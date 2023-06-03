Top-10 Most Valuable MLS Teams 2023: LA FC Worth $1B

Soccer is growing in popularity in the United States.



The popularity of the sport in America may not be as high as in other countries in the world.

However, it has risen over the last few years.

The top 10 most valuable MLS soccer team’s average value rose by an average of 6.6% in 2022.

The values of the top 10 teams are on the rise as well in 2023.

In 2023, seven of the top 30 most valuable soccer clubs around the world are in the MLS.

Below, we will take a look at the top 10 most valued soccer clubs in MLS.

Top 10 Most Valuable MLS Teams In 2023

Soccer is unmatched in popularity around the world.

While in the US, the NFL is king, MLS has grown in popularity over the last few years.

We take a look at the top 10 most valued MLS soccer teams.

10. Charlotte FC, $625 Million

Charlotte FC is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

They are owned by David Tepper, who also owns the Carolina Panthers.

The first season for Charlotte was in 2022.

The valuation for Charlotte in 2022 was $570 million.

It grew in valuation by $55 million in just one year.

Charlotte moved up in valuation rankings.

They were the 12th most-valued MLS team in 2022 but are now the 10th most-valued MLS team in 2023.

Charlotte has seen financial success in just one year and now has a current value of $625 million, ranking 10th among MLS teams.

9. Portland Timbers, $650 Million

The Portland Timbers are based in Portland, Oregon.

The key owner of the Timbers is Merritt Paulson.

They were founded in 2009.

The first game for Portland was in 2011.

Portland’s valuation in 2022 was $685 million and they ranked eighth in valuation among MLS teams in 2022.

They dropped one spot in 2023 to ninth and they lost $35 million in valuation in one year.

In 2022, Portland’s valuation rose by 8%.

However, in 2023, Portland’s valuation fell by approximately 5%.

Portland’s valuation dropped in 2023 from 2022.

However, the Timbers are the ninth most-valued MLS team with a value of $650 million.

8. Seattle Sounders FC, $660 Million

The Seattle Sounders are based in Seattle, Washington.

The majority owner of the Sounders is Adrian Hanauer.

They were founded in 2007.

The first game for Seattle was in 2009.

Seattle’s valuation in 2022 was $725 million and they ranked fourth in valuation among MLS teams in 2022.

They dropped four spots in 2023 to eighth and they lost $65 million in valuation in one year.

In 2022, Seattle’s valuation rose by 3%.

However, in 2023, Seattle’s valuation fell by approximately 9%.

Seattle’s valuation dropped significantly in 2023 from 2022.

Despite the massive drop in valuation, the Sounders are still the eighth most-valued MLS team with a value of $660 million.

7. Austin FC, $680 Million

Austin FC is based in Austin, Texas.

The chairman and key owner is Anthony Precourt.

They were founded in 2018.

The first season for Austin was in 2021.

The valuation for Austin in 2022 was $630 million.

In 2023, the valuation for Austin rose by $50 million.

From 2022 to 2023, the valuation for Austin rose by approximately 7%.

Austin moved up in valuation rankings.

They were the ninth most-valued MLS team in 2022 but are now the seventh most-valued MLS team in 2023.

Austin has seen financial success in a short span and now has a current value of $680 million, ranking seventh among MLS teams.

6. Toronto FC, $690 Million

Toronto FC is based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

They were founded in 2007.

Toronto was the first Canadian-based franchise to join the MLS and is the only Canadian team that ranks in the top 10 in valuation.

Toronto’s valuation in 2022 was $705 million and they ranked fifth in valuation among MLS teams in 2022.

They dropped one spot in 2023 to sixth and they lost $15 million in valuation in one year.

In 2022, Toronto’s valuation rose by 8%.

However, in 2023, Toronto’s valuation fell by a small amount.

Toronto’s valuation dropped slightly in 2023 from 2022.

Despite the drop in valuation, Toronto is still the sixth most-valued MLS team with a value of $690 million.

5. D. C. United, $700 Million

DC United is based in Washington, DC.

They were founded in 1995.

D. C. United was the inaugural franchise in the MLS, playing in the MLS every season since its first season in 1996.

The key owners are Jason Levien and Steven Kaplan.

D.C. United’s valuation in 2022 was $700 million and they ranked sixth in valuation among MLS teams in 2022.

They went up one spot in 2023 to fifth, despite not rising in valuation.

In 2022, D.C. United’s valuation rose by 11%.

However, in 2023, their valuation stayed the same.

With Toronto’s valuation dropping slightly, D.C. United moved up in rankings.

D.C. United is the fifth most-valued MLS team with a value of $700 million.

4. New York City FC, $800 Million

New York City FC is based in New York City.

They are owned by City Football Group.

The first season for New York City FC was in 2015.

The valuation for New York City FC in 2022 was $690 million.

It grew in valuation by $110 million in just one year.

Out of the top 10 teams ranking in valuation in the MLS, New York City FC saw the biggest rise in valuation from 2022.

New York City FC moved up in valuation rankings.

They were the seventh most-valued MLS team in 2022 but are now the fourth most-valued MLS team in 2023.

New York City FC has seen financial success and now has a current value of $800 million, ranking fourth among MLS teams.

3. Atlanta United, $850 Million

Atlanta United is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

The owner of Atlanta United is Arthur Blank, who also owns the Atlanta Falcons.

They were founded in 2014.

The first season for Atlanta was in 2017.

In 2018, Atlanta won the MLS Cup.

Atlanta’s valuation in 2022 was $855 million and they ranked third in valuation among MLS teams in 2022.

They kept the same ranking in 2023 but they lost $5 million in valuation.

In 2022, Atlanta’s valuation rose by just 1%.

However, in 2023, Atlanta’s valuation fell by a very small amount.

Despite the very small drop in valuation, Atlanta is still the third most-valued MLS team with a value of $850 million.

2. LA Galaxy, $925 Million

LA Galaxy is based in the Los Angeles Metropolitan area.

They are owned by Philip Anschutz.

The first season of the LA Galaxy was in 1996.

The valuation for the LA Galaxy in 2022 was $865 million.

It grew in valuation by $60 million in just one year.

Out of the top 10 teams ranking in valuation in the MLS, the LA Galaxy saw the third biggest rise in valuation from 2022.

The LA Galaxy stayed the same in valuation rankings.

They were the second-most-valued MLS team in 2022 and remain the second-most-valued MLS team in 2023.

LA Galaxy has seen financial success and now has a current value of $925 million, ranking second among MLS teams.

1. Los Angeles FC, $1 Billion

Los Angeles FC is based in Los Angeles, California.

They are owned by Brandon Beck, Bennett Rosenthal, and Larry Berg.

They were founded in 2014.

The first season for Los Angeles FC was in 2018.

The valuation for the Los Angeles FC in 2022 was $900 million.

It grew in valuation by $100 million in just one year.

Out of the top 10 teams ranking in valuation in the MLS, Los Angeles FC is the only team with a valuation of $1 billion.

Los Angeles FC stayed the same in valuation rankings.

They were the most-valued MLS team in 2022 and remain the most-valued MLS team in 2023.

Los Angeles FC has seen tremendous financial success and now has a current value of $1 billion, ranking first among MLS teams.