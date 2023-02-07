Tom Brady Dismisses The ‘Stupid’ Brady Vs. Belichick Debate

Tom Brady will not entertain the “Brady vs. Belichick” debate. In fact, the legendary quarterback thinks it’s “stupid.” On his “Let’s Go!” podcast, Brady spoke with his former head coach, Bill Belichick, about their time together on the New England Patriots. When the “Brady vs. Belichick” discourse came up, Brady quickly put an end to the debate.

“For me, there’s nobody I’d rather be associated with,” Brady said. “From my standpoint, I think it’s always such a stupid conversation to say, ‘Brady vs. Belichick’ because, in my mind, that’s not what a partnership is about. Coach couldn’t play quarterback, and I couldn’t coach.”

“In my view, people were always trying to pull us apart. I don’t think we ever felt like that with each other. We never were trying to pull each other apart. We actually were always trying to go in the same direction,” Brady added. “They get tired of writing the same story. So once they write all the nice things and championships and this and then they just start going, ‘Well, this works, let’s start trying to divide them.’ I never really appreciated those ways that people would try to do that.”

Belichick Calls Brady “The Greatest Ever”

Known for his nondescript press conferences, Belichick rarely expresses his true feelings to the media. However, Belichick was quick to shower Brady with praise on the podcast, congratulating the quarterback on his retirement.

“The greatest player, the greatest career,” Belichick said. “A great, great person. It was such an opportunity and an honor for me to coach Tom. I guess it’s gotta end at some point. But it’s the greatest one ever. So, congratulations, Tom.”

Brady and Belichick are one of the most successful NFL quarterback-coach tandems of the Super Bowl era, having won six Super Bowls in their 20 seasons together.

Brady Acknowledges Disagreements With Belichick

It’s well-known that the relationship between Brady and Belichick soured toward the end of their partnership.

However, Brady never lost respect for his coach, no matter how many disagreements they had.

“I think that’s one thing I appreciate about Coach Belichick in life: He’s not afraid to have a hard conversation,” Brady said. “We didn’t always agree, but we always respected each other. I know he respected me for the job that I did, and I certainly did the same. I think even when you go away from each other, you respect each other probably that much more. I certainly did because I realized the commitment he was trying to make to get our team to win.”