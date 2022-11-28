Top 10 Biggest World Cup Attendances Ever | Can a Qatar Stadium Top The List?

Lionel Messi starred for Argentina in front of the largest attendance at a World Cup match in 28 years as they beat Mexico 2-0 at Qatar’s Lusail Iconic Stadium on Saturday night.

The previous largest crowd saw 91,194 people attend the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, to see Brazil beat Italy after Roberto Baggio missed the crucial spot kick in a penalty shootout following a 0-0 draw.

But where does Saturday night’s 88,966 crowd rank in terms of the biggest attendances in the history of the most famous football tournament in the World?

Top 10 Biggest World Cup Attendances Ever

Saturday’s attendance saw several hundred more fans in attendance than the figure for the two previous games at Lusail Stadium, when Brazil beat Serbia and Argentina lost to Saudi Arabia.

Strangely, the stadium’s capacity is actually listed at 88,000, which means there were nearly 1000 extra fans there to see Messi score his 93rd goal for the Albicelestes.

Although 88,966 is undoubtedly a very respectable figure, Qatar’s attendance figures do not trouble the top five of all-time World Cup matches.

The largest crowd was 173,850 inside the Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro in 1950 for Uruguay’s 2-1 victory over host Brazil in the final game of that tournament.

13. 80,000 – Brazil vs France 0-3 (1998 FIFA World Cup final, Stade de France)

This classic final saw Zinedine Zidane score twice before Arsenal’s Emmanuel Petit added a third late on to see France lift the World Cup for the first time in their history.

12. 83,168 – West Germany vs Chile 1-0 (1974 FIFA World Cup group stage, Olympiastadion)

Paul Breitner’s goal was enough to see hosts West Germany get their campaign off to a winning start in front of a huge crowd in opening match of the 1974 World Cup.

11. 84,490 – Spain vs Netherlands 1-0 (2010 FIFA World Cup final, Soccer City)

This final is remembered as much for the Netherland’s brutal tactics and Nigel de Jong’s Kung Fu kick as much as it is for Andres Iniesta’s extra-time winner.

10. 88,012 – Argentina vs Saudi Arabia 1-2 (2022 FIFA World Cup group stage, Doha)

One of the biggest shocks in World Cup history featured a subdued Lionel Messi and co. take the lead but then be thoroughly outfought and outplayed by the Saudi Arabian underdogs.

9. 88,103 – Brazil vs Serbia 2-0 (2022 FIFA World Cup group stage, Doha)

A footballing clinic from tournament favourites Brazil, which included a stunning overhead kick from Richarlison, was more than enough for the Samba nation to overcome Serbia.

8. 88,966 – Argentina vs Mexico 2-0 (2022 FIFA World Cup group stage, Doha)

Argentina’s redemption came just days after their humiliating defeat to Saudi Arabia, with Messi scoring his 93rd goal for his nation in a deserved win over a Mexico team, who were far too defensive in their tactics.

7. 93,000 – Uruguay vs Yugoslavia 6-1 (1930 FIFA World Cup semi-final, Estadio Centenario)

In the first ever FIFA World Cup, Uruguay’s second goal against Yugoslavia was allegedly made with an assist from a policeman who kicked the ball back on the pitch in front of a enormous (and very partizan) Montevideo crowd.

6. 94,194 – Brazil vs Italy 0-0, 3-2 after penalties (1994 FIFA World Cup final, Rose Bowl)

After a tedious 120 minutes of goalless action in scorching temperatures, Brazil and Italy had to separated by penalty shoot out. Roberto Baggio was the man to miss meaning Selecao captain Dunga lifted the Jules Rimet trophy in California.

5. 95,500 – Argentina vs Belgium 0-1 (1982 FIFA World Cup opening game, Camp Nou)

Diego Maradona, Mario Kempes and Ossie Ardiles and co. failed to fire as reigning World Cup champions Argentina came unstuck against Belgium in the opening game of the 1982 tournament.

4. 98,270 – England vs West Germany 4-2 (1966 FIFA World Cup final, Wembley Stadium)

Football came home at Wembley 56 years ago in front of nearly 100,000 supporters. The final is remembered for Geoff Hurst’s powerful shot which hit the bar, bounced down on to the goal line and was generously given as a goal by linesman Tofiq Bahramov.

3. 108,192 – Mexico vs Belgium 1-0 (1970 FIFA World Cup, group stage, Estadio Azteca)

Mexico’s Aztec Stadium hosted the second and third two biggest attendances in World Cup history with this 1-0 win against Belgium achieved thanks to Gustavo Pena’s penalty.

2. 114,600 – Mexico vs Paraguay 1-1 (1986 FIFA World Cup, group stage, Estadio Azteca)

Hosts Mexico took a third minute lead to send the huge crowd into ecstasy before Paraguay somewhat spoiled the party with a late equaliser.

1. 173,850 – Brazil vs Uruguay 1-2 (1950 FIFA World Cup final, Maracana)

Spectated officially by 173,850 people and possibly by over 200,000, the Maracanazo remains the most highly attended football match ever played.

