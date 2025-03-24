Tomas Hertl records eighth career NHL hat trick

Tomas Hertl of Praha, Czech Republic recorded his eighth National Hockey League career hat trick on Saturday. He accomplished the feat in a 6-3 Vegas Golden Knights win over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday from the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. This was the second straight game where a European player on the Golden Knights recorded a hat trick in a Vegas victory. On Thursday, Pavel Dorofeyev of Nizhny Tagil, Russia scored thrice in a 5-1 Golden Knights win over the Boston Bruins.

Tomas Hertl’s hat trick

Hertl’s first goal tied the game at one at 11:47 of the first period on the power-play. Mark Stone of Winnipeg, Manitoba and Jack Eichel of North Chelmsford, Massachusetts picked up the assists. Hertl then put the Golden Knights up 2-1 with three minutes and 28 seconds left in the first period. Defensemen Brayden McNabb of Davidson, Saskatchewan and Kaedan Korczak of Yorkton, Saskatchewan had the assists. Hertl then put the Golden Knights up 5-2 at 8:02 of the second period from Stone and Eichel again on the power-play.

Hertl’s second hat trick with the Golden Knights

Hertl’s first hat trick with Vegas came on March 9 in a 6-5 Golden Knights loss to the Los Angeles Kings. Hertl’s six prior hat tricks were with the San Jose Sharks.

Tomas Hertl in 2024-25

Hertl has 30 goals and 28 assists for 58 points this season in 69 games. He is a -4 with 20 penalty minutes, 23 power-play points, three game-winning goals, 165 shots on goal, 499 faceoff wins, 53 blocked shots, 96 hits, 27 takeaways and 43 giveaways.

Golden Knights in 2024-25

Vegas leads the Pacific Division with 90 points. They have a record of 41 wins, 20 regulation losses and eight losses in extra time. Vegas leads the Edmonton Oilers by three points. However, it should be noted that Vegas has one game in hand, and the fact that the Oilers are without Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl at the moment.