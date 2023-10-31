Top-5 Best Online Sports Betting Offers To Claim On Halloween 2023

Spooky season is here and the best offshore sportsbooks are getting into the Halloween spirit by offering some unbelievable sports betting offers. With almost $15,000 in welcome bonus offers available, bettors can not only boost their bankroll for today but for the rest of the year.

How To Claim Halloween Sports Betting Offers in 2023

Even if sports betting isn’t regulated in your state, you can still get in on the action on Halloween with the best offshore betting sites.

These sportsbooks accept new users from all 50 states and give members a chance to cash in on a one-time welcome bonus offer. Simply sign up, make a qualifying deposit, and receive your sports betting bonus instantly.

Below, we’ll go over how to claim up to $1,000 in free bets from BetOnline on Halloween.

Click here to claim your Halloween sports betting offers Sign up to BetOnline using accurate account details Receive up to $1,000 in bonus cash, plus 2 free bets Place your free bets at BetOnline

Why You Should Open An Offshore Sports Betting Account in the U.S.

Bet Across State Lines with No Geo-Restrictions

No KYC Checks

Bet On In-State College Teams

Better Sports Betting Odds

Bigger Bonuses & More Rewards

Politics & Entertainment Betting Odds:

Crypto Betting & Bonuses

The Best Halloween Sports Betting Offers in the USA

The top sportsbooks in the U.S. are handing out special Halloween bonuses on Tuesday. While fans don’t have to use all their bonus cash on Halloween, they can boost their bankrolls ahead of the weekend and bet on the NBA, NFL, UFC, and more.

Check out the best Halloween sports betting offers in the U.S. below.

1. BetOnline — Industry Leading Sportsbook With $1,000 Sports Betting Offer

BetOnline is an industry-leading online sportsbook that offers sports fans one of the best betting experiences on the web. Established in 2001, BetOnline is known for its innovative approach to online gambling. The sportsbook offers excellent odds and a wide range of props bets for all sports.

At BetOnline, fans can take advantage of a few Halloween sports betting offers, including a $1,000 welcome bonus plus two free bets worth $50 each. Members will also have a chance to enter a few different contests like an NFL perfect parlay tournament with up to $250,000 in cash prizes up for grabs.

Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sportsbook Bonus of $1,000

Free Bets Expire in 30 days

2. BetUS — 125% Welcome Bonus, Worth Up To $3,125

For sports fans looking for the most free cash on Halloween, BetUS is the first sportsbook that bettors should take a look at. This Halloween, the online sportsbook is offering 30 risk-free bets on a qualifying deposit.

New users will also have a chance to claim a 125% welcome bonus worth up to $3,125 in free bonus cash on their first deposit. Whether you’re a seasoned or casual bettor, having extra cash is always an advantage.

BetUS College Football Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2,500

Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Maximum Casino Bonus of $625

3. Bovada — Best Sportsbooks For Props Betting

It’s Halloween and there’s a full slate of NBA games on Tuesday night. With a wide range of betting options available, industry-leading sportsbooks like Bovada are giving fans free cash to play with on Halloween. New members at Bovada can receive up to $750 in free bonus cash on their first deposit.

Along with bonus cash, a huge selling point for Bovada is the ability to request custom odds. Members have the ability to bet on virtually anything and receive fair odds for any props.

Terms & Conditions

Bonus Can Only Be Redeemed On Your First Deposit

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750

5x Rollover Requirement For Sports Betting

If A Withdrawal Is Made Before The Terms And Conditions Are Met, All Bonus Funds And Money Earned Will Be Forfeited