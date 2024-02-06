The Super Bowl Halftime Show is one of the most prestigious concerts in music. It’s an event only reserved for the biggest names in the industry. Below, we rank the top 10 best Super Bowl halftime shows ever.

Prince tops the list of the best Super Bowl halftime shows for his iconic set in Miami for Super Bowl XLI.

The list is a mix of current acts and older stars. The most recent halftime show to make the list was Rihanna’s performance at Super Bowl LVII.

10. Katy Perry — Super Bowl XLIX

From the moment she entered the stadium on a giant mechanical lion, Katy Perry was bound to give a memorable Super Bowl halftime show.

Perry performed at Super Bowl XLIX and did not disappoint. In 2015, Perry was still at the top of her game with an impressive track record of No. 1 hits. Perry performed a slew of her hit songs like “Roar,” “Dark Horse,” and “Firework.”

Perry was joined by two guests: Lenny Kravitz for “I Kissed a Girl” and Missy Elliot for “Get Ur Freak On,” “Work It,” and “Lose Control.”

The halftime show also provided the Internet with Left Shark, one of Perry’s background performers who purposely danced offbeat.

9. Bruno Mars — Super Bowl XLVIII

Despite playing Super Bowl XLVIII in 49-degree weather, Bruno Mars ignited the crowd with his halftime show performance.

Accompanied by his band The Hooligans, Mars ran through some of his biggest hits like “Billionaire,” “Locked Out of Heaven,” and “Treasure.”

The Red Hot Chilli Peppers made a guest appearance to perform”Give It Away.”

With the ability to expertly sing, dance, and play instruments, Mars’ versatility was on full display during the halftime show. The Grammy winner is a natural entertainer and the perfect performer for a halftime show.

8. Rihanna — Super Bowl LVII

For her first performance in five years, Rihanna hit the stage at Super Bowl LVII to headline the halftime show.

Rihanna boasts an elite discography, making her an ideal artist for the halftime show.

Accompanied by a sea of dancers, Rihanna performed hit song after hit song, from “We Found Love” and “Rude Boy” to “Umbrella” and “Diamonds.”

Bad Girl RiRi dazzled the crowd and performed in front of the world while pregnant with her second child. Good luck finding a better pregnancy reveal than that.

7. Lady Gaga — Super Bowl LI

Lady Gaga was born to entertain. The Oscar-winner put on a world-class show at halftime of Super Bowl LI in Houston, Texas.

After a brief introduction, Gaga dove from the rooftop and flew through the air like an eagle, with drones forming the shape of the U.S. flag above her.

When she finally hit the ground, Gaga went right into her elaborate routine, singing and dancing to hits like “Poker Face,” “Born This Way,” “Telephone,” and “Just Dance.”

At Super Bowl LI, Gaga proved she is still one of the best performers in the game.

6. Michael Jackson — Super Bowl XXVII

The turning point of the Super Bowl halftime show, when it shifted from an afterthought to must-see television, occurred in 1993 with Michael Jackson’s performance at Super Bowl XXVII.

The NFL hired the King of Pop to perform at halftime to keep viewers from changing the channel. The gamble worked as the show garnered 133.4 million viewers.

Jackson moonwalked to “Billie Jean,” danced to “Black or White,” and sang “We Are the World” with a children’s choir.

From the expert dancers and children’s choir to the fireworks, Jackson turned the halftime show into a spectacle, a formula still implemented today.

5. Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band — Super Bowl XLIII

Bruce Springsteen must be mentioned toward the top of any list featuring the list of greatest live performers,

Accompanied by the E Street Band, Springsteen took the stage in Tampa during Super Bowl XLIII.

The charismatic singer-songwriter only played four songs: “Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out, “”Born to Run,” “Working on a Dream,” and “Glory Days.”

Yet, the Boss brought his working-class attitude and exuberant energy to the stage and gave one of the best performances at the Super Bowl.

4. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar — Super Bowl LVI

For the first Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium, the halftime show of Super Bowl LVI honored one of the West Coast’s most influential genres, hip hop.

The halftime show was headlined by Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, and Kendrick Lamar. Anderson .Paak and 50 Cent made guest appearances.

Each performer had a spotlight moment to perform their hit songs, from Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg’s “The Next Episode” and Mary J. Blige’s “Family Affair” to Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” and Kendrick Lamar’s “Alright.”

All seven performers joined forces for the finale, “Still D.R.E.,” capping off one of the most entertaining halftime shows, giving hip hop its long-overdue spotlight at the Super Bowl.

3. Beyoncé – Super Bowl XLVII

Who runs the world? We all know the answer is girls, and their leader is Beyoncé.

In 2013, Beyoncé headlined Super Bowl XLVII inside the Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The next 14 minutes proved why Beyoncé is universally praised and considered one of the best to ever step in front of a mic. It was a masterclass on how to perform.

Beyoncé’s brought her high-energy and elaborate choreography to the stage for renditions of “Love on Top,” “Crazy in Love,” and “Baby Boy.” If that wasn’t enough, Beyoncé reunited with Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams of Destiny’s Child to sing “Independent Women Part I” and “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It).”

2. U2 – Super Bowl XXXVI

Super Bowl XXXVI was the first Super Bowl after the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.

Needing a band to unite the country, the NFL invited U2 to perform at halftime. U2 only played three songs: “Beautiful Day,” “MLK,” and “Where the Streets Have No Name.”

For the latter two songs, U2 projected the names of the September 11 victims behind the stage for all to see. Bono had an American flag lining the interior of his jacket.

For a nation still grieving, a rock band from Ireland provided a beautiful and touching tribute to the victims who died on that fateful day.

1. Prince – Super Bowl XLI

Only one man could be at the top, and his name is Prince.

In 2007, Prince gave the best performance in Super Bowl history at halftime of Super Bowl XLI.

Despite the rain, Prince got on that stage with his guitar and mesmerized the crowd with his renditions of “Let’s Go Crazy,” “Baby I’m a Star,” “Proud Mary,” “Baby I’m a Star,” “Proud Mary,” “1999,” “All Along the Watchtower,” and “Best of You.”

By the time Prince finished with “Purple Rain,” the competition for the best halftime show was over.