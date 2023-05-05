Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is entering his first offseason as a retired NFL player.

The transition into full-fledged retirement could be difficult as the spring and summer wear on, but Brady seems to be busy and enjoying life.

His next official football-related gig is expected to begin in the Fall of 2024 with FOX Sports.

The New York Post‘s Andrew Marchland has recently reported that there is a chance that Brady will walk away from his 10-year, $375 million FOX gig before it even begins.

Marchland’s reasoning is that Brady could be busy with other retirement projects, and he may not enjoy the travel away from his children that the FOX gig would require.

Brady has obviously heard these rumors and decided to set the record straight.

What Brady Said

Brady had a terse response to Marchland’s theory that he may walk away from FOX sooner rather than later.

He issued it on social media in response to a Sports Illustrated Instagram comment about Marchland’s reporting.

Tom Brady sounds committed to FOX Sports and the broadcast booth 🐐 pic.twitter.com/R0CGPI0uhZ — Wolf Sports (@wolfsports) May 5, 2023

Brady called it “FakeNews”.

Update: @TomBrady denies the report by the New York Post that he's been considering leaving his $10-year, $375 million FOX deal. "FakeNews" (📷 @TMZ) pic.twitter.com/x5nC7bghDc — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 5, 2023

Marchland’s Report Did Not Make Sense

Marchland’s report did not make sense because Brady, of all people, is well aware of the time and travel commitment required of NFL broadcasters.

Brady spoke of his excitement to start this challenge months ago.

He also talked about the importance of preparing for this opportunity because it requires a different skill set than playing the game.

Brady is a consummate professional.

He wants to take the time to do his homework and do a good job.

.@TomBrady tells @ColinCowherd on @FS1 that he will start his broadcast career with FOX in the Fall of 2024. pic.twitter.com/rckDnIVeQO — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) February 6, 2023

Brady knows the scrutiny of the NFL world will be on him when he enters the FOX booth for the first time in September 2024 so he is not taking the job lightly.

Conclusion

Football fans will miss Brady in 2023 so they will warmly welcome him on their televisions in 2024.

Grateful to have the chance to celebrate such an amazing life on and off the field with friends and family. Even more grateful to get through 30 minutes of beach football with no serious injuries 😂 pic.twitter.com/48YG7CPe9b — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 19, 2023

In the meantime, we should let him enjoy his well-earned retirement as long as he shares his golf and beach photos and videos on social media.

This is especially true if Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman, or other former teammates are involved.