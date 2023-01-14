Tom Brady Player Props | Best NFL Wild Card Player Prop Bets

In what could be his final playoff run, Tom Brady will try to lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers past the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night. The Bucs snuck into the postseason by stealing the NFC South crown despite finishing with a losing 8-9 record on the year. With that being said, the Bucs’ offense is clicking at the right time, which should leave some value on some Tom Brady player props this weekend.

Below, we’ll break down the Tom Brady player props available online and go over the best prop bets for the Cowboys vs Bucs game on Monday night.

How To Get A Free Bet on Tom Brady Player Props

There are several different Tom Brady prop bets available for the Buccaneers vs Cowboys game this weekend.

Bettors can predict whether Brady will go over or under a certain amount of passing attempts, completions, yards, or touchdowns, among many other prop bets.

Tom Brady Stats

Tom Brady guided the Bucs to the NFL Playoffs despite a losing 8-9 record on the year.

While Tampa Bay finished second in the NFL in passing yards per game, the Bucs managed to score just 18.4 points per game, good for 25th in the NFL.

Brady had a down year by his standards but he still finished second in the NFL with 4,694 passing yards this season. The 45-year-old also threw 25 touchdowns and only nine interceptions and finished the season strong by throwing for 250 yards or more in 10 of his final 12 regular season games.

In his only game versus the Cowboys this season, Brady threw for 212 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Before you place your player props bets, check out some key Tom Brady stats and betting trends ahead of the Bucs vs Cowboys game below.

4,694 yards, 25 TD, 9 INT

2 passing touchdowns or more in 5 of his last 8 games

Over 250 yards passing in 10 of his last 12 games

Last Game vs Cowboys: 18/27 for 212 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT (W 19-3)

NFL Wild Card: Buccaneers vs Cowboys Odds

Since the Bucs won the NFC South Division title, Tampa Bay will have the benefit of hosting the Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium on Wild Card Weekend.

Just about everyone is counting out Brady in the Bucs on Monday.

Tampa Bay enters as slim 1-point underdogs at home against the Cowboys. However, the Bucs shut down the Cowboys in a 19-3 Week 1 win earlier this season. With Brady and the Bucs playing some of their best football of the season, there could be some value in backing the greatest quarterback of all time in a win-or-go-home game.

For a complete breakdown of the Buccaneers vs Cowboys odds, check out the chart from BetOnline below.

Best Tom Brady Player Props For NFL Wild Card Weekend

In Monday’s Wild Card game, the Bucs will be tested by a Dallas defense that ranks among the best units in the NFL.

As a result, Brady is projected for some fairly modest stats, leaving the opportunity for sharp bettors to earn a profit on the game.

According to the top online sportsbooks, Brady is projected for 28.5 pass completions on 41.5 attempts to go along with 277.5 yards and 1.5 touchdowns on the day.

Check out some of the most popular Tom Brady player prop bets available at BetOnline, one of the best sportsbooks for NFL props.

Tom Brady Passing Yards — Over/Under 277.5 Yards

Tom Brady Passing Yards Odds Play Over 277.5 -124 Under 277.5 -106

Tom Brady Passing Touchdowns — Over/Under 1.5 Touchdowns

Tom Brady 1.5 Passing Touchdowns Odds Play Over 1.5 -148 Under 1.5 -112

Tom Brady Pass Attempts — Over/Under 41.5 Attempts

Tom Brady Pass Attempts Odds Play Over 41.5 -121 Under 41.5 -108

Tom Brady Pass Completions — Over/Under 28.5 Completions

Tom Brady Pass Completions Odds Play Over 28.5 -107 Under 28.5 -122

Best Tom Brady Prop Bet — Over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (-113)

Brady was much better at home compared to on the road this year.

He finished with a 17:4 TD: INT ratio at Raymond James Stadium compared to an 8:5 TD: INT ratio away from home this year.

Brady also proved to be clutch on more than one occasion during the 2022-23 season. He posted a 13:3 TD: INT ratio in the fourth quarter and threw for 4 TDs and 0 INT in the final frame when the score was within seven points.

The Bucs aren’t afraid to rely on Brady, especially in the red zone, which should give him a chance to throw for two scores on Monday night.

With Brady projected for only 1.5 touchdowns, there should be some value here.

Take Tom Brady Over 1.5 Touchdowns at BetOnline.