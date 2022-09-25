NFL News and Rumors

Tom Brady May Not Be 100% For Green Bay Packers Clash

joshstedman
Tampa Bay QB Tom Brady may not be 100% as he leads their offense against Aaron Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers.

The seven-time Super Bowl winning QB confirmed on Monday he injured his finger during their week 2 victory over the Saints. Brady, however, quickly reassured the media and fans that the injury wasn’t too serious.

Buccaneers fans will be reassured to know that the Brady competed in training as usual this week.

During the open training on Thursday, Brady was seen shaking his throwing arm, a sight that caused concern amongst Bucs fans.

What Do We Know About Brady’s Injury?

Here’s what Brady said about the injury:

“I banged it up pretty good, but it didn’t affect me at all in the game,

“Just going to be sore throughout the week, but one of those bumps and bruises that comes along with playing.”

When pressed by the media about the injury later in the week, Brady simply said:

“Great. I feel great,

“It’s football season.”

On Friday, Bucs coach Todd Bowles backed up Brady’s statement that he was fine, “he’s ready to go. He’s full practice [on Friday]. He took every throw.”

Brady’s injury will be a talking point all the way up to the game, all eyes will be on the first Bucs offense.

Buccaneers NFL News and Rumors
joshstedman

An experienced sports writer, writing for the likes of GiveMeSport. Focusing mainly on soccer back in the UK, he has recently ventured into writing about American Sports. Josh is a Sheffield Wednesday and Luka Dončić enthusiast.
