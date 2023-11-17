It’s the first NFL season in over two decades without Tom Brady and it looks like the seven-time Super Bowl winner is itching for some action. Next week, one of the biggest rivalry games in all of college football will see Ohio State take on Michigan in a battle between two College Football Playoff contenders.

For Wolverines alumni, Brady it’s a huge game that he’s willing to risk a lot on. Worth more than any sum of money, Brady made a playful bet with Buckeyes’ product C.J. Stroud on the outcome of the game, putting one of his seven Super Bowl rings on the line.

Tom Brady Bets One of His Super Bowl Rings

On a recent episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast. Brady a huge bet with Houston Texas rookie NFL quarterback C.J. Stroud. Brady obviously picked Michigan and wagered one of his Super Bowl rings against the Buckeyes.

“If Ohio State wins … you get one of my Super Bowl rings. And if Michigan beats Ohio State, then you got to give me all your youth, your agility, your time in the 40 (yard dash), and all your future years in the NFL,” Brady said. “How about that?”

The NFL rookie simply responded, “That’s a bet.” However, the young quarterback did say that he didn’t want any of Brady’s rings and that he wanted his own.

While it doesn’t seem like much, the bet is evidence that Brady wishes to be back in the NFL.

Ohio State vs Michigan Rivarly

Ohio State will be going to the Big House on Saturday, November 25 for one of the most anticipated rivalry games of the year.

Recently, there has been a huge turnaround for Michigan. Prior to the past two seasons, they had lost to Ohio State for almost two decades.

However, in the last two matchups, the Wolverines have come away with victories in 2021 and 2022. Currently, The Wolverines and Buckeyes are ranked No. 2 and No. 3 teams in the country. Despite the sign-stealing scandal Jim Harbaugh and the program is in, Michigan is still favored to win the national championship at +260, at the best sports betting sites.

On Thursday, Harbaugh accepted a three-game suspension from the Big Ten, meaning he won’t be on the sidelines with Michigan takes on OSU.