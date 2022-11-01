Top 5 Arizona Racebooks for Breeders Cup Betting | AZ Sports Betting Guide

Although Arizona sports betting is legal after the bill passed last year, the Breeders Cup meeting start on Kentucky on Friday, and you can claim up to $6000 in racing free bets with our offshore racebooks which allow ANY US resident to bet regardless of their state’s law.

Best Arizona Racebooks For Betting On Breeders Cup

As mentioned, anybody in the USA can utilise these horse racing betting sites on the Breeders Cup. This means if you find yourself in a restricted state, you don’t have to miss out on the betting action.

How To Bet On The Breeders Cup In Arizona

With BetOnline’s 50% matched deposit bonus, those in the Copper State will have an abundance of opportunity to make a profit this weekend with races happening across the two-day meeting.

Arizona Breeders Cup Betting — How To Watch Breeders Cup In Arizona

🏇Breeders Cup 2022 Details



📅 Breeders Cup Dates : Fri 4 & Sat 5 Nov

Fri 4 & Sat 5 Nov 🕙 Breeders Cup Race Times: Fri First Race 3pm, Sat First Race 11:50am

🏟 Where Is 2022 Breeders Cup Keeneland, Lexington, Kentucky

Keeneland, Lexington, Kentucky 📺 Watch : NBC, Peacock, USA Network, and FanDuel TV

NBC, Peacock, USA Network, and FanDuel TV 🎲 Breeders Cup Classic Odds : Flightline -225 | Epicenter +550 | Life Is Good +700 | Taiba +800

Breeders Cup Odds

FLIGHTLINE is understandably the clear favourite for the main race, the Breeders Cup Classic, which takes place on Saturday.

The majority of keen bettors and experts are not trying to decipher who will win, but more likely trying to decide how many lengths ahead of the rest Flightline will be when he crosses the line. In his latest outing, the four-year-old stormed to a 19-length margin at Del Mar, stretching his record to five wins in five starts.

Second-favourite Epicenter was runner-up in both the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, and has finished among the front two in all seven starts this season. Life Is Good may also be in with a leading claim – the multiple Grade 1 winner has nine wins from 11.

Breeders Cup Classic (Sat Nov 5) Moneyline Odds Play Flightline -225 Epicenter +550 Life Is Good

+700 Taiba

+800 Olympiad

+1400 Hot Rod Charlie

+2500 Rich Strike

+3300 Happy Saver

+5000

Full Breeders Cup Race Cards & Schedule

See below the post times for the 14 Breeders Cup races, which are spread over the Keeneland meeting on Friday and Saturday.

Breeders’ Cup 2022 Times (EDT) Friday, Nov 4 Distance Purse TV Channel

3:00 pm Breeders Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint 5 1/2 f (Turf) $1 million FanDuel & USA 3:40 pm Breeders Cup Juvenile Fillies 1 1/16 mi $2 million FanDuel & USA 4:20 pm Breeders Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf 1 mile (Turf) $1 million FanDuel & USA 5:00 pm Breeders Cup Juvenile 1 1/16 mi $2 million FanDuel & USA 5:40 pm Breeders Cup Juvenile Turf 1 mile (Turf) $1 million FanDuel & USA Saturday, Nov 5 Distance Purse TV 11:50 am Breeders Cup Filly & Mare Sprint 7 furlongs $1 million FanDuel 12:29 pm Breeders Cup Turf Sprint 5 1/2 f (Turf) $1 million FanDuel 1:10 pm Breeders Cup Sprint 6 furlongs $2 million FanDuel & USA 1:50 pm Breeders Cup Filly & Mare Turf 1 3/16 mi (Turf) $2 million FanDuel & USA 2:30 pm Breeders Cup Dirt Mile 1 mile $1 million FanDuel & USA 3:10 pm Breeders Cup Mile 1 mile (Turf) $2 million FanDuel & USA 3:55 pm Breeders Cup Distaff 1 1/8 miles $2 million FanDuel & NBC 4:40 pm Breeders Cup Turf 1 1/2 mi (Turf) $4 million FanDuel & NBC 5:40 pm Breeders Cup Classic 1 1/4 miles $6 million NBC

The Best Arizona Racebooks For Breeders Cup: AZ Sports Betting Sites

The Breeders Cup is just around the corner and with our Arizona racebooks, there are hundreds of markets to sink your teeth into when the meeting gets underway on Friday.

Arizona Racebooks Breeders Cup Markets

Win: Pick a horse to win the race.

Place: To finish either first or second

Show: Select a horse to finish in the first three in the race

Across The Board: Backing a horse to finish 1st, 2nd or 3rd – this bet will cost 3x your stake. So a $2 ‘across the board’ bet will cost $6 – meaning you have $2 on the horse to win, $2 to be second and $2 for third.

Exacta: Pick two horses to finish 1st and 2nd in the correct order

Trifecta: Select three horses to finish 1st, 2nd and 3rd in the correct order

Superfecta: Chose four horses to finish 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th in the correct order

Daily Double: Select the winning horse in two consecutive races on the card.

Pick 3, 4, 5 & 6: Like the ‘Daily Double’ select the winner of races in 3, 4, 5 or 6 consecutive races.

BetOnline – $1000 In Arizona Racebooks Breeders Cup Free Bets

By using our BetOnline bonus code INSIDERS, you can get 50% of your first deposit when signing up for the Breeders Cup. Deposit $100, you will get a $50 bonus. Deposit $2000 and you will get the maximum $1000 Breeders Cup bonus.

BetOnline Breeders Cup Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Racebook bonus of $1,000

Arizona Racebook Free Bets expire in 30 days

Bovada – $750 In Arizona Racebooks Free Bets For The Breeders Cup

Join Bovada today using the bonus code INSIDERS and you can get up to $750 in Breeders Cup free bets. Bovada will match your deposit by 75%, which means that if you deposit $1000, you get a free bet worth $750 for use on the big Keeneland horse racing action this weekend.

Bovada Breeders Cup Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Deposit $1000 for the maximum $750 Breeders Cup Free Bets

Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750

Arizona Racebook Free Bets expire in 30 days

Everygame – Claim $750 In Arizona Racebooks Breeders Cup Free Bets

Everygame are offering new customers the chance of earning up to $750 in Breeders Cup free bets. Deposit up to $250 and Everygame will match the deposit with a bonus of an equal amount. You can do this three times for a maximum $750 in Breeders Cup horse racing bonuses.

Everygame Breeders Cup Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

100% deposit bonus up to $250

You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses

The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed.

MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on 2022 Breeders Cup In Arizona

You can get a huge 50% first deposit match by signing up to MyBookie today. That means if you click the link below, sign up and deposit $2000 you can get $1000 in Breeders Cup free bets.

MyBookie Breeders Cup Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Arizona Racebook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

BETUS – Up To £2,500 Deposit Match For Arizona Racebooks Breeders Cup Free Bets

The BetUS Breeders Cup betting offer is as simple as you signing up and depositing cash and they will give you a 125% bonus. In short, deposit $2000 upon signing up below – again using our promo code INSIDERS and you will receive $2500 in Breeders Cup free bets.

BetUS Breeders Cup Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500

Arizona Racebook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

$6,000 In 2022 Breeders Cup Cash Bonuses | Join Our Leading Horse Racing Racebooks With Our Promo Code: INSIDERS

See below our top horse racing racebooks where you can place your Breeders Cup free bets by using our promo code INSIDERS with each one.

Arizona is home to legal sports betting, but having been active for well over a year, most keen bettors will likely have exhausted all available new customer and welcome bonuses. With $6,000 up for grabs below should you be a new user, now is the best time to claim ahead of the Breeders Cup this week.

Operator Welcome Bonus Promo Code Minimum Odds Expiration Date Sign-Up BetOnline $1,000: 50% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 30 days Everygame $750: 100% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 None Bovada $750: 75% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 None MyBookie $1,000: 50% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 None Bet US $2,500: 125% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -280 14 days

