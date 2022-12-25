Top 10 Most Liked Sports Instagram Posts In 2022 | Lionel Messi Smashes ALL TIME Record

Sports posts on Instagram always seem to gain lots of traction on the platform, especially soccer related content, which makes sense as it is the most popular sport on the planet. Furthermore, the most followed person on Instagram is indeed soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, closely followed by fellow player Lionel Messi, whose name features regularly throughout this post.

1. Lionel Messi, 71.3 million likes

Leo Messi posted a picture of him and his teammates after winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with Argentina, after beating France on penalties. This picture became the most liked Instagram post of all time, despite only being uploaded less than a week ago.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

2. Lionel Messi, 51 million likes

Lionel Messi is back on the list again, and it’s another World Cup winning post, as the PSG star lays in bed with the famous trophy, just days after lifting it in Qatar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

3. Cristiano Ronaldo, 42.2 million likes

Cristiano Ronaldo posted a picture of himself and Lionel Messi playing a game of chess, in an advertisement for Louis Vuitton. It left many asking questions as to were they actually in the same room together, however it was confirmed that it was a photoshopped picture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

4. Lionel Messi, 32.6 million likes

In the same exact picture that Cristiano posted, Messi done the same. It was a famous image of the pair playing chess.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

5. Cristiano Ronaldo, 31.9 million likes

After Ronaldo’s Portugal were knocked out of the World Cup in arguably the stars last ever tournament, he posted a picture after elimination with a long reflection.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

6. Lionel Messi, 29.3 million likes

After Lionel Messi’s Argentina knocked Croatia out of the World Cup in the semi finals winning 3-0, Messi posted a picture of him and Julian Alvarez after reaching the final.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

7. Lionel Messi, 25.4 million likes

Coming in again on the list is Messi, with yet another World Cup winning post, which went down well once again with his fans around the world. This time it was a picture of himself holding the trophy as him and his team paraded it through the streets of Argentina.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

8. Lionel Messi, 24.4 million likes

Another World Cup post from the PSG star, and this time it was after they beat Mexico in the group stages of the competition. It was a game in which Messi scored one of his finest goals in a light blue and white shirt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

9. Lionel Messi, 23.1 million likes

There’s no shock as Lionel Messi makes the list once again, this time he posted a picture before the World Cup final in an advertisement with his one of his biggest sponsors Adidas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

10. Neymar, 22.8 million likes

To round off our list, and finally a different name! Neymar’s Brazil were knocked out of the World Cup in the quarter-finals by Croatia, and the PSG winger posted a picture after the elimination with an emotional post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NJ 🇧🇷 (@neymarjr)

