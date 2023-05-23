Tom Brady Reportedly Purchases Minority Stake in Las Vegas Raiders

Tom Brady just can’t stay out of the headlines, even in retirement

Tom Brady, the legendary quarterback, is inching closer to NFL ownership as an agreement has been reached between him and Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis. The deal, which grants Brady a minority stake in the franchise, is now pending approval from the NFL and its owners. Although Brady has not publicly commented on the announcement, this development marks a significant step in his journey toward owning an NFL team.

“We have come to an agreement for Tom Brady to become a partner in the Raiders, and we have submitted it to the NFL for approval,” Davis Said

Details regarding the terms of the agreement have not been disclosed, but it will require the approval of at least 23 out of the remaining 31 NFL owners. Any ownership deal must receive the support of three-fourths of the league’s franchises.

The sale of a minority share of the @Raiders to ex-Patriots and Bucs QB @TomBrady has been agreed to and submitted to the NFL for approval. Won’t be done at the spring meeting but ball is rolling on it. (Brady is already in business w/Vegas owner Mark Davis, with the WNBA Aces.) — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) May 22, 2023

Brady Joins Rare Company

If the agreement is approved, Brady will join an elite group of players who have held ownership stakes in NFL franchises. Jerry Richardson, a former tight end for the Baltimore Colts, was the founding owner of the Carolina Panthers. Additionally, George Halas, a Hall of Famer, served as an owner, player, and coach for the Chicago Bears since their establishment in 1920. Brady, who retired this offseason after an illustrious 23-year career with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, won six Super Bowls with the Patriots and a seventh with the Buccaneers in the 2021 season.

Could Brady Still Call Games for Fox?

Brady’s potential ownership stake likely closes the door on any potential comeback as a player. If the 45-year-old were to consider returning from retirement for a second time, he would require approval from three-fourths of the league’s franchises to play for the Raiders.

However, Brady declared in February that his retirement announcement was “for good.” Despite this, reports suggest that an ownership stake would not prevent Brady from pursuing a career as a game analyst for Fox. He signed a 10-year, $375 million contract with the network, set to begin in 2023. Brady announced that he would delay his broadcasting career until the 2024 season to allow himself ample time for learning and honing his skills in the broadcasting industry.

As the agreement between Brady and the Raiders undergoes the approval process, NFL fans and analysts will eagerly await the outcome. Brady’s potential ownership role adds another fascinating chapter to his already illustrious football career, solidifying his transition into the world of team ownership.