The Super Bowl is arguably the biggest event of the year in professional sports. Over 100 million people are expected to watch Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11. Some fans will be tuning in to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play the San Francisco 49ers. Additionally, a select group of viewers will watch to enjoy the commercials. Below, we examine the top 10 best Super Bowl commercials ever.

Top 10 Best Super Bowl Commercials Ever

Super Bowl commercials have become a phenomenon because of the high viewership the game attracts, increasing the visibility of the product.

High visibility leads to astronomical prices, with a 30-second spot costing $7 million. Yet, if the commercial goes viral, the traffic and sales directed to the company are worth every penny.

View our rankings for the top Super Bowl commercial below.

10. Best Buds (Budweiser) — Super Bowl XLVIII

Animals have the power to move us emotionally, especially puppies. Budweiser harnassed the power of a cute puppy in their ad at Super Bowl XLVIII.

Set to Passenger’s “Let Her Go,” a puppy and a horse form an unlikely friendship.

When the puppy is given to a new owner and driven away, the horse refuses to let the puppy leave and chases after his friend. Animal lovers might find themselves sobbing by the end of the commercial.

9. The Showdown (McDonald’s) — Super Bowl XXVII

Boston Celtics forward Larry Bird and Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan were bitter rivals on the court. However, the duo respected each other off the court and became friends.

In 1993, McDonald’s brought Bird and Jordan together for a crazy game of H-O-R-S-E in a Super Bowl XXVII commercial.

Bird and Jordan attempted crazy shots from the stands, rafters, and outside the arena. Like their shots in a game, the basketballs hit “nothing but net.”

8. Baby (E-Trade) — Super Bowl XLIV

Before actors infiltrated the Super Bowl with crypto ads, babies advised viewers on stocks with E-Trade.

During Super Bowl XLIV, E-Trade released a commercial with a talking baby to convince viewers to invest their money using E-Trade.

The baby is then photoshopped into situations where he can “blow a fat stack of cash.” Hopefully, the audience was smart enough to save their money and not attempt to run with the bulls.

7. It’s a Tide Ad — Super Bowl LIII

During Super Bowl LIII, Tide poked fun at famous commercials with their “It’s a Tide ad” campaign.”

Starring in the campaign is David Harbour, the actor best known for Stranger Things. Harbour is placed into several situations that resemble other commercials, like a packed bar with friends, a car driving down a road, and a group of people standing around a speaker.

Harbour points out that all the ads are Tide ads because of the clean clothing. The meta commercial worked as it found itself on several “best of” lists the next day.

6. The Force (Volkswagen) — Super Bowl XLV

For their first Super Bowl ad in over a decade, Volkswagen enlisted the help of Star Wars to promote the 2012 Volkswagen Passat.

In the commercial, a young boy in a Darth Vader costume attempts to use the Force around his house. However, the boy fails to turn on the washing machine and move a plate.

When his father arrives home, the boy believes he uses the Force to start the car, though the camera pans to his father using a remote control. It’s a cute commercial that reignites our belief that anything is possible. It’s also awesome to hear the iconic “The Imperial March (Darth Vader’s Theme)” in a commercial.

5. New Year. New Neighbor (T-Mobile) — Super Bowl LVII

Summer lovin’, had me a blast…

T-Mobile enlisted the help of John Travolta and the Grease soundtrack for a Super Bowl commercial to promote their home Internet service.

Travolta is joined by Scrubs costars Zach Braff and Donald Faison for a fun rendition of “Summer Nights.” Now, tell me more…

4. Betty White (Snickers) — Super Bowl XLIV

Betty White was a comedic genius. The Golden Girls’ actress teamed with Snickers for their commercial at Super Bowl XLIV.

White stars as Mike, a guy struggling during his pick-up tackle football game. After some trash talk, White eats a Snickers bar, which transforms her back into Mike.

Even with a few lines, White manages to steal the show with the “that’s not what your girlfriend said” insult. We miss you, Betty.

3. Wassup (Budweiser) – Super Bowl XXXIV

One word: wassup.

The iconic line was used in Budweiser’s “True” campaign during Super Bowl XXXIV. The commercial features several friends yelling wassup into the phone.

Wassup was Budweiser’s calling card for several years. It’s a simple, yet genius, commercial.

2. Hey Kid, Catch! (Coca-Cola) – Super Bowl XIV

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle “Mean” Joe Greene was one of the fiercest players in the NFL.

Yet, Mean Joe showed his true colors in the famous Super Bowl XIV commercial.

While limping back into the locker room, a kid offers Greene a bottle of Coke. Greene finally accepts and drinks the entire bottle. As the dejected kid walks away, Green smiles, saying “Hey, kid… catch,” and tosses him his jersey.

The legendary commercial showed us that Greene is not so mean after all. Sometimes, all you need is a Coke and a smile.

1. 1984 (Apple) – Super Bowl XVIII

In 2024, Apple is a tech giant. Yet, the fruit company was struggling to break through in the early 1980s.

With the help of director Ridley Scott, Apple aired “1984” during Super Bowl XVIII. The commercial depicted a dystopian future, a nod to George Orwell’s Nineteen Eighty-Four.

The commercial led to increased sales for Apple’s Macintosh computer. The groundbreaking “1984” ushered in a new era of Super Bowl ads and remains the best commercial ever to air during the “Big Game.”