Top 5 Best Jake Paul Fights Ever

Jake Paul is a YouTube star turned professional boxer who has taken the boxing world by storm since his debut in 2018. He has fought a variety of opponents, including fellow YouTubers, MMA fighters, and former basketball players. In this article, we will rank the top 5 fights of Jake Paul’s boxing career.

5. Jake Paul vs. Nate Robinson

Jake Paul’s fight against former NBA player Nate Robinson in November 2020 was his second professional fight and his first on the undercard of a Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. exhibition match. Robinson had no prior boxing experience, and Paul had a clear size advantage. The fight ended in the second round when Paul knocked Robinson out cold with a right hook. While the fight was entertaining, it was clear that Robinson was out of his depth in the ring.

4. Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley II

Jake Paul’s rematch against former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in December 2021 was a highly anticipated fight. Paul had won their first fight by split decision, and Woodley was looking for revenge. The fight was closely contested, with both fighters landing significant shots. However, in the sixth round, Paul caught Woodley with a powerful right hand that sent him crashing to the canvas. The referee stopped the fight, giving Paul the victory by knockout.

3. Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren

Jake Paul’s fight against former MMA fighter Ben Askren in April 2021 was his third professional fight and his first against a fighter with combat sports experience. Askren was known for his wrestling skills but had limited striking ability. Paul came out aggressively, landing a series of powerful shots that rocked Askren. The fight ended in the first round when Paul landed a right hand that sent Askren to the canvas. The referee stopped the fight, giving Paul the victory by TKO.

2. Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley I

Jake Paul’s first fight against Tyron Woodley in August 2021 was his toughest test to date. Woodley was a former UFC champion with knockout power and a solid chin. The fight was closely contested, with both fighters landing significant shots. However, Paul was the busier fighter, throwing more punches and landing more shots. The fight went the distance, and the judges awarded Paul the victory by split decision.

1. Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva

Jake Paul’s fight against former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva in October 2022 was his most challenging fight to date. Silva was a highly skilled striker with a wealth of combat sports experience. The fight was closely contested, with both fighters landing significant shots. However, Paul was the busier fighter, throwing more punches and landing more shots. The fight went the distance, and the judges awarded Paul the victory by unanimous decision.