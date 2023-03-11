NFL News and Rumors

Tom Brady Congratulates Devin McCourty On His Retirement

35-year-old safety Devin McCourty retired from the NFL this week.

After 13 seasons, all with the New England Patriots, McCourty decided to call it a career.

With 35 career interceptions, the three-time Super Bowl champion was a big part of the Patriots dynasty.

It was a difficult decision for McCourty but one he ultimately thinks is best for himself and his family.

He also joins his former quarterback, Tom Brady, in retiring after the 2022 season.

Brady reacted to the news of McCourty’s retirement by honoring him on social media.

What Brady Said

He posted a picture of himself head-butting McCourty and called him a New England legend.

Brady also quipped that McCourty outlasted him by a month.

McCourty commented on the picture by saying in part:

“At this moment my rookie year I knew you were crazy…almost knocked me out.”

He followed it up with three laughter emojis.

Will Devin McCourty Follow Brady Into Commentating?

It is not clear what McCourty’s post-playing career plan is.

He has recently appeared on television with twin brother Jason McCourty, one of the hosts of NFL Network’s Good Morning Football program.

Could he take the plunge and join his brother and Brady (in 2024) in commentating or analysis?

Patriots Dig Deeper Into New Rebuilding Realty

As players continue to retire from the Patriots’ glory years, the common denominator remains Coach Bill Belichick.

He is essentially starting anew with a young group including quarterback Mac Jones who will enter his third NFL season in 2023.

Belichick is 70 years old and has been coaching in the NFL since 1975.

How much longer he coaches is up to him as it is clear that his relationship with owner Robert Kraft is very tight.

Belichick loves a challenge and the AFC East that his Patriots used to win with ease, with Tom Brady as his QB1, is now a lot more competitive.

The Patriots finished 2022 in third place with an 8-9 record.

Keeping up with Buffalo, and Miami, and monitoring what the Jets are going to do to improve will keep Belichick challenged indefinitely.

