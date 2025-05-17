MLB News and Rumors

Tony Kemp retires at age 33

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs

Former Major League Baseball player Tony Kemp of Franklin, Tennessee retired on Thursday at the age of 33 according to Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors. Kemp, who played second base and outfield in his Major League Baseball career, played nine seasons from 2016 to 2024.

Who did Kemp play for?

Kemp began his MLB career with the Houston Astros, who he played four seasons with from 2016 to 2019. He then played with the Chicago Cubs in 2019, with the Oakland Athletics for four seasons from 2020 to 2023, and then one final season last year with the Baltimore Orioles.

Kemp’s MLB Career Statistics

Kemp batted .237 with 35 home runs and 184 runs batted in. During 739 games, 1945 at bats and 2247 plate appearances, he scored 262 runs and had 460 hits, 87 doubles, 15 triples, 53 stolen bases, 227 walks, 682 total bases, 22 sacrifice bunts, 19 sacrifice flies, with an on base percentage of .324, and a slugging percentage of .351.

Struggled in his final season

Kemp did not have a hit in nine at bats with the Orioles last season. He scored one run, and and had one walk. The walk came in a 4-1 Orioles loss to the Los Angeles Angels on March 31, 2024, and the run came in a 5-4 Orioles loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on April 6, 2024. Kemp was granted free agency by the Orioles on April 13, 2024. Kemp signed contracts last season with the Minnesota Twins and Cincinnati Reds, but did not play any games with them.

Played Second Base and Outfield

Kemp was versatile as he could play the infield and outfield. He played 354 games in the outfield and 338 games at second base.

World Series Champion

Kemp was on the Astros team that won the 2017 World Series. The Astros defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in seven games. Kemp played 17 regular season games with Houston that year, batted .216 with four runs batted in, but did not see any postseason action.

Topics  
Astros Athletics Cubs MLB News and Rumors Orioles
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_8341918_168396541_lowres-2

Former Twins All-Star third baseman Rich Rollins dies at age 87

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 15 2025
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets
Three-time All-Star Matt Carpenter retires at age 39
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 15 2025
MLB News and Rumors
pete rose
Will Pete Rose and Joe Jackson join the Hall of Fame?
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 14 2025
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees-Game 1
Rays don’t miss Yandy Diaz in win over Blue Jays
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 14 2025
MLB News and Rumors
Freddie Freeman
Rafael Devers and Freddie Freeman named MLB Players of the Week
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 13 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_23379542_168396541_lowres-2
Padres relief pitcher Jhony Brito has internal brace surgery
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 13 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_23668429_168396541_lowres-3
Rockies name Warren Schaeffer interim manager
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 12 2025
More News
Arrow to top