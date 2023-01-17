NFL News and Rumors

Tom Brady Doesn’t Rule Out Retirement After Bucs’ Defeat To Cowboys

Author image
Kyle Curran
Twitter
2 min read
tom-brady playoffs
Tom Brady had a career high of 66 pass attempts, but only completed 35 of them in a disastrous 31-14  loss to the Dallas Cowboys, and refused to rule out retirement last night, leaving his NFL future up in the air. 

After the game, Brady didn’t seem to certain about what lies ahead, and spoke to reporters in his post-game press conference.

“I’m going to go home and get a good night’s sleep…as good as I can tonight,” Brady responded when quizzed on his future.

He also added that he has no timetable for making a decision. “This has been all I’ve focused on – this game. It’ll just be one day at a time. Truly.”

Brady seemed emotional at the end of his press conference, and finished it with some positive parting words.

“I love this organization. It’s a great place to be. Thankyou for everybody for welcoming me. Just very grateful for the respect and I hope I gave it back to you guys.”

After falling in last year’s NFC Divisional round to the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, the veteran announced his retirement.

Just over a month later, he made a shocking u-turn and decided to come out of retirement in early march, and returned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran specialises in football (soccer), darts, combat sports, basketball and American football and has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites including Sportslens, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community. He also writes news, betting tips and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. And previously read news bulletins on local radio stations up and down the UK, courtesy of DerbyshireMediaCompany. He also formerly covered Premier League and EFL matches as an accredited journalist and editor for Prost International.
