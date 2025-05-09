NFL News and Rumors

Tom Brady Shares His Biggest Regret, And It’s Not From The Football Field

Dan Girolamo
Even the greatest of all time has regrets. Tom Brady revealed that participating in Netflix’s The Roast of Tom Brady is his biggest regret.

Tom Brady Calls The Roast His Biggest Regret

Brady appeared on a recent episode of the Impaulsive podcast with Logan Paul.

The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback discussed his highly publicized roast that aired last year. In the moment, Brady thought the event was a success and laughed at many of the jokes.

“I love laughing at myself,” Brady said on the podcast. “It felt like I was in the locker room. And the harder people go at me, I actually love it. If people make fun of you, then I know that I’m good with them.”

While Brady could handle the heat, his kids could not, so he regrets participating in the event.

“When you were in that moment, in that theater that night at the Forum, it was electric. It was crazy. We got done, everybody was on cloud nine. That moment, I’ll never forget,” Brady said. “And then I’ll never forget when I talked to my kids the next day. I felt like a stake through the heart.”

Brady added, “They’re protective of their mom, of their dad, of everybody. They’re like, ‘What was the point of that? Why did you do that?’ You live and you learn.”

Tom Brady Gives Advice To Shedeur Sanders

Brady and the hosts pivoted to the football field and the most recent NFL Draft.

The topic shifted to Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who Brady has mentored in the past.

Sanders’ slide from first-round projection to fifth-round selection was the story of the draft. The Cleveland Browns selected Sanders with pick No. 144.

Brady knows about waiting a long time to get picked. Brady was famously selected at pick No. 199 in the sixth round.

Brady told Sanders to not worry about the draft. Instead, it’s time to work hard and prove the naysayers wrong.

“I actually texted Shedeur because I know him very well,” Brady said. “And I said, ‘Dude, whatever happens, wherever you go, that’s your first day. Day 2 matters more than the draft.’ I was 199. So who can speak on it better than me? Like what that really means. Use it as motivation. You’re going to get your chances and go take advantage of it.”

Dan Girolamo

