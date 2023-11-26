College Football News and Rumors

Tom Brady Has The Last Word In Bet With Ex Ohio State QB CJ Stroud

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
cj stroud2

Tom Brady can rest easy knowing that all of his Super Bowl rings remain in his possession.

Leading up to the Ohio State vs. Michigan game, Michigan’s most famous football alumnus Brady made a bet with former Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud.

Brady pledged to give up one of his rings if Ohio State won.

If Michigan won, Stroud had to hand over his youth, agility, speed, and future NFL career.

Of course, it was an unrealistic bet made in jest, but Brady did not plan to let it go.

Following “The Game”, Brady tweeted Stroud.

College football is filled with heated rivalries, but The Game may be the most noteworthy.

The teams are not even mentioned when people say “The Game.”

It is understood that it is Michigan vs. Ohio State.

With all of the added drama with Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh in 2023, the game got even more hype.

Speaking of hype, how could Michigan lose when Brady narrated a pregame hype video?

Brady also kept the “Michigan vs. Everybody” mantra going by facilitating sale of bracelets prior to the game.

Brady appears to be living his best life in retirement, posting Sunday morning pictures with his kids on a boat.

CJ Stroud has not yet responded to Brady’s friendly jab.

He is busy preparing for the Houston Texans Week 12 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Stroud has been extraordinary in his rookie season with the Texans, leading his team to a 6-4 record through Week 11 under rookie head coach DeMeco Ryans.

Topics  
College Football News and Rumors Michigan Wolverines NCAAF Ohio State Buckeyes
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To College Football News and Rumors

College Football News and Rumors
deion sanders 8

WATCH: Deion Sanders Address Colorado Buffaloes Locker Room After Season-Ending Loss To Utah

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  2h
College Football News and Rumors
Tim Tebow
Tim Tebow Honored At Florida Game Prior To His Induction Into College Football Hall Of Fame
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  2h
College Football News and Rumors
auburn alabama iron bowl miracle (1)
Iron Bowl: College Football Fans Witness Crazy Ending, Alabama Securing Unlikely Victory Over Auburn
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  15h
College Football News and Rumors
michigan blitzes osu third year in a row (1)
‘The Game:’ College Football Fans Watched No. 3 Michigan Take Down No. 2 Ohio State, Earn 3rd Straight Big Ten East Title In Classic Rivalry Matchup
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  18h
College Football News and Rumors
michigan jj mccarthy facing ohio state (1)
‘The Game:’ 2 Keys For No. 3 Michigan To Upend No. 2 Ohio State For 3rd Straight Season
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Nov 23 2023
College Football News and Rumors
jordan travis injures ankile (1)
College Football Week 12: Fans Respond To Sights, Sounds, Emotions of Saturday’s Unique Action, Upsets
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Nov 19 2023
College Football News and Rumors
NCAA Football: Michigan at Maryland
College Football Fans Watch Michigan Overcome Distractions, Survive Maryland Scare, Earn Historic Win No. 1,000, Set Up Big Ten Clash With Ohio State
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Nov 18 2023
More News
Arrow to top