Tom Brady Makes the San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl Favorites, According to Stephen A. Smith

With the San Francisco 49ers out of the playoffs, they have quite a quarterback quandary to solve this offseason. Brock Purdy tore his UCL in the NFC Championship. Trey Lance is recovering from a broken ankle. Jimmy Garoppolo is recovering from a broken foot and a free agent in 2023. A team recently in the NFC championship and having questions at the quarterback position calls for some insurance.

This brings us to Stephen A. Smith’s solution: Tom Brady.

During Tuesday’s episode of First Take, the ESPN commentator shared his thoughts on the prospects of the 49ers with Brady.

“If Tom Brady went to the San Francisco 49ers, they should be the favorites,” Smith said.

Brady is scheduled to be a free agent when the 2023 league year starts in March. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported earlier this month that Brady is taking time to decide on his future. He also added that his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates feel that he is leaving.

“He can still ball, there’s no question about it. I have no doubt about that,” Smith continued. “I will tell you this, to me the biggest argument even beyond is how he ended this season. The fact of the matter is it’s pretty hard for a champion, let alone a seven-time champion, to go out like that.”

At this point, there is no denying Tom Brady’s resume. He is a seven-time Super Bowl champion with five Super Bowl MVP awards, three MVPs, and three All-Pro first-team selections. However, he will also be 46 years old when the 2023 regular season starts in September.

Additionally, Brady’s production in 2022 has tailed off significantly from his first two years with the Buccaneers. As a result, they only went 8-9 despite winning the NFC South. They lost in the Wild Card game at home against the Dallas Cowboys by a score of 31-14.

There is a hometown connection for Brady, who was born in the suburb of San Mateo. As of now, their three starters in 2022 are all dealing with injuries. Rookie Brock Purdy tore his UCL during the Niners’ NFC championship loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken foot in December and missed the rest of the regular season and postseason. And their 2021 first-round pick Trey Lance broke his ankle back in September, although he expects to be healthy by the time their offseason programs start.