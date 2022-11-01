Top 5 Alaska Racebooks for Breeders Cup Betting | AK Sports Betting Guide

Despite Alaska sports betting remaining illegal for the time being, we are on hand to spotlight offshore sportsbooks, which allow customers to bet from anywhere in the US. The Breeders Cup meeting starts on Kentucky on Friday, and you can claim up to $6000 in racing free bets by reading on below.
Best Alaska Racebooks For Betting On Breeders Cup
While we are highlighting Alaska in this article, anybody in the USA can use these horse racing betting sites on the Breeders Cup.
How To Bet On The Breeders Cup In Alaska
With BetOnline’s 50% matched deposit bonus, Alaskans will have plenty of opportunities to expend their free bets this weekend with the Breeders Cup
- Click here to sign up to BetOnline
- Create an account and deposit up to $2000
- Receive your 50% deposit bonus of $1000
NOTE: Don’t worry if you can’t deposit the full $2000 – You can still claim this offer. Just deposit any amount over $55 to qualify for this promotion. This means if you deposit $55, you will receive a 50% deposit bonus of $27.50. This is only applicable on your FIRST deposit.
Alaska Breeders Cup Betting — How To Watch Breeders Cup In Alaska
- 🏇Breeders Cup 2022 Details
- 📅 Breeders Cup Dates: Fri 4 & Sat 5 Nov
- 🕙 Breeders Cup Race Times: Fri First Race 3pm, Sat First Race 11:50am
- 🏟 Where Is 2022 Breeders Cup Keeneland, Lexington, Kentucky
- 📺 Watch: NBC, Peacock, USA Network, and FanDuel TV
- 🎲 Breeders Cup Classic Odds: Flightline -225 | Epicenter +550 | Life Is Good +700 | Taiba +800
Breeders Cup Odds
FLIGHTLINE is the name on everyone’s lips and is strongly favoured in the current racing markets to clinch the Classic on Saturday.
No favourite has won the Classic since American Pharoah in 2015, but five wins in his first five starts as a four year old certainly warrants his label as a special talent. On his previous start he silenced any doubters over his capacity to compete on an extended course, running to a staggering 19-length win at the Pacific Classic.
Elsewhere, Hot Rod Charlie may be the most lucrative sleeper pick, or perhaps one to select for a place bet.
Finishing ahead of third-favourite Life Is Good at the Dubai World Cup, he also holds course experience having finished runner-up in the G1 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile in 2020.
|Breeders Cup Classic (Sat Nov 5) Moneyline
|Odds
|Play
|Flightline
|-225
|Epicenter
|+550
|Life Is Good
|+700
|Taiba
|+800
|Olympiad
|+1400
|Hot Rod Charlie
|+2500
|Rich Strike
|+3300
|Happy Saver
|+5000
Note: Odds are subject to change
Full Breeders Cup Race Cards & Schedule
See below the post times for the 14 Breeders Cup races, which are spread over the Keeneland meeting on Friday and Saturday.
|Breeders’ Cup 2022 Times (EDT)
|Friday, Nov 4
|Distance
|Purse
|TV Channel
|3:00 pm Breeders Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint
|5 1/2 f (Turf)
|$1 million
|FanDuel & USA
|3:40 pm Breeders Cup Juvenile Fillies
|1 1/16 mi
|$2 million
|FanDuel & USA
|4:20 pm Breeders Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf
|1 mile (Turf)
|$1 million
|FanDuel & USA
|5:00 pm Breeders Cup Juvenile
|1 1/16 mi
|$2 million
|FanDuel & USA
|5:40 pm Breeders Cup Juvenile Turf
|1 mile (Turf)
|$1 million
|FanDuel & USA
|Saturday, Nov 5
|Distance
|Purse
|TV
|11:50 am Breeders Cup Filly & Mare Sprint
|7 furlongs
|$1 million
|FanDuel
|12:29 pm Breeders Cup Turf Sprint
|5 1/2 f (Turf)
|$1 million
|FanDuel
|1:10 pm Breeders Cup Sprint
|6 furlongs
|$2 million
|FanDuel & USA
|1:50 pm Breeders Cup Filly & Mare Turf
|1 3/16 mi (Turf)
|$2 million
|FanDuel & USA
|2:30 pm Breeders Cup Dirt Mile
|1 mile
|$1 million
|FanDuel & USA
|3:10 pm Breeders Cup Mile
|1 mile (Turf)
|$2 million
|FanDuel & USA
|3:55 pm Breeders Cup Distaff
|1 1/8 miles
|$2 million
|FanDuel & NBC
|4:40 pm Breeders Cup Turf
|1 1/2 mi (Turf)
|$4 million
|FanDuel & NBC
|5:40 pm Breeders Cup Classic
|1 1/4 miles
|$6 million
|NBC
The Best Alaska Racebooks For Breeders Cup: AK Sports Betting Sites
There is plenty to bet on in the Breeders Cup with our Alaska racebooks, just take a glance below for the plethora avenues to wander down with your betting bonuses.
Alaska Racebooks Breeders Cup Markets
Win: Pick a horse to win the race.
Place: To finish either first or second
Show: Select a horse to finish in the first three in the race
Across The Board: Backing a horse to finish 1st, 2nd or 3rd – this bet will cost 3x your stake. So a $2 ‘across the board’ bet will cost $6 – meaning you have $2 on the horse to win, $2 to be second and $2 for third.
Exacta: Pick two horses to finish 1st and 2nd in the correct order
Trifecta: Select three horses to finish 1st, 2nd and 3rd in the correct order
Superfecta: Chose four horses to finish 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th in the correct order
Daily Double: Select the winning horse in two consecutive races on the card.
Pick 3, 4, 5 & 6: Like the ‘Daily Double’ select the winner of races in 3, 4, 5 or 6 consecutive races.
BetOnline – $1000 In Alaska Racebooks Breeders Cup Free Bets
By using our BetOnline bonus code INSIDERS, you can get 50% of your first deposit when signing up for the Breeders Cup. Deposit $100, you will get a $50 bonus. Deposit $2000 and you will get the maximum $1000 Breeders Cup bonus.
BetOnline Breeders Cup Betting Offer Terms & Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $55
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Racebook bonus of $1,000
- Alaska Racebook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Bovada – $750 In Alaska Racebooks Free Bets For The Breeders Cup
Join Bovada today using the bonus code INSIDERS and you can get up to $750 in Breeders Cup free bets. Bovada will match your deposit by 75%, which means that if you deposit $1000, you get a free bet worth $750 for use on the big Keeneland horse racing action this weekend.
Bovada Breeders Cup Betting Offer Terms & Conditions
- Deposit $1000 for the maximum $750 Breeders Cup Free Bets
- Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
- Alaska Racebook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Everygame – Claim $750 In Alaska Racebooks Breeders Cup Free Bets
Everygame are offering new customers the chance of earning up to $750 in Breeders Cup free bets. Deposit up to $250 and Everygame will match the deposit with a bonus of an equal amount. You can do this three times for a maximum $750 in Breeders Cup horse racing bonuses.
Everygame Breeders Cup Betting Offer Terms & Conditions
- 100% deposit bonus up to $250
- You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses
- The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed.
MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on 2022 Breeders Cup In Alaska
You can get a huge 50% first deposit match by signing up to MyBookie today. That means if you click the link below, sign up and deposit $2000 you can get $1000 in Breeders Cup free bets.
MyBookie Breeders Cup Betting Offer Terms & Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $50
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
- Alaska Racebook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
BETUS – Up To £2,500 Deposit Match For Alaska Racebooks Breeders Cup Free Bets
The BetUS Breeders Cup betting offer is as simple as you signing up and depositing cash and they will give you a 125% bonus. In short, deposit $2000 upon signing up below – again using our promo code INSIDERS and you will receive $2500 in Breeders Cup free bets.
BetUS Breeders Cup Betting Offer Terms & Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $100
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500
- Alaska Racebook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
$6,000 In 2022 Breeders Cup Cash Bonuses | Join Our Leading Horse Racing Racebooks With Our Promo Code: INSIDERS
See below our top horse racing Racebooks where you can place your Breeders Cup free bets by using our promo code INSIDERS with each one.
With Alaska sports betting still not accessible, our top offshore racebooks allow you to wager from anywhere you wish. Better yet, there is an eye-watering $6,000 worth of racing free bets to claim ahead of the two day meeting, which takes place on Friday and Saturday this week.
|Operator
|Welcome Bonus
|Promo Code
|Minimum Odds
|Expiration Date
|Sign-Up
|BetOnline
|$1,000: 50% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-200
|30 days
|Everygame
|$750: 100% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-200
|None
|Bovada
|$750: 75% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-200
|None
|MyBookie
|$1,000: 50% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-200
|None
|Bet US
|$2,500: 125% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-280
|14 days
