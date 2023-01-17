Tom Brady Next Team Odds: Will Brady Reunite With Former Coach?

Last year, Brady retired briefly only to return to the Bucs to take care of some “unfinished business”.

Apparently, that business could be over, at least in Tampa Bay.

The 45-year-old quarterback was cryptic in his season-ending news conference with the Tampa Bay media on Monday night, thanking staff and media members for making it through the season.

The press conference, which could be Brady’s final appearance at Raymond James Stadium, left media members scratching their heads.

“I love this organization, it’s a great place to be,” Brady said, “I’m just very grateful for the respect and hope I gave the same thing back to you guys.”

Check out how Brady ended his press conference following Monday night’s playoff loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Here's the video of how Tom Brady ended his press conference tonight: pic.twitter.com/bUHKJgSOmY — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 17, 2023

Tom Brady Retirement Odds

Brady and the Bucs are officially out of the playoffs and fans are already awaiting the quarterback’s next move.

Barely making it into the playoffs doesn’t seem like a fairytale ending for the greatest quarterback of all time, so some NFL experts are convinced that the 45-year-old will be back in uniform come Week 1.

Right now, the best online sportsbooks have released odds on Brady’s retirement decision.

Odds for Brady to Retire

The best US sportsbooks have Brady to retire at +110 odds. On the other hand, the odds Brady doesn’t retire comes in as the heavy favorite at -150 odds.

Check out the chart below for Brady’s odds to retire.

Will Tom Brady Retire? Odds Play Yes +110 No -150

Brady to Retire and then Unretire

Brady shocked the football world last year by retiring without seemingly any notice. The superstar quarterback took to social media to announce his farewell.

After 40 days, Brady decided that he was going to unretire and return to the field.

Some of the top NFL betting sites have set odds for Brady to pull the same stunt again. For Brady to retire and unretire is set at +700 odds.

Check out the odds chart below for the Brady retirement prop.

Will Tom Brady Retire and then unretire? Odds Play Yes +700 No -2000

Tom Brady Next Team Odds

After Derek Carr made an abrupt farewell message last week, rumors have been swirling that head coach Josh McDaniels and the Raiders are heavily pursuing Brady.

Together, McDaniels and Brady have won six Super Bowls as an offensive coach and quarterback tandem.

Currently the Raiders have the best odds to be Brady’s next team at +300.

Meanwhile, the New York Jets aren’t far behind with +350 odds, and at +500, a reunion with Bill Belichick isn’t out of the question either.

Check out the chart below for the best Brady next team odds from BetOnline, one of the best NFL betting sites.

Tom Brady Next Team Odds Play Las Vegas Raiders +300 New York Jets +350 New England Patriots +500 Miami Dolphins +600 San Francisco 49ers +700 Indianapolis Colts +750 Baltimore Ravens +900 Washington Commanders +1000 New Orleans Saints +1000 Atlanta Falcons +1100 Tennessee Titans +1200 Houston Texans +2500

Brady Endures First Losing Season of His Career

The Bucs endured a difficult season with Brady under center.

Despite winning the NFC South Division and earning another trip to the NFL Playoffs, Brady finished with a losing record (8-9) for the first time in his football career.

While Brady has said there is no timetable on a decision for his future, he may have dropped enough hints in his postgame press conference to rule out a return to the Bucs.

In the 31-14 Wild Card loss to Dallas, he finished 35 of 66 passing for 351 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

For the season, Brady finished third in the NFL in passing yards (4,694) and eighth in passing touchdowns (26).

Off The Field Struggles Could Play A Factor In Retirement Decision

Earlier this season, Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen announced their divorce, confirming the speculation that the married couple was enduring trouble at home.

One of the driving factors behind the divorce, Brady and Bündchen did not see eye-to-eye on his decision to return to the football field.

Perhaps Brady’s post-career pursuits were also getting in the way of family time.

Prior to returning to the field, Brady also confirmed a record 10-year, $375 million deal to be a lead NFL Analyst for Fox.