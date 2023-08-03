Top 5 Best Nate Diaz Fights Ever

Nate Diaz is a former UFC fighter who has made a name for himself as one of the most exciting and entertaining fighters in the sport. He has been involved in some of the most memorable fights in UFC history and has a loyal fan base. In this article, we will rank the top 5 fights of Nate Diaz’s MMA career.

Does @NateDiaz209 have what it takes to be the first former MMA fighter to beat @JakePaul? 🤔 #PaulDiaz #PaulDiaz | SATURDAY | 8 PM ET | @ESPNPlus PPV pic.twitter.com/9UOJtO9Cbi — ESPN (@espn) August 2, 2023

5. Nate Diaz vs. Conor McGregor II

Nate Diaz’s rematch against Conor McGregor in August 2016 was a highly anticipated fight. Diaz had won their first fight by submission, and McGregor was looking to get that one back. The fight was closely contested, with the fight being back and forth between the two. However, Diaz was on the losing end of a close majority decision but this fight has gone down as of the greatest fights in the history of the sport.

4. Nate Diaz vs. Gray Maynard II

Nate Diaz’s second fight against Gray Maynard in January 2010 was a classic back-and-forth battle. Maynard had won their first fight by split decision, and Diaz was out to settle the score and get the win back. The fight was relatively close early on, with both fighters landing significant shots. However, Diaz was able to catch Maynard with a series of punches in the first round, knocking him out and securing the victory.

3. Nate Diaz vs. Michael Johnson

Nate Diaz’s fight against Michael Johnson in December 2015 was a dominant performance. Diaz was able to showcase his superior boxing skills, landing a barrage of punches and taunting Johnson throughout the fight. The fight went the distance, and the judges awarded Diaz the victory by unanimous decision.

2. Nate Diaz vs. Conor McGregor I

Nate Diaz’s first fight against Conor McGregor in March 2016 was a major upset. Diaz took the fight on short notice and was a significant underdog. However, he was able to weather an early storm from McGregor and submit him in the second round. The victory catapulted Diaz to stardom and made him one of the most popular fighters in the sport.

1. Nate Diaz vs. Takanori Gomi

Nate Diaz’s fight against Takanori Gomi in September 2011 was a breakout performance. Gomi was a former Pride lightweight champion and was considered one of the best fighters in the world at the time. However, Diaz was able to submit him in the first round with an armbar. The victory put Diaz on the map and established him as a force to be reckoned with in the lightweight division.