Tony Dungy Backing Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills To Succeed This Season

Hall of Fame coach, Tony Dungy, says he’s backing Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills to lift the Super Bowl this season.

Dungy’s prediction comes after the Bills ran out comfortable winners against Super Bowl holders, LA Rams, in their opening game.

Quarterback, and future MVP contender, Josh Allen impressed during the dominant 31-10 victory. It was also the impressive defensive display that caught the eye of Dungy.

Speaking with Sky Sports, Dungy said:

“They really did make a statement, we knew about their offense and Josh Allen, they looked fantastic moving the football,

“But I was really impressed with their defensive front. Their defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier told me he was going to play some conservative coverages to protect this young secondary, and he was counting on the front to really hold up, and they did a great job stopping the run, rushing the passer they got after Matthew Stafford.

“I thought that improvement on the Buffalo defensive side really made them look like Super Bowl favourites.”

The Bills will be pleased with such big praise from the former Super Bowl winning coach.

Allen finally matured?

Question marks have surrounded Allen in the past, but Dungy was confident this is a thing of the past for the Bills QB:

“He really does look like he’s got timing and chemistry with his receivers.

“He’s very confident with his throw, he doesn’t make outlandish things, he doesn’t throw into traffic.

“I have been really impressed with his maturity and that thing we talked about ‘how accurate is he going to be?’, that’s not even a topic of conversation anymore.”

Allen could be on his way to a legendary season. He’s got a potential Super Bowl winning roster around him, something that will help his chances of winning the MVP.

The Bills and Allen continue their season against the Titans. All eyes will be on Allen to see if Dungy’s comments were correct.