Brady’s list of records includes most career passing yards, touchdown passes, quarterback wins, and Super Bowl MVPs.