Tommy Fury Net Worth, Height, Weight, Reach and Boxing Record

Gia Nguyen
Jake Paul and Tommy Fury are finally getting in the ring after rescheduling the fight two times. For Paul, the fight will be an opportunity to legitimize himself as a boxer while Fury will have a chance to double his net worth in Saudi Arabia.

Paul will return to the ring against Fury in the 10-round cruiserweight bout.

In the other corner, Fury will be participating in his ninth career fight and will be putting his undefeated boxing record on the line against Paul, who also comes into the match with a perfect record in the ring.

Check out some information on Fury below.

Tommy Fury’s Net Worth

Fury is best known as the younger brother of boxing sensation Tommy Fury. At the age of 23, Fury’s network is roughly $2 million. He’s made a lot of his fortune from boxing in the light-heavyweight division and reality TV.

He’s recently become popular on social media and as of 2020, Fury had been pulling in approximately $3,000 a day with brand promotions and sponsorships.

Tommy Fury Boxing Record

Like his brother, Fury has an undefeated boxing record, going 8-0 in his career with 4 KOs.

The young boxer made his professional debut in December 2018 against Jebegenijs Andrejevs and hasn’t looked back since.

Fury has taken on boxers like Callum Ide, Przemyslaw Binidenda, Genadju Krajevski, Jordan Grant, and more.

His next fight is set against Paul in Saudi Arabia after two failed attempts of meeting since 2021.

Tommy Fury’s Next Fight

After two long years, Fury is ready to get back into the ring. Fury is set to take on Paul in front of 15,000 people at Diriyah Arena.

Fury’s fight against Paul will be the first PPV he is going to headline.

Tommy Fury Age, Weight, and Height

Fury has fought in the light-heavyweight and cruiserweight divisions during his career. While the weight class is expected to be cruiserweight, Fury’s weight has not been confirmed.

Check out some of Fury’s key stats ahead of

  • Age: 23
  • Weight: approximately 168 pounds
  • Height: 6’0″
  • Reach: 80 inches

Tommy Fury Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube

  • Twitter: @tommytntfury
  • Twitter Followers: 314.4 K
  • YouTube: Tommy Fury
  • YouTube Subscribers: 54.4 K
  • Instagram: @tommyfury
  • Instagram Followers: 4.5 Million
