Tom Brady can rest easy knowing that all of his Super Bowl rings remain in his possession.

Leading up to the Ohio State vs. Michigan game, Michigan’s most famous football alumnus Brady made a bet with former Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud.

Brady pledged to give up one of his rings if Ohio State won.

If Michigan won, Stroud had to hand over his youth, agility, speed, and future NFL career.

Of course, it was an unrealistic bet made in jest, but Brady did not plan to let it go.

Following “The Game”, Brady tweeted Stroud.

Smart move not taking the bet @CJ7STROUD . At least you keep the rocket arm and 4.4 40 time 😂 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) November 25, 2023

College football is filled with heated rivalries, but The Game may be the most noteworthy.

The teams are not even mentioned when people say “The Game.”

It is understood that it is Michigan vs. Ohio State.

With all of the added drama with Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh in 2023, the game got even more hype.

Speaking of hype, how could Michigan lose when Brady narrated a pregame hype video?

Brady also kept the “Michigan vs. Everybody” mantra going by facilitating sale of bracelets prior to the game.

Brady appears to be living his best life in retirement, posting Sunday morning pictures with his kids on a boat.

Caught dinner! (I caught one. The smallest one.) 😂☀️🦞 pic.twitter.com/UQ1Cbxxlkb — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) November 26, 2023

CJ Stroud has not yet responded to Brady’s friendly jab.

He is busy preparing for the Houston Texans Week 12 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Stroud has been extraordinary in his rookie season with the Texans, leading his team to a 6-4 record through Week 11 under rookie head coach DeMeco Ryans.

OH MY CJ STROUD 🤯🤯

pic.twitter.com/fqoM4Gysuu — PFF (@PFF) November 19, 2023