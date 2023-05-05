NFL News and Rumors

Tom Brady Responds To Reports He Will Back Out Of FOX NFL Broadcasting Gig

Wendi Oliveros
Tom Brady stares and walks off the field.

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is entering his first offseason as a retired NFL player.

The transition into full-fledged retirement could be difficult as the spring and summer wear on, but Brady seems to be busy and enjoying life.

His next official football-related gig is expected to begin in the Fall of 2024 with FOX Sports.

The New York Post‘s Andrew Marchland has recently reported that there is a chance that Brady will walk away from his 10-year, $375 million FOX gig before it even begins.

Marchland’s reasoning is that Brady could be busy with other retirement projects, and he may not enjoy the travel away from his children that the FOX gig would require.

Brady has obviously heard these rumors and decided to set the record straight.

What Brady Said

Brady had a terse response to Marchland’s theory that he may walk away from FOX sooner rather than later.

He issued it on social media in response to a Sports Illustrated Instagram comment about Marchland’s reporting.

Brady called it “FakeNews”.

Marchland’s Report Did Not Make Sense

Marchland’s report did not make sense because Brady, of all people, is well aware of the time and travel commitment required of NFL broadcasters.

Brady spoke of his excitement to start this challenge months ago.

He also talked about the importance of preparing for this opportunity because it requires a different skill set than playing the game.

Brady is a consummate professional.

He wants to take the time to do his homework and do a good job.

Brady knows the scrutiny of the NFL world will be on him when he enters the FOX booth for the first time in September 2024 so he is not taking the job lightly.

Conclusion

Football fans will miss Brady in 2023 so they will warmly welcome him on their televisions in 2024.

In the meantime, we should let him enjoy his well-earned retirement as long as he shares his golf and beach photos and videos on social media.

This is especially true if Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman, or other former teammates are involved.

 

 

NFL News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
