Top 5 California Horse Racing Sportsbooks For Breeders Cup Betting | CA Sports Betting Guide

Anyone in California can sign-up to our offshore Horse Racing Sportsbooks and place bet on the Breeders Cup.

NOTE: It’s also not a big deal if you can’t deposit the full $2000 – You can still claim this offer. Just deposit any amount over $55 to qualify for this promotion. This means if you deposit $55, you will receive a 50% deposit bonus of $27.50. But, note this offer is only valid on your FIRST deposit.

California Breeders Cup Betting — How To Watch Breeders Cup In California



🏇Breeders Cup 2022 Details



📅 Breeders Cup Dates : Fri 4 & Sat 5 Nov

Fri 4 & Sat 5 Nov 🕙 Breeders Cup Race Times: Fri First Race 3pm, Sat First Race 11:50am

Fri First Race 3pm, Sat First Race 11:50am 🏟 Where Is 2022 Breeders Cup Keeneland, Lexington, Kentucky

Keeneland, Lexington, Kentucky 📺 Watch : NBC, Peacock, USA Network, and FanDuel TV

NBC, Peacock, USA Network, and FanDuel TV 🎲 Breeders Cup Classic Odds: Flightline -225 | Epicenter +550 | Life Is Good +700 | Taiba +800

Breeders Cup Odds

Just the eight runners are entered for the 2022 Breeders’ Cup Classic on Saturday, which is the final race of the 2022 Breeders Cup meeting and also the showcase contest.

And this year, the $6m contest has an added draw with the next big US wonder horse – FLIGHTLINE – putting his unbeaten record on the line in the Keeneland Breeders Cup feature

Trained by John W Sadler, who won the Classic in 2018 with Accelerate, Flightline is the next big US talking horse after recording five straight wins and all in eye-catching style.

The 4 year-old was last seen in action winning the TVG Pacific Classic at Del Mar on Sept 3 – winning by a monster 19 1/2 lengths. That success took his win tally to 5-from-5 and with that last run also his debut try over the Breeders’ Cup Classic trip (1m2f).

This Saturday, Flightline will be taking on some useful rivals that include Epicenter, who has only been placed outside the first three once from his 10 career starts and was last in action winning easily in the Grade One Runhappy Travers Stakes at Saratoga (Aug 27).

Life Is Good is another that those looking to take on Flightline might cling, who also hails from the Todd Pletcher barn that won the Breeders’ Cup Classic in 2019. This 4 year-old comes here off the back of an easy 1 1/4 length win in the Woodward Stakes at Belmont on Oct 1 and has so far notched 9 career wins from his 11 starts.

Taiba will be looking to add to the good record of the powerful Bob Baffert stable in this race after they’ve won the prize four times in the past. With only five career outings (3 wins) this 3 year-old looks the type to have more in the locker and rates a lively outsider. While of the eight runners we’ve also got this year’s Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike engaged.

So, for all horse racing fans the 2022 Breeders’ Cup Classic is a race to have on your radar as there is every chance we could be seeing something special with the exciting Flightline looking to cement his name in the horse racing hall of fame.

Breeders Cup Classic (Sat Nov 5) Moneyline Odds Play Flightline -225 Epicenter +550 Life Is Good

+700 Taiba

+800 Olympiad

+1400 Hot Rod Charlie

+2500 Rich Strike

+3300 Happy Saver

+5000

Note: Odds are subject to change

Full Breeders Cup Race Cards & Schedule

See below the post times for the 14 Breeders Cup races, which run over the Keeneland meeting on Friday and Saturday.

Breeders’ Cup 2022 Times (EDT) Friday, Nov 4 Distance Purse TV Channel

3:00 pm Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint 5 1/2 f (Turf) $1 million FanDuel & USA 3:40 pm Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies 1 1/16 mi $2 million FanDuel & USA 4:20 pm Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf 1 mile (Turf) $1 million FanDuel & USA 5:00 pm Breeders’ Cup Juvenile 1 1/16 mi $2 million FanDuel & USA 5:40 pm Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf 1 mile (Turf) $1 million FanDuel & USA Saturday, Nov 5 Distance Purse TV 11:50 am Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint 7 furlongs $1 million FanDuel 12:29 pm Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint 5 1/2 f (Turf) $1 million FanDuel 1:10 pm Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile 1 mile $1 million FanDuel & USA 1:50 pm Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf 1 3/16 mi (Turf) $2 million FanDuel & USA 2:30 pm Breeders’ Cup Sprint (Dirt) 6f $2 million FanDuel & USA 3:10 pm Breeders’ Cup Mile 1 mile (Turf) $2 million FanDuel & USA 3:55 pm Breeders’ Cup Distaff 1 1/8 miles $2 million FanDuel & NBC 4:40 pm Breeders’ Cup Turf 1 1/2 mi (Turf) $4 million FanDuel & NBC 5:40 pm Breeders’ Cup Classic 1 1/4 miles $6 million NBC

There is a lot to bet on in the Breeders Cup with our California Horse Racing Sportsbooks. You can bet on markets such as the race winner, as well as plenty of multiples like a Trifecta – but see a full range of horse racing betting markets below.

California Horse Racing Sportsbooks Breeders Cup Markets

There are plenty of different Breeders Cup markets to pick from. Yes, the standard ‘win’ bet is the most popular, but if you’re new to betting on horse racing there are several other ways to enjoy having a bet on the Breeders Cup in California.

Win: Does what it says on the tin – Pick a horse to win the race.

Place: Select a horse to finish either first or second

Show: Select a horse to finish in the first three in the race

Across The Board: Backing a horse to finish 1st, 2nd or 3rd – this bet will cost 3x your stake. So a $2 ‘across the board’ bet will cost $6 – meaning you have $2 on the horse to win, $2 to be second and $2 for third.

Exacta: Pick two horses to finish 1st and 2nd in the correct order

Trifecta: Select three horses to finish 1st, 2nd and 3rd in the correct order

Superfecta: Chose four horses to finish 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th in the correct order

Daily Double: Select the winning horse in two consecutive races on the card.

Pick 3, 4, 5 & 6: Like the ‘Daily Double’ select the winner of races in 3, 4, 5 or 6 consecutive races.

BetOnline – $1000 In California Horse Racing Sportsbooks Breeders Cup Free Bets

By using our BetOnline bonus code INSIDERS, you can get 50% of your first deposit when signing up for the Breeders Cup. Deposit $100, you will get a $50 bonus. Deposit $2000 and you will get the maximum $1000 Breeders Cup bonus, which you can use when betting on the Breeders Cup in California.

BetOnline Breeders Cup Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Horse Racing Sportsbooks bonus of $1,000

California Horse Racing Sportsbooks Free Bets expire in 30 days

Bovada – $750 In California Horse Racing Sportsbooks Free Bets For The Breeders Cup

Hook-up with Bovada today using the bonus code INSIDERS and you can get up to $750 in Breeders Cup free bets to use when betting in California. Bovada will match your deposit by 75%, which means that if you deposit $1000, you get a free bet worth $750 for use on the big Keeneland horse racing action this weekend.

Bovada Breeders Cup Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Deposit $1000 for the maximum $750 Breeders Cup Free Bets

Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750

California Horse Racing Sportsbooks Free Bets expire in 30 days

Everygame – Claim $750 In California Horse Racing Sportsbooks Breeders Cup Free Bets

Everygame are rewarding new customers with up to $750 in Breeders Cup free bets. Deposit up to $250 and Everygame will match the deposit with a bonus of an equal amount. You can do this three times for a maximum $750 in Breeders Cup horse racing bonuses – which you can use to bet on the 2022 Breeders Cup in California.

Everygame Breeders Cup Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

100% deposit bonus up to $250

You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses

The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed.

MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on 2022 Breeders Cup With California Horse Racing Sportsbooks

You can get a tasty 50% first deposit match by signing up to MyBookie today. That means if you click the link below, sign up and deposit $2000 you can get $1000 in Breeders Cup free bets to use when wagering in California. Or, if you can’t desposit the maximum $2000, then you’ll still get 50% matched on your opening deposit to a minimum of $50.

MyBookie Breeders Cup Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

California Horse Racing Sportsbooks Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

BETUS – Up To £2,500 Deposit Match For California Breeders Cup Free Bets

The BetUS Breeders Cup betting offer is as a piece of cake – just sign-up and deposit cash and they will give you a 125% bonus (to a max of $2500). In short, deposit $2000 upon signing up below – again using our promo code INSIDERS and you will receive $2500 in Breeders Cup free bets to use when betting in California. If you can’t ‘max out’ then even a $100 first deposit will get you a $125 Breeders’ Cup free bet.

BetUS Breeders Cup Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500

California Horse Racing Sportsbooks Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

See below our top Horse Racing Sportsbooks where you can place your Breeders Cup free bets when betting in California by using our promo code INSIDERS with each one. As we have outlined above, you can claim up to $6,000 in cash bonuses to use on the upcoming Breeders Cup horse racing World Championships, which are taking place on Friday Nov 4 and Saturday Nov 5. All you’ve got to do is sign-up, deposit and then you’re ‘under starters orders’ and the Breeders Cup free bet cash bonuses are yours to use on this week’s top-class Keeneland horse racing.

Operator Welcome Bonus Promo Code Minimum Odds Expiration Date Sign-Up BetOnline $1,000: 50% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 30 days Everygame $750: 100% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 None Bovada $750: 75% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 None MyBookie $1,000: 50% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 None Bet US $2,500: 125% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -280 14 days

