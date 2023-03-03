There have been numerous massive deals this offseason where MLB teams are paying big money to sign or keep star players.

Manny Machado recently signed a new 11-year deal worth $350 million with the San Diego Padres.

Rafael Devers recently signed a new deal with the Boston Red Sox. He signed a 10-year contract worth $313.5 million.

Trea Turner also recently signed a new deal with the Philadelphia Phillies. He signed an 11-year deal worth $300 million.

After the 2022 MLB season ended, the New York Yankees rewarded AL MVP Aaron Judge with a nine-year $360 million deal.

Below, we will look at the top 10 highest MLB Payrolls in the 2023 MLB season.

Top 10 Highest MLB Payrolls In 2023

The Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, and San Francisco Giants fall just outside the top 10 highest payrolls in the league.

The Cincinnati Reds, Tampa Bay Rays, Pittsburgh Pirates, Baltimore Orioles, and Oakland Athletics have the bottom five payroll in the league.

Tampa Bay is the only team with a bottom-five payroll with a win total set above 80, according to BetOnline.

BetOnline sets Tampa Bay’s win total at 89 wins this season.

Baltimore is the closest with BetOnline setting their win total at 77.5 wins on the season.

The top teams on the list recently signed a current or new player to a massive new deal.

The Texas Rangers kick off the list of the top 10 MLB payrolls in the 2023 MLB season.

10. Texas Rangers — $181,332,500

The Texas Rangers’ payroll is $181,332,500 for the 2023 MLB season.

Texas signed Corey Seager to a massive 10-year, $325 million contract after the 2021 MLB season.

Seager eats up $35.5 million of the payroll in the 2023 MLB season.

They also made a huge splash this off-season.

The Rangers signed Jacob deGrom to a five-year, $185 million deal.

deGrom ranks fourth in Average Annual Value in the league.

deGrom eats up $30 million of the payroll in the 2023 MLB season.

Marcus Semien will make $26 million this season.

Seager, deGrom, and Semien make up just over half of Texas’ payroll this season.

Despite having the 10th-highest payroll in the league this season, BetOnline lists the Rangers as having the 16th-best odd (+4000) to win the World Series.

Texas will need to at least make the postseason to see the value in the contracts they have paid out over the last couple of years.

9. Houston Astros — $181,449,999

The Houston Astros have a $181,449,999 payroll for the 2023 MLB season.

Last year’s World Series Champions are favored to win the World Series this season, according to BetOnline.

Alex Bregman’s payroll salary for 2023 is $30,166,666.

Jose Altuve’s payroll salary for 2023 is $30,000,000.

Bregman and Altuve make up almost one-third of the payroll.

The Astros signed Jose Abreu to a deal this offseason.

Abreu signed a three-year, $58,500,000 deal with Houston.

He will make $19,500,000 this season, which is the third most on the payroll among players on the Houston roster this season.

Yordan Alvarez is only eating up $7,833,333 on the payroll this season, which is a bargain for Houston.

The Houston Astros have a stacked team and are the favorites to win the World Series.

8. Atlanta Braves — $190,417,500

The Atlanta Braves have a $190,417,500 payroll for the 2023 MLB season.

They have the sixth-best odd (+900) to win the World Series this season.

Atlanta’s payroll is fairly evenly distributed among seven players.

Matt Olson will make the most this season, eating up $21 million of the payroll.

Charlie Morton will command $20 million of the payroll.

Ronald Acuna Jr is set to make $17 million this season.

Raisel Iglesias and Marcell Ozuna will each make $16 million in the 2023 MLB season.

Austin Riley will make $15 million this season.

Max Fried will eat up $13.5 million of the payroll this season.

Ozzie Albies will only make $7 million this season, which is a bargain for the Braves.

Atlanta has decided to keep a balanced payroll of players and they have a stacked roster.

7. Los Angeles Angels — $202,838,094

The Los Angels’ payroll is $202,838,094 for the 2023 MLB season.

Despite having the seventh-highest payroll in the league this season, BetOnline lists the Angels as having the 17th-best odd (+4500) to win the World Series.

Anthony Rendon will make a whopping $38,571,428 this season.

Mike Trout will earn $37,116,666 in the 2023 MLB season.

Shohei Ohtani eats up $30,000,000 of the payroll this season.

Rendon, Trout, and Ohtani make up over 50% of the payroll for the Angels in the 2023 MLB season.

Rendon has played less than 60 games in each of the last two seasons.

Trout played 119 games last season and 36 games in 2021.

Los Angeles is not seeing a return in the contract to Rendon.

Trout and Ohtani have not helped the Angels get to the postseason.

The Angels will need to make the postseason and win a series in the postseason.

6. Toronto Blue Jays — $206,715,117

The Toronto Blue Jays have a payroll of $206,715,117 for the 2023 MLB season.

They have the seventh-best odd (+1400) to win the World Series this season.

Toronto’s payroll is fairly evenly distributed among eight players.

George Springer will make the most this season, eating up $24,166,666 of the payroll.

Kevin Gausman will command $21 million of the payroll.

Hyun-Jin Ryu is set to make $20 million this season.

Chris Bassitt will make $19 million in the 2023 MLB season.

Jose Berrios will make $15,714,285 this season.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr will make $14.5 million this season, which is a bargain for the Blue Jays.

Matt Chapman is set to make $12.5 million in the 2023 MLB season.

Yusei Kikuchi will take up $10 million of the payroll this season.

Toronto has a balanced payroll of players and they have a very good roster.

The Blue Jays have the third-best odds in the AL to win the World Series, according to BetOnline.

Top 5 Highest MLB Payrolls In 2023

Now, we get to the top five highest MLB payrolls of the 2023 MLB season

The Los Angeles Dodgers kick off the top-five list.

5. Los Angeles Dodgers — $217,612,634

The Los Angeles Dodgers have a payroll of $217,612,634 for the 2023 MLB season.

They have the fourth-best odd (+800) to win the World Series this season.

Three players make up one-third of the payroll.

Freddie Freeman will make the most this season, taking up $27 million of the payroll.

Mookie Betts will command $25 million of the payroll.

Clayton Kershaw is set to make $20 million this season.

Then the payroll is fairly evenly split between five players.

Chris Taylor will make $15 million this season.

Julio Urias is set to earn $14,250,000 in the 2023 MLB season.

Max Muncy will earn $13.5 million and Noah Syndergaard will make $13 million this season.

J.D. Martinez will make $10 million this year.

The Dodgers have a fairly balanced payroll of players and they have one of the best rosters in the MLB.

Los Angeles is a legitimate contender to win the World Series.

4. San Diego Padres — $223,237,025

The San Diego Padres have a payroll of $223,237,025 for the 2023 MLB season.

They have the third-best odd (+750) to win the World Series this season.

Four players make up over 40% of the payroll.

Xander Bogaerts will make the most this season, taking up $25,454,545 of the payroll.

Yu Darvish will take up $25 million of the payroll.

Juan Soto is set to make $23 million this season.

Joe Musgrove will make $20 million in the 2023 MLB season.

After those four players, the payroll is fairly evenly split with five other players earning $10 million or more.

Blake Snell will make $16,600,000 this coming season.

Josh Hader will earn $14,100,000 this season.

Drew Pomeranz, Nick Martinez, and Robert Suarez will each make $10 million this season.

The San Diego Padres have an excellent roster and they are one of the strong favorites to win the World Series.

San Diego made it to the NLCS last season and that was without star Fernando Tatis.

Tatis will return in late April to a stacked roster. His adjusted salary for 2023 is just $6,331,570, which is a bargain for the Padres.

Manny Machado’s adjusted salary in 2023 is $4,090,910.

The Padres spent big money on players and made splash trades, in an effort to win a World Series title.

3. Philadelphia Phillies — $231,686,189

The Philadelphia Phillies have a payroll of $231,686,189 for the 2023 MLB season.

They have the eighth-best odd (+1600) to win the World Series this season.

Ten players will make $10 million or more this season.

Bryce Harper will make the most money this season, despite being out until approximately the All-Star break.

Harper will make $27,538,462 in the 2023 MLB season.

Trea Turner will earn $27,272,727.

Zack Wheeler will take up $24.5 million of the payroll.

J.T. Realmuto will make $23,875,000 in the 2023 MLB season.

Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber will each make $20 million this coming season.

Taijuan Walker will earn $18 million.

Aaron Nola will make $16 million.

Rhys Hoskins will collect $12 million.

Craig Kimbrel will make $10 million.

Philadelphia has a very talented roster, that will get much better when Bryce Harper returns later in the season.

The Phillies made it to the World Series last season and brought in Trea Turner in the offseason.

Philly is hoping with the addition of Turner and when Harper returns, will lead them to a World Series title.

2. New York Yankees — $267,954,047

The New York Yankees have a payroll of $267,954,047 for the 2023 MLB season.

They have the second-best odd (+700) to win the World Series this season.

Aaron Judge will make the most this season, taking up $40 million of the payroll.

Gerrit Cole will take up $36 million of the payroll.

Giancarlo Stanton is set to make $32 million this season.

Judge, Cole, and Stanton make up over 40% of the payroll.

Six other players will make over $10 million this season.

Carlos Rodon will make $22,833,333.

Josh Donaldson will earn $21 million.

Anthony Rizzo will make $17 million in the 2023 MLB season.

D.J. LeMahieu and Luis Severino will each make $15 million.

Aaron Hicks is set to make $10,785,714 in the 2023 MLB season.

The Yankees are hoping Donaldson can improve in his second season with the team.

Aaron Judge got paid handsomely after last season and the Yankees are hoping he can be the catalyst for another World Series title.

New York has a very good roster but with the Yankees, it is always World Series or bust.

1. New York Mets — $336,143,332

The New York Mets have a payroll of $336,143,332 for the 2023 MLB season.

They have the fifth-best odd (+800) to win the World Series this season.

Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander will each make $43,333,333 in the 2023 MLB season.

Francisco Lindor is set to make $34,100,000 this season.

Scherzer, Verlander, and Lindor make up over 35% of the payroll.

Nine other players will make $10 million or more this season.

Starling Marte will earn $20,750,000.

Brandon Nimmo will make $18.5 million in the 2023 MLB season.

Kodai Senga will make $15 million this coming season.

Pete Alonso will earn $14.5 million.

Edwin Diaz will make $14,150,000.

Carlos Carrasco will collect $14 million.

Jose Quintana will make $13 million.

Mark Canha will make $11,166,666.

David Robertson will make $10 million.

The Mets are hoping the pitching duo of Scherzer and Verlander will lead them to win a World Series title this season.