Top 13 third round matches at 2025 US Open

There are 13 spectacular third round matches at the 2025 United States Open. Seven of them are on the women’s side and six on the men’s side.

Women

(1) Aryna Sabalenka–BLR vs. (31) Leylah Annie Fernandez–CAN

Sabalenka won the Australian Open in 2023 and 2024, and the United States Open in 2024. Fernandez reached the United States Open in 2021. Fernandez won their only prior matchup, 7-6, 4-6, 6-4 in the semifinals of the 2021 United States Open.

(4) Jessica Pegula–USA vs. Victoria Azarenka–BLR

Pegula reached the final of the United States Open in 2024. Azarenka won the Australian Open in 2012 and 2013. Pegula and Azarenka have beaten each other three times. Pegula won 7-5, 6-4 in the first round of the 2021 Australian Open, and Azarenka won 6-4, 6-1 in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Australian Open in their only prior matches at a grand slam.

(7) Jasmine Paolini–ITA vs. Marketa Vondrousova–CZE

Paolini reached the final of Wimbledon and the United States Open in 2024. Vondrousova won Wimbledon in 2023. Vondrousova beat Paolini 7-5. 6-2 in qualifying for the 2017 Swiss Women’s Championship in Biel, in their only prior meeting.

(9) Elena Rybakina–KAZ vs. Emma Raducanu–GB

Rybakina won Wimbledon in 2022, and Raducanu won the US Open in 2021. Rybakina beat Raducanu 6-0, 6-1 in the first round of Sydney in their only prior matchup.

(10) Emma Navarro–USA vs. Barbora Krejcikova–CZE

Navarro reached the semifinals of US Open in 2024, and Krejcikova won the French Open in 2021 and Wimbledon in 2024. Navarro won their only meeting, third round of Wimbledon this year, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

(15) Daria Kasatkina–AUS vs. (23) Naomi Osaka–JPN

Kasatkina reached the semifinals of the 2022 French Open. Osaka won the United States Open in 2018 and 2020, and the Australian Open in 2019 and 2021. Osaka won their two prior meetings–6-3, 6-2 in the final of Indian Wells in 2018, and 6-3, 6-3 in the third round of Rome in 2024.

(18) Beatriz Haddad Maia–BRA vs. Maria Sakkari–GRE

Haddad Maia reached the semifinals of the 2023 French Open. Sakkari reached the semifinals of the French Open and US Open in 2021. Haddad Maia has won all four meetings head-to-head.

Men

(1) Jannik Sinner–ITA vs. (27) Denis Shapovalov–CAN

Sinner won the Australian Open and United States Open in 2024, and the Australian Open and Wimbledon in 2025. Shapovalov reached the semifinals of Wimbledon in 2021. Shapovalov won their only prior meeting, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 in the first round of the 2021 Australian Open.

(3) Alexander Zverev–GER vs. (25) Felix Auger-Aliassime–CAN

Zverev reached the final of the United States Open in 2020, the French Open in 2024, and the Australian Open in 2025. Auger-Aliassime reached the semifinals of the United States Open in 2021. Zverev has won six of eight meetings.

(6) Ben Shelton–USA vs. Adrian Mannarino–FRA

Shelton reached the semifinals of the 2023 US Open and the 2025 Australian Open. Mannarino reached the fourth round of Cincinnati. Mannarino has won two of three matches head-to-head.

(7) Novak Djokovic–SRB vs. Cam Norrie–GB

Djokovic has 24 grand slam titles. Norrie reached the semifinals of Wimbledon in 2022. Djokovic has won all six meetings.

(10) Lorenzo Musetti–ITA vs. (24) Flavio Cobolli–ITA

Musetti reached the semifinals of Wimbledon in 2024, and the French Open in 2025. Cobolli reached the quarterfinals of Wimbledon in 2025. This is their first ever meeting.

Benjamin Bonzi–FRA vs. Arthur Rinderknech–FRA

Bonzi reached the third round of the 2025 Australian Open and Rinderknech reached the third round of Wimbledon this year. Bonzi has won two prior meetings (6-3, 7-5 in first round of Indian Wells in 2022, and 7-6, 6-2 in second round of Stuttgart in 2022).