Our basketball analysts have released a list of the top-10 oldest NBA players in 2022. The research conducted in this post focuses on just active NBA players. A couple of the veterans are free agents. Heading into the 2022-23 NBA season, who is the oldest NBA player in the league at this moment? Find out below.

Top-10 Oldest NBA Players

The top-10 oldest NBA players list includes George Hill, Goran Dragic, Chris Paul, LaMarcus Aldridge and P.J. Tucker. Continue reading to view our full list. A number of players listed below remain unsigned for the 2022-23 season. But teams will still pursue aging veterans as younger players sustain injuries throughout the course of the season.

10.) George Hill — 36 years old

George Hill turned 36 on May 4th. He was born in Indianapolis, Indiana in 1986. Out of IUPUI, Hill was selected 26th overall by the Spurs in the 2008 NBA Draft. In the 2021-22 NBA season, the 14-year veteran averaged 6.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

Through 54 games, the guard also averaged 42.9% shooting from the field and 30.6% from 3-point range. On Aug. 6, 2021, Hill signed a two-year, $8 million contract with the Bucks.

9.) Goran Dragic — 36 years old

Next, Goran Dragic was born in Ljubljana, Slovenia on May 6, 1986. He was selected 45th overall by the Spurs in the 2008 NBA Draft. However, his draft rights were traded to the Suns. While with Phoenix in 2014, the guard won NBA Most Improved Player.

Last season, after appearing in just five games, the Raptors traded him and a 2022 first-round draft pick to the Spurs for Drew Eubanks, Thaddeus Young and a 2022 second-round draft pick.

Then, the Spurs waived him days later. On Feb. 22, Dragic signed a contract with the Nets for the remainder of the season. In only 21 games played last season, Dragic averaged 7.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. Earlier this month, the 14-year veteran signed a one-year, $2.9 million contract with the Bulls.

8.) Chris Paul — 37 years old

Chris Paul was born in Winston-Salem, North Carolina on May 6, 1985. He was selected fourth overall by the Hornets in the 2005 NBA Draft. The 12-time All-Star led the league in assists five times (2008, 2009, 2014, 2015 and 2022). And he led the NBA in steals six times (2008, 2009 and 2011–14).

Paul was selected All-NBA First Team four times in his career, and he won NBA Rookie of the Year in 2006. Besides the Hornets, the guard also played for the Clippers, Rockets and Thunder. On Aug. 7, 2021, Paul signed a four-year contract extension with the Suns worth as much as $120 million. The 17-year veteran is entering his 18th NBA season in the coming months.

7.) LaMarcus Aldridge — 37 years old

Additionally, LaMarcus Aldridge celebrated his 37th birthday last week. He was born in Dallas, Texas in 1985. Aldridge was selected second overall by the Bulls in the 2006 NBA Draft. Though, his draft rights were then traded to the Trail Blazers.

The 6’11” forward/center has received seven All-Star selections, two All-NBA Second-Team honors and three All-NBA Third-Team honors.

On Apr. 15, 2021, Aldridge announced his retirement from the NBA due to an irregular heartbeat. But after medical clearance on Sept. 3, he re-signed with the Nets. The forward/center reached 20,000 career points with Brooklyn last season. Now, he remains a free agent.

6.) P.J. Tucker — 37 years old

P.J. Tucker was born in Raleigh, North Carolina on May 5, 1985. Out of Texas, Tucker was selected 35th overall by the Raptors in the 2006 NBA Draft. He has played for the Raptors, Suns, Rockets, Bucks, Heat and soon to be the 76ers. The forward won a ring with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks in the 2020 NBA Finals.

Last season, in 71 regular games played with the Heat, Tucker averaged 7.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists per game. He averaged at least seven points per game for the first times since the 2018-19 season, when he played with the Rockets. During this offseason, the 11-year veteran signed a three-year, $33 million contract with the 76ers. More articles similar to “Top-10 Oldest NBA Players” are on the main page.

5.) Taj Gibson — 37 years old

Taj Gibson turned 37 on Jun. 24th. He was born in Brooklyn, New York in 1985. The forward/center was selected 26th overall by the Bulls in the 2009 NBA Draft. After averaging 9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game in his rookie 2009-10 season, Gibson was selected to the NBA All-Rookie First Team.

Nonetheless, last season, Gibson averaged a career-low 4.4 points per game. Out of 52 games played, he came off the bench for the Knicks in 48 of those contests. On Jul. 19, the 13-year veteran signed a contract with the Wizards.

4.) LeBron James — 37 years old

Of course, LeBron James turns 38 years old on Dec. 30. He was born in Akron, Ohio in 1984. Alongside Kobe Bryant and Kevin Garnett, James is one of the youngest players ever to get drafted into the NBA. At age 18, the Cavaliers selected LeBron first overall in the 2003 NBA Draft.

He won Rookie of the Year and was selected NBA All-Rookie First Team in the 2004. Thus far, James has won four NBA championships, four Finals MVPs, four MVPs and three All-Star Game MVPs. Not to mention, he has earned 18 All-Star selections. He will soon enter his 20th NBA season.

3.) Andre Iguodala — 38 years old

Ranking third on the list, Andre Iguodala was born in Springfield, Illinois on Jan. 28, 1984. The 76ers selected him ninth overall out of Arizona in the 2004 NBA Draft. After playing for the Sixers and Nuggets, Iguodala went on to win four championships with the Warriors (2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022).

During the 2015 NBA Finals, the Illinois native averaged 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4 assists per game. He won his first and only NBA Finals MVP with Golden State in 2015. Last season, the forward averaged 4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

2.) Carmelo Anthony — 38 years old

Next, Carmelo Anthony was born in New York, New York on May 29, 1984. He celebrated his 38th birthday a couple months ago. The Nuggets selected Anthony third overall out of Syracuse in the 2003 NBA Draft. At this point of his playing career, the forward has earned 10 All-Star selections, two All-NBA Second Team selections and four All-NBA Third-Team selections.

While with the Knicks, Anthony received his first scoring champion title in 2013 after averaging 28.7 points per game. The forward signed a contract with the Lakers in 2021, but he missed 13 games due to injuries. Last season, the 19-year NBA veteran averaged 13.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game with Los Angeles.

1.) Udonis Haslem — 42 years old

Finally, Udonis Haslem is the oldest active player in the NBA. He is 42 years old. The forward was born in Miami, Florida on Jun. 9, 1980. Haslem went undrafted in 2002. In his rookie 2003-04 NBA season, the forward averaged 7.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. He was selected to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team.

Also, the 19-year veteran won three championships with the Heat in 2006, 2012 and 2013. Dwayne Wade was part of all three title victories as well. For his second and third championships, LeBron James, Ray Allen and Chris Bosh helped elevate the team to borderline dynasty status. While not quite a dynasty, two titles and three NBA Finals appearances is still pretty good.

If you’re interested in betting on the Heat to win the 2023 NBA championship next season, skim through the best offshore betting sites for U.S. bettors. Xbet, MyBookie and GT Bets are among the listed sportsbooks. Other articles similar to “Top-10 Oldest NBA Players” are on the main page.