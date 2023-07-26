Golf News and Rumors

Tom Lehman’s Son Thomas Jr. To Make PGA Debut At 3M Open

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Thomas Lehman

Thomas Lehman Jr., 28, is thrilled to be making his PGA debut at this week’s 3M Open at the TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota.

The son of former World No. 1 golfer Tom Lehman, Thomas, has been active on the Dakotas Tour since turning pro in 2020.

His dad and he were working on a sponsor’s exemption, and it finally came through.

Lehman Jr. said:

“Me and my dad were very involved in the process of trying to get a sponsor exemption, and I was in the middle of playing a practice round in a different tournament about two weeks ago when my dad called me and told me I got in, so I was very excited to hear that news.”

Ironically, the 3M Open is being played on the course that the elder Lehman had input in the renovations and though Thomas has been there often, he has not golfed on it yet.

Though this is a huge deal in his career, Thomas plans to stay focused and not let nerves get in the way.

He said:

“I’ve been playing pretty well. I just need to think of it as another event. I know I can play this course. It’s a good setup for me and I just need to keep that in mind that it’s just one shot at a time, play the course and that’s kind of it. I’m sure once the first tee shot’s over tomorrow, it will all settle in pretty good.”

If he does hit a ball in the bunker, he intends to blame the architect.

 

Golf Betting Guides 2023

 

Topics  
Golf News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Golf News and Rumors

Golf News and Rumors
3M Open 2023 Purse- Prize Money & Payouts Up 4% in 2023, Winner’s Share Set At $1.4M

3M Open 2023 Purse: Prize Money & Payouts Up 4% in 2023, Winner’s Share Set At $1.4M

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  20h
Golf News and Rumors
Brian Harman Earnings Reach Career-Best Mark In 2023 After British Open Win
Brian Harman Earnings Reach Career-Best Mark In 2023 After British Open Win
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jul 24 2023
Golf News and Rumors
3M Open 2023 Odds, Predictions, Betting Tips & Expert Golf Picks
3M Open 2023 Odds, Predictions, Betting Tips & Expert Golf Picks
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jul 24 2023
Golf News and Rumors
How Much Does A Royal Liverpool Golf Club Membership Cost?
2023 British Open: Live Updates Round Four
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 23 2023
Golf News and Rumors
British Open 2023 Scorecard for Hoylake at Royal Liverpool Golf Club
2023 British Open: Live Updates Round Three
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 22 2023
Golf News and Rumors
PGA: U.S. Open - Practice Round
2023 British Open: Live Updates Round Two
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 21 2023
Golf News and Rumors
British Open 2023 Scorecard for Hoylake at Royal Liverpool Golf Club
2023 British Open: Live Updates Round One
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 20 2023
More News
Arrow to top