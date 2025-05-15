Tommy Paul Shares Extra Incentive To Play Well At 2025 Italian Open

Tommy Paul is developing a reputation for playing well at the Italian Open. After defeating Hubert Hurkacz in straight sets on Thursday, Paul became the first American to make back-to-back semifinals in Rome since Pete Sampras in 1993-1994.

First American man to reach back-to-back Rome semi-finals since Sampras in 1993-94:@TommyPaul1#IBI25 pic.twitter.com/KoKSLPwik8 — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) May 15, 2025

Paul is part of the American contingent of men trying to flip the script away from the success of the ’90s legends of Andre Agassi, Jim Courier, and Pete Sampras and the 2000s accomplishments of Andy Roddick.

He has a tall order ahead as he will face the red-hot hometown hero Jannik Sinner (who dominated Madrid Open champion Casper Ruud 6-0, 6-1) in the semifinals. Besides playing the World No. 1, Paul shared his added motivation for doing well in Rome this year.

Tommy Paul’s Beloved F-150 Was Repossessed

Paul admitted that his Ford F-150 truck was repossessed after he fell behind on payments. His Italian Open earnings to date will more than cover the cost.

He has his trainer en route to pick it up in Boca Raton, Florida, because it was very upsetting to him, as he considers the truck his “baby.”

Tommy Paul Needs A Business Manager

With tennis players traveling the globe 11 months out of the year, it is not surprising that issues in their daily lives get overlooked. Players stop by their houses long enough to regroup between tournaments only when it is geographically convenient to do so.

We suggest that Paul gets (or hires a better) business manager to help him manage his finances and/or hook him up with electronic banking. Presumably, this is not a cash flow issue, but if it is, that indicates bigger problems.

Tennis fans do not want Tommy Paul stressed about such things. He is such a fun personality and a joy to have on the ATP Tour. As Paul is improving and working toward being more successful on the tennis court, these distractions cannot be tolerated.

Watch the final rounds of the Italian Open on Tennis Channel. The men’s semifinal matches will be televised live on Friday, May 16, and the final is slated for Sunday, May 18.