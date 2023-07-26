Tom Lehman’s Son Thomas Jr. To Make PGA Debut At 3M Open

Thomas Lehman Jr., 28, is thrilled to be making his PGA debut at this week’s 3M Open at the TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota.

The son of former World No. 1 golfer Tom Lehman, Thomas, has been active on the Dakotas Tour since turning pro in 2020.

Like father, like son. Tom Lehman’s son, Thomas, will make his PGA TOUR debut playing on a sponsor exemption @3MOpen. Tom grew up in Austin, Minnesota, just two hours away from @TPCTwinCities. pic.twitter.com/7QeTSz6e6N — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 26, 2023

His dad and he were working on a sponsor’s exemption, and it finally came through.

Lehman Jr. said:

“Me and my dad were very involved in the process of trying to get a sponsor exemption, and I was in the middle of playing a practice round in a different tournament about two weeks ago when my dad called me and told me I got in, so I was very excited to hear that news.”

Ironically, the 3M Open is being played on the course that the elder Lehman had input in the renovations and though Thomas has been there often, he has not golfed on it yet.

Though this is a huge deal in his career, Thomas plans to stay focused and not let nerves get in the way.

He said:

“I’ve been playing pretty well. I just need to think of it as another event. I know I can play this course. It’s a good setup for me and I just need to keep that in mind that it’s just one shot at a time, play the course and that’s kind of it. I’m sure once the first tee shot’s over tomorrow, it will all settle in pretty good.”

If he does hit a ball in the bunker, he intends to blame the architect.

Tom Lehman helped redesign TPC Twin Cities. His son Thomas is playing in the 3M, but hasn’t played the course since the redesign so he knows he can blame his dad if things don’t go well 🤣 pic.twitter.com/XiWTp4RGlK — Betsperts Golf (@BetspertsGolf) July 26, 2023

