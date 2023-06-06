NFL analyst Tony Romo has been losing his CBS broadcasting checks by betting with PGA Tour pro-Scottie Scheffler on the golf course. Find out how much Scheffler won from Romo and how the current NFL broadcaster managed to earn some of it back.

Golf is one of the biggest past times among professional athletes.

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo has been known to spend a lot of time on the course. Like all sports, there’s a competitive side to golf and former athletes don’t just play for fun.

In fact, Tony Romo has a history of making bets when playing against the world’s No.1-ranked golfer Scottie Scheffler.

After carding a 67 in the final round of the Memorial Tournament, Scheffler opened up about his recent round with Romo. Apparently, Romo has been losing his CBS checks to Scheffler on the course. While the pair don’t engage in stroke play, Romo isn’t scared of taking on Scheffler in match play.

It’s been said that a lot of trash-talking happens between the two friends. Despite being a very professional sport, there’s always a competitive edge among players.

For Romo, it seems like he’s never scared to double down on himself, win or lose, against the world’s No.1 ranked golfer.

Scottie Scheffler Takes Checks From Tony Romo

Golf is a game that anyone at any age can play. For former pro athletes like Tony Romo, Michael Jordan, and Peyton Manning, golf can still be played competitively, regardless of their age and physical shape.

According to Scheffler, Romo is crazy to play against and isn’t shy about doubling down during a round of golf. On the course, Scheffler opened up about his need to control Romo’s pressing or else things will get out of hand. It seems like Romo is a gambling man and is willing to put down more than a few bucks when betting on himself.

But even when he loses, Scheffler finds a way to flex on the former NFL quarterback. After losing his last match against Romo, Scheffler paid him back by handing over one of Romo’s old CBS checks.

Scheffler Historic Ball-Striking Performance at 2023 Memorial Tournament

Aside from the fun that he has on the golf course with Tony Romo, Scheffler put together an excellent final round at Muirfield last weekend.

Scheffler’s ball striking was unbelievable. He gained a massive 20.705 strokes over the field from tee to green while catapulting himself into the top 3 on Sunday.

However, his putting was awful. Scheffler finished last in the field this weekend losing 8.5 strokes to the field on the greens. Over the last two weeks, his putting has taken him out of a potential playoff by one shot.

Scheffler seems to feel like he’s getting better with his flat stick but the results aren’t there yet.

“I feel like I’m making progress,” Scheffler said. “Like I said at the PGA, I can start feeling the ball coming off the blade again, which is good. I felt like at the Masters and was it Hilton Head? It didn’t feel as good … Sometimes those putts go in and sometimes they don’t”.