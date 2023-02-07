NFL News and Rumors

Tom Brady Poses In His Underwear, Defers FOX Gig To 2024

Wendi Oliveros
NFL: AFC Wild Card-Tennessee Titans at New England Patriots

Tom Brady is once again in the news, a week after announcing his retirement from the game.

In recent years, he co-hosted a weekly podcast and launched his BRADY Brand of clothing so it is not surprising that we would see him engage in his off-the-field interests.

Here is the trifecta of Brady events that have already happened this week, and it’s only Tuesday.

 

1. He Posed In His Underwear

Brady took to Twitter to pose in his underwear presumably to market BRADY Brand, but maybe he is channeling his modeling genes ala his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen.

 

2. He Reunited With Bill Belichick

On Brady’s “Let’s Go!” Podcast, Bill Belichick was his guest.

For those who advanced the narrative that the two parted in 2019 on bad terms, that seems far from true.

Belichick heaped praise on Brady who he called “the greatest player”, and Brady was emotional at hearing the words of his former coach.

Brady spoke highly of Belichick for developing him as a player.

 

3. He Announced The Start Date For FOX Broadcasting Gig

Brady told Colin Cowherd that he is taking a gap year of sorts.

He is not starting his FOX broadcasting job until the 2024 season.

Some will assume that he is leaving himself wiggle room to unretire again, but he seems committed to learning the ropes of broadcasting and doing it right.

Brady doubles down by saying that he does not want to fail and needs time to not only learn the ropes of the job but also to focus on other parts of his personal life that need attention after his lengthy NFL playing career.

 

What We Do Not Know

Brady has been pretty open in the past week about what his thoughts and priorities are.

What he have not heard is whether he will sign a one-day contract and retire as a Patriot.

This was an idea that Patriots owner Robert Kraft was talking about last week, but we will have to wait and see what decision he makes about that.

Patriots fans would love to see Brady come home and be honored for being one of the architects of the Patriots dynasty.

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
