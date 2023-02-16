NFL News and Rumors

Top 3 Disappointing Things About Rob Gronkowski’s Super Bowl 2023 “Kick of Destiny”

Wendi Oliveros
For the weeks and days leading up to the NFL‘s Super Bowl 2023, one of the things fans heard the most about was Rob Gronkowski’s “Kick of Destiny.”

Gronkowski partnered with FanDuel and was slated to attempt a 25-yard field goal in a third-quarter live spot during the game.

If Gronk made the successful field goal attempt, people who placed bets with FanDuel on the Super Bowl would be eligible for a share of $10 million in free bets.

Gronk practiced throughout January and hit the talk show circuit to promote the “Kick of Destiny,” but the entire promotion fell flat.

Here are the three top reasons it was a disappointment.

3. It Did Not Happen At State Farm Stadium

Maybe it was just a lack of information or a failure of some fans to know the details, but many assumed this kick would happen on the field of the Super Bowl.

That means during the third quarter, there would be a “live commercial” when Gronk jogs on the field and attempts the field goal.

It is not clear what location the field goal was kicked from, but it was definitely not State Farm Stadium.

The field looked to be in a nondescript area in the Arizona desert.

2. He Missed It

Gronk did mention there was a lot of wind swirling prior to his field goal attempt.

Perhaps that was the problem, or it could be that Gronk has only kicked one field goal in his life.

That was a 30-yarder in high school.

Anyway, fans assume Gronk can do everything so the expectation was he would make it.

1. Many Fans Did Not See It

The biggest problem with the “Kick of Destiny” is that many people were interested in seeing it, but they never did.

They went to social media to find out if it happened and how it turned out.

Not giving fans an indication of when it was happening during the third quarter meant some fans never saw it.

FanDuel ended up giving the $10 million incentive even though Gronk missed the kick.

Because of this, many wondered what the point of the whole thing was in the first place.

Conclusion

Gronk is a great ambassador of the sport, but if there is going to be an event that he is associated with, it needs to be organized and executed better than the “Kick of Destiny” was.

Clearly, the more successful event of Super Bowl weekend involving him was Gronk Beach, his annual Super Bowl party that happened the day before the big game.

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
