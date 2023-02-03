NFL News and Rumors

Tom Brady Shares Hilarious Plan For How He Will Spend Early Days Of Retirement

Wendi Oliveros
10 Tom Brady records that will never be broken in the NFL

Tom Brady may be retired from the NFL, but that does not mean he is going to become invisible.

He regularly posts to his social media accounts, and his latest post offers a funny plan for how he could spend his early retirement days.

On Friday, he posted:

“Now that I’m retired I have time to go see @80forBrady four separate times today.”

Brady is of course talking about 80 for Brady, the movie he executive produced based on a true story about elderly friends who gathered weekly to watch Brady play during his Patriots days.

Rob Gronkowski and Brady both have cameo appearances, and the star-studded cast includes Lily Tomlin, Sally Field, Jane Fonda, and Rita Moreno.

The movie hits theaters this weekend and was expected to do very well at the box office even before Brady announced his retirement.

Reviews for the movie have been positive, and it is viewed as shattering the glass ceiling for older lead actors.

Field is the youngest of the stars at age 76, and Moreno is 91.

 

What Else Will Brady Do?

Besides seeing his movie repeatedly, Brady has his Brady brand of clothing that he has been marketing for over a year.

He also has a broadcasting deal with FOX waiting for him; that deal was struck the last time he retired in 2022.

Brady appears excited about broadcasting.

On the Let’s Go Podcast Brady hosts along with Jim Gray and Larry Fitzgerald, Brady shared these insights with guest Stephen A. Smith on Monday.

 “I’m really looking to learn from all the people that I get to talk to. I get an opportunity to be in a job in the future where I get to travel around and learn from all the other people that I’ve looked up to and admired and different organizations and different people. So it’s exciting for me too. I feel like the opportunity to do that is something that I’m really looking forward to whenever that time comes.”

If Brady ends up being as good at business and broadcasting as he was at playing football, we will be seeing him often in the years to come.

 

NFL News and Rumors
