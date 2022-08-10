Tommy Fury Calls For Jake Paul Fight Again After Two Failed Attempts

TOMMY FURY has again called out Jake Paul to a boxing match, despite two previously failed attempts at making the celebrity boxing fight between the pair.

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury were originally scheduled to fight for the first time in December 2021, but the fight was cancelled due to Fury sustaining an injury. The pair were then contracted to fight on August 6th, but again, Fury had to pull out of the fight, this time due to Visa issues and not being able to get into America.

Tommy Fury Calls Out Jake Paul

It seems that Jake ‘The Problem Child’ Paul and Tommy ‘TNT’ Fury are still trying to make a fight happen, well at least it looks like Fury is in a recent interview with VIP Boxing Promotions.

The former Love Island star has implored Paul to take the fight with him before the end of the year and give him another chance, insisting he is up for the challenge as long as the fight isn’t in America (due to Fury’s Visa issues).

Fury told VIP Boxing Promotions this in his latest interview:

“It’s one of them where for both of us now, it’s too far gone for it not to happen,” he said.

“It’s been back and forth for a long time and in this game you need a dance partner as you’ve seen in his last fight where he couldn’t sell over a few thousand tickets because nobody knew his opponent.

Fury has also insisted that the fight doesn’t necessarily have to be over on UK shores, but that he is willing to fight ‘The Problem Child’ anywhere in the world apart from the USA.

“I will fight you in any single place in this world. You don’t have to come to England, I’ll fight you in Canada next to America, I’m not bothered,” said the 23-year-old.

The reason I am not fighting Jake Paul on August 6th in America is because I WAS NOT ALLOWED IN THE COUNTRY. Anything else said on social media is FALSE. pic.twitter.com/ceBEpXHivf — Tommy Fury (@tommytntfury) July 10, 2022

Will the Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury Fight Get Made?

As of yet, there has been no official date set for the Paul vs Fury fight, and the American YouTube star turned professional boxer is yet to respond to Fury’s call out.

Fury’s boxing promotor at Queensbury Promotions, Frank Warren, has insisted that he wants to make the fight with Jake Paul, but he will look for fights in the interim if Paul doesn’t accept the offer from ‘TNT’.

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury is a mega-fight, the amount of eyeballs that would be watching the fight is staggering. Fury seems to want the fight, and is willing to travel anywhere in the world to get the fight done, apart from American until his Visa issues are sorted out with the Embassy.

“Hopefully we can get it [Fury’s Visa issues] resolved and I can go to America and fight him. But if I can’t, I’ll fight him anywhere else in the world. I can’t say it fairer than that. What more can I say? I’ll fight him anywhere else on the planet, you pick, not bothered and I’ll be there,” Fury told VIP Boxing Promotions.

Of course, there is still a long way to go until the fight is officially signed and both fighters terms are agreed to, but it seems that Tommy Fury most definitely wants the fight, so the ball is now in the court of ‘The Problem Child’.