Top 5 Arkansas Racebooks for Breeders Cup Betting | AK Sports Betting Guide

Arkansas Breeders Cup Betting — How To Watch Breeders Cup In Arkansas
- 🏇Breeders Cup 2022 Details
- 📅 Breeders Cup Dates: Fri 4 & Sat 5 Nov
- 🕙 Breeders Cup Race Times: Fri First Race 3pm, Sat First Race 11:50am
- 🏟 Where Is 2022 Breeders Cup Keeneland, Lexington, Kentucky
- 📺 Watch: NBC, Peacock, USA Network, and FanDuel TV
- 🎲 Breeders Cup Classic Odds: Flightline -225 | Epicenter +550 | Life Is Good +700 | Taiba +800
Breeders Cup Odds
FLIGHTLINE enters Saturday’s Breeders Cup main event as one of the most exciting prospects in the world, winning all five of his career starts so far at four years old.
Although no favourite has managed to claim victory over the last eight years, experts and keen horse racing bettors are looking at the rest of the field to see who will likely place rather than usurp the favourite, who finished as a 19-length winner in his latest outing at the Pacific Classic.
Elsewhere, another four year old Hot Rod Charlie looks to be a big value each-way selection – he finished ahead of third-favourite Life Is Good at the Dubia World Cup and has proven course experience coming fourth in the Juvenile race in 2020 here.
|Breeders Cup Classic (Sat Nov 5) Moneyline
|Odds
|Play
|Flightline
|-225
|Epicenter
|+550
|Life Is Good
|+700
|Taiba
|+800
|Olympiad
|+1400
|Hot Rod Charlie
|+2500
|Rich Strike
|+3300
|Happy Saver
|+5000
Note: Odds are subject to change
Full Breeders Cup Race Cards & Schedule
See below the post times for the 14 Breeders Cup races, which are spread over the Keeneland meeting on Friday and Saturday.
|Breeders’ Cup 2022 Times (EDT)
|Friday, Nov 4
|Distance
|Purse
|TV Channel
|3:00 pm Breeders Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint
|5 1/2 f (Turf)
|$1 million
|FanDuel & USA
|3:40 pm Breeders Cup Juvenile Fillies
|1 1/16 mi
|$2 million
|FanDuel & USA
|4:20 pm Breeders Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf
|1 mile (Turf)
|$1 million
|FanDuel & USA
|5:00 pm Breeders Cup Juvenile
|1 1/16 mi
|$2 million
|FanDuel & USA
|5:40 pm Breeders Cup Juvenile Turf
|1 mile (Turf)
|$1 million
|FanDuel & USA
|Saturday, Nov 5
|Distance
|Purse
|TV
|11:50 am Breeders Cup Filly & Mare Sprint
|7 furlongs
|$1 million
|FanDuel
|12:29 pm Breeders Cup Turf Sprint
|5 1/2 f (Turf)
|$1 million
|FanDuel
|1:10 pm Breeders Cup Sprint
|6 furlongs
|$2 million
|FanDuel & USA
|1:50 pm Breeders Cup Filly & Mare Turf
|1 3/16 mi (Turf)
|$2 million
|FanDuel & USA
|2:30 pm Breeders Cup Dirt Mile
|1 mile
|$1 million
|FanDuel & USA
|3:10 pm Breeders Cup Mile
|1 mile (Turf)
|$2 million
|FanDuel & USA
|3:55 pm Breeders Cup Distaff
|1 1/8 miles
|$2 million
|FanDuel & NBC
|4:40 pm Breeders Cup Turf
|1 1/2 mi (Turf)
|$4 million
|FanDuel & NBC
|5:40 pm Breeders Cup Classic
|1 1/4 miles
|$6 million
|NBC
Arkanas racing fans and keen bettors will find a whole host of markets with which to expend their free bets and bonuses with.
Arkansas Racebooks Breeders Cup Markets
Win: Pick a horse to win the race.
Place: To finish either first or second
Show: Select a horse to finish in the first three in the race
Across The Board: Backing a horse to finish 1st, 2nd or 3rd – this bet will cost 3x your stake. So a $2 ‘across the board’ bet will cost $6 – meaning you have $2 on the horse to win, $2 to be second and $2 for third.
Exacta: Pick two horses to finish 1st and 2nd in the correct order
Trifecta: Select three horses to finish 1st, 2nd and 3rd in the correct order
Superfecta: Chose four horses to finish 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th in the correct order
Daily Double: Select the winning horse in two consecutive races on the card.
Pick 3, 4, 5 & 6: Like the ‘Daily Double’ select the winner of races in 3, 4, 5 or 6 consecutive races.
