Tom Brady Doesn’t Rule Out Retirement After Bucs’ Defeat To Cowboys

Tom Brady had a career high of 66 pass attempts, but only completed 35 of them in a disastrous 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, and refused to rule out retirement last night, leaving his NFL future up in the air.

Tom Brady's 23rd NFL season comes to an end. pic.twitter.com/gv5PmG7iCO — NFL (@NFL) January 17, 2023

After the game, Brady didn’t seem to certain about what lies ahead, and spoke to reporters in his post-game press conference.

“I’m going to go home and get a good night’s sleep…as good as I can tonight,” Brady responded when quizzed on his future.

He also added that he has no timetable for making a decision. “This has been all I’ve focused on – this game. It’ll just be one day at a time. Truly.”

Brady seemed emotional at the end of his press conference, and finished it with some positive parting words.

Here's the video of how Tom Brady ended his press conference tonight: pic.twitter.com/bUHKJgSOmY — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 17, 2023

“I love this organization. It’s a great place to be. Thankyou for everybody for welcoming me. Just very grateful for the respect and I hope I gave it back to you guys.”

After falling in last year’s NFC Divisional round to the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, the veteran announced his retirement.

Just over a month later, he made a shocking u-turn and decided to come out of retirement in early march, and returned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

