Will Tom Brady Unretire? Sportsbooks Set Odds On His Return

For the second straight year, Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL. The quarterback said that this time, he’s retiring “for good.” However, do sportsbooks believe Brady is done, or will the “GOAT” unretire again?

BetOnline is providing odds on Brady’s retirement. The odds of Brady unretiring are set at +900, meaning the sportsbook believes there’s a 10% chance Brady will unretire. The odds for Brady to stay retired are set at -2000.

Will Tom Brady unretire? Odds Play No -2000 Yes +900

Brady Unretired Before

On this very day (February 1, 2022) last year, Brady announced his retirement after 22 NFL seasons. However, the retirement was shortlived as Brady informed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers about his intention to play in the 2022 NFL season on March 13, 2022.

The 2022 NFL season might be one that the GOAT wants to forget. The Bucs finished 8-9, the first year in Brady’s career where he failed to finish the regular season over .500. Yet, Tampa won the NFC South and earned a home game in the NFL Playoffs, where they lost to the Dallas Cowboys 31-14 in the Wild Card Round.

Truly grateful on this day. Thank you 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/j2s2sezvSS — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2023

Where Could Brady End Up?

If Brady decides to unretire, there will be a market for his services. The 45-year-old is still capable of putting up big numbers. Brady finished the 2022 season with an impressive 4,694 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, and nine interceptions.

The San Francisco 49ers are considered the top landing spot for Brady. Jimmy Garoppolo will be a free agent, and Trey Lance and Brock Purdy are recovering from major injuries. The 49ers have a Super Bowl-caliber roster that would welcome Brady as their quarterback. Plus, Brady grew up in Northern California and idolized Joe Montana as a kid. BetOnline sets the odds at +2200 for Brady to be the Niners starting QB in Week 1.

Other teams in play for Brady are the Las Vegas Raiders, who will part ways with Derek Carr, and the New York Jets, who will be looking to replace Zach Wilson.

The odds of Brady starting at QB in Week 1 are listed below.