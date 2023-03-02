The University of Oregon is gearing up for an exciting month of March as it hosts two highly-regarded offensive linemen on official visits. Blake Frazier and Bennett Warren, both members of the class of 2024, will be making the trip to Eugene on March 14th.

Big Guys Heading to Eugene for Visit with the Ducks

Warren is an impressive prospect, standing at a towering 6-foot-7 and weighing in at 305 pounds. Frazier is no slouch either, coming in at 6-foot-6 and 260 pounds. Both prospects possess the size, strength, and skill necessary to succeed at the college football level.

Austin (Texas) Vandegrift 2024 OT Blake Frazier is a MASSIVE human up front for the Vipers. Early offers from Michigan, Baylor, Clemson and more.@_BlakeFrazier | @adamgorney pic.twitter.com/7XQgjDa3WZ — Nick Harris (@RivalsNick) December 17, 2022

While Warren is believed to be favoring Houston at the moment, Oregon head coach Dan Lanning will be hopeful of swaying the big fella. Warren currently has 22 offers on the table, including offers from powerhouse programs like Michigan, Texas, and Oklahoma.

On the other hand, Michigan is currently the favorite to land the signature of Blake Frazier. With 25 offers already on the table, Frazier is a big target for Oregon, and Lanning will need to make a big impression on the talented lineman during his visit to Eugene. After his trip to Oregon, Frazier is scheduled to visit Michigan on an unofficial visit, making this an even more critical time for the Ducks to impress.

Exciting Times for Fans and Prospects

It’s not just Frazier and Warren that Lanning is targeting, as three-star lineman Hayden Trenther is also set to visit in March. Lanning is targeting some big offensive linemen early on, and these visits could set the tone for the rest of Oregon’s recruiting efforts.

Oregon currently has the top 2024 recruiting class in the Pac-12, and it’s not hard to see why. With talented prospects like Frazier and Warren, as well as the talented coaching staff led by Lanning, the future is looking bright for the Ducks.

As exciting as this is for Oregon fans, it’s also an exciting time for these young prospects. They have the opportunity to explore their options, meet new people, and potentially decide where they will spend the next few years of their lives. It’s a time of excitement and possibility, and we can’t wait to see where these talented prospects end up.