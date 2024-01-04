In an era where women’s sports are gaining unprecedented attention and recognition, the world of female athletes has seen a remarkable surge in both performance and financial rewards. 2023 has been a landmark year, showcasing not only the incredible talent and dedication of these athletes but also their growing influence in the world of sponsorships. Our list of the ‘Top 10 Highest-Paid Female Athletes by Endorsements in 2023’ highlights the achievements of these extraordinary women who are not only champions in their respective sports but also leaders in breaking barriers and setting new standards in athlete endorsements.

From the snowy slopes of freestyle skiing to the manicured lawns of tennis courts, these women have not only captured the hearts of sports fans around the globe but also the attention of major brands, leading to lucrative endorsement deals. Here, we celebrate their successes and take a closer look at how they’ve turned their athletic prowess into financial triumph.

Top 10 Female Athletes by Sponsorship Money in 2023

1. Eileen Gu, Freestyle Skier, $20 Million

2. Coco Gauff, Tennis, $16 Million

2. Emma Raducanu, Tennis, $16 Million

4. Naomi Osaka, Tennis, $15 Million

5. Iga Swiatek, Tennis, $12 Million

6. Simone Biles, Gymnastics, $8.5 Million

7. Nelly Korda, Golf, $6.5 Million

8. Alex Morgan, Soccer, $6 Million

8. Megan Rapinoe, Soccer, $6 Million

10. Leylah Fernandez, Tennis, $5 Million

1. Eileen Gu, Freestyle Skier, $20 Million

The female athlete who earned the most sponsorship money in 2023 is Eileen Gu. Gu, an American-born Chinese freestyle skier, has become a global sensation in the skiing world. At a young age, she has already achieved remarkable success, winning multiple gold medals in the X Games and Winter Olympics.

Her charismatic personality and extraordinary talent have attracted numerous endorsements, amassing an estimated $20 million in 2023, making her the highest-paid female athlete in endorsements.

2. Coco Gauff, Tennis, $16 Million

American tennis prodigy Coco Gauff has made a significant impact on the tennis world since her professional debut. Known for her powerful serve and exceptional athleticism, Gauff has quickly risen through the ranks. Her youth, talent, and marketability have earned her around $16 million in endorsements in 2023.

Gauff won the US Open in 2023, at just 19 years old, and the charming teen sensation has wowed fans around the world. Sponsors like New Balance are banking on more big wins soon having made Gauff one of the highest-earning female athletes through sponsorship deals in 2023.

2. Emma Raducanu, Tennis, $16 Million

Tied in second place as the highest-paid female in sponsorship money in 2023 is British tennis star Emma Raducanu. Raducanu has taken the tennis world by storm, especially after her astonishing win at the US Open in 2021.

Her remarkable journey from a wildcard entry to a Grand Slam champion has captivated fans worldwide. With her unique blend of skill, grace, and beauty, Raducanu has garnered approximately $16 million in endorsement deals from the likes of Nike in 2023 despite having a year that was decimated by injuries.

4. Naomi Osaka, Tennis, $15 Million

Naomi Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam singles champion, is known not just for her talent on the tennis court but also for her influential voice in sports. Representing Japan, Osaka has become a global icon for her activism and openness about mental health. Her powerful influence on and off the court has led to endorsements worth $15 million in 2023.

Osaka’s four grand slam titles help her marketability, but her relatability is arguably her biggest quality. After having her first child in 2023, Osaka has returned to the court in 2024, and could up her endorsement earnings even more, with another good year on the court.

5. Iga Swiatek, Tennis, $12 Million

Polish tennis player Iga Swiatek has emerged as another formidable force in women’s tennis. Known for her aggressive playing style and mental toughness, Swiatek has won four Grand Slams.

In 2020, she was voted the fan’s favorite WTA player, and in 2022 and 2023, Swiatkek was voted the WTA Player of the Year. Her rising star status in the tennis world has attracted endorsements totaling around $12 million in 2023 putting her in the top-five highest-paid female athletes in sponsorship money for 2023.

6. Simone Biles, Gymnastics, $8.5 Million

Simone Biles, an American gymnast, is celebrated as one of the greatest and most decorated gymnasts of all time. Her extraordinary achievements, including four Olympic gold medals, have made her a household name. Biles’ excellence in gymnastics and her advocacy for athletes’ mental health have earned her endorsements worth $8.5 million in 2023.

2023 was an eventful year for Biles. She got married to Green Bay Packer Jonathan Owens and won four golds at the World Championships. With Biles’ name back in the spotlight, companies like Athleta and GK Elite were keen to have America’s best gymnast on their books.

7. Nelly Korda, Golf, $6.5 Million

Nelly Korda, an American professional golfer, has rapidly climbed the ranks in the golfing world. In 2021, she captured her first major, winning the PGA Championship. Additionally, she has won seven other titles on the LPGA circuit and is the number-one-ranked LPGA player in the world. Her success on the golf course has translated into endorsement earnings of approximately $6.5 million in 2023.

Despite a winless 2023, Korda remains among the most popular golfers on the LPGA. She signed huge deals with Nike and TaylorMade to start 2023 and has an ongoing partnership with Goldman Sachs. All of these combined to make her one of the highest-paid female athletes by sponsorship money in 2023.

8. Alex Morgan, Soccer, $6 Million

Alex Morgan, an American soccer player, is renowned for her pivotal role in the US Women’s National Team. Her advocacy for gender equality in sports and her World Cup winning medals have made her an icon in women’s soccer. Morgan’s influence extends off the field as well, earning her around $6 million in endorsements in 2023.

8. Megan Rapinoe, Soccer, $6 Million

Megan Rapinoe, a star in the US Women’s National Soccer Team, is not only known for her exceptional soccer skills but also for her outspoken activism. Her advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights and equal pay has elevated her profile significantly. Rapinoe’s impact on and off the pitch has led to endorsement deals worth $6 million in 2023 despite her retirement from international soccer.

10. Leylah Fernandez, Tennis, $5 Million

Canadian tennis player Leylah Fernandez has rapidly risen to prominence in the tennis world. Known for her spirited play and remarkable runs in major tournaments, Fernandez has become a fan favorite. Her emerging talent and marketability have resulted in endorsement earnings of $5 million in 2023, as she teams up with the likes of Morgan Stanley.