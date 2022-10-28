News

Top 5 California Sportsbooks For Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Betting | CA Sports Betting Guide For Boxing

Author image
Joe Lyons
Twitter Linkedin
7 min read
jake-paul-anderson-silva-presser
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

If you’re looking for a California sportsbook which you can bet on Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva then take a look at our list of the top five below which can also be used in EVERY US state.

Best California Sportsbooks For Betting On Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva

These are the top five boxing betting sites in California which allow you to bet on the Paul vs Silva fight. In fact, anybody in the USA can use these boxing sportsbooks to bet on Paul vs Silva. Click below to sign up and claim your boxing free bets for the big fight.

How To Bet On Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva In California

Anyone in California can sign up to our sportsbooks and bet on Paul vs Silva. Follow the instructions below and you can claim up to $1000 in free bets with BetOnline’s 50% matches deposit bonus which can be used on boxing.

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Create an account and deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your 50% deposit bonus of $1000

NOTE: You can deposit any amount over $55 to qualify for this promotion. This means if you deposit $55, you will receive a 50% deposit bonus of $27.50. This offer is only valid on your FIRST deposit.

California Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Betting — How To Watch Paul vs Silva In California

  • 🥊 Boxing Match: Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva
  • 📊 Records: Jake Paul (5-0, 4 KO’s) | Anderson Silva (3-1, 2 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: October 29th, 2022
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11:00pm EST
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: Showtime PPV | UK: Fite TV
  • 🏟 Venue: Gila River Arena | Glendale, Arizona, USA
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Jake Paul -190 | Anderson Silva +160

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Odds

Jake Paul remains undefeated in his professional boxing career with a 5-0 record including wins against Tyron Woodley (x2), Ben Askren, Nate Robinson and YouTuber AnEsonGib.

Paul enters the fight as the odds-on favorite against former UFC Middleweight Champion Anderson Silva, who holds the record for longest title reign in UFC history at 2,457 days.

Silva left the UFC in late 2020 in favour of a return to the boxing ring and has a record of 3-1 (two knockout wins, one decision win and a knockout loss), last competing against Tito Oritz in September 2021.

Already claimed the Paul vs Silva boxing betting offer? Take a look and claim the best bookmaker free bets from our offshore partners. Check out the chart below for the best Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva boxing odds from BetOnline, one of the best offshore sportsbooks.

Moneyline Odds Play
Jake Paul -190 Top 5 California Sportsbooks For Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Betting | CA Sports Betting Guide For Boxing
Anderson Silva +160 Top 5 California Sportsbooks For Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Betting | CA Sports Betting Guide For Boxing
Draw +1200 Top 5 California Sportsbooks For Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Betting | CA Sports Betting Guide For Boxing

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Full Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Card & Undercard

  • Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva (main event)
  • Le’Veon Bell vs Uriah Hall
  • Antonio Nieves vs Alexandro Santiago
  • Ashton Sylve vs Braulio Rodriguez
  • Shadasia Green vs Ogleidis Suarez
  • Jeremiah Milton vs Quintin Sumpter
  • Danny Barrios Flores vs Edgar Ortiz Jr
  • Adrian Rodriguez vs Dominique Griffin
  • Chris Avila vs Mikhail Varshavski
  • Eliezer Silva vs Anthony Hannah

The Best California Sportsbooks For Boxing: Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva

There is plenty to bet on in the Paul vs Silva fight on our California sports betting sites. You can bet on markets such as the outright winner to the winning round. Take a look below at the full list of Paul vs Silva betting markets.

California Sportsbooks Paul vs Silva Markets

  • Fight winner
  • Method of victory
  • Will the fight go the distance?
  • Jake Paul round betting
  • Anderson Silva round betting
  • Round group betting

BetOnline – $1000 In California Paul vs Silva Free Bets Available

Top 5 California Sportsbooks For Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Betting | CA Sports Betting Guide For Boxing

By using the BetOnline bonus code INSIDERS, you can get 50% of your first deposit when signing up for the Paul vs Silva. Deposit $100, you will get a $50 bonus. Deposit $2000 and you will get the maximum $1000 Paul vs Silva bonus.

BetOnline Paul vs Silva Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • California Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Claim BetOnline Paul vs Silva Offer

Bovada – $750 In California Free Bets For Paul vs Silva

Top 5 California Sportsbooks For Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Betting | CA Sports Betting Guide For Boxing

Join Bovada today using the bonus code INSIDERS and you can get up to $750 in Paul vs Silva free bets. Bovada will match your deposit by 75%, which means that if you deposit $1000, you get a free bet worth $750 for use on the big fight.

Bovada Paul vs Silva Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

  • Deposit $1000 for the maximum $750 Paul vs Silva Free Bets
  • Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
  • California Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Claim Bovada Paul vs Silva Offer

Everygame – Claim $750 In California Paul vs Silva Free Bets

Top 5 California Sportsbooks For Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Betting | CA Sports Betting Guide For Boxing

Everygame are offering new customers the change of earning up to $750 in Paul vs Silva free bets.

Deposit up to $250 and Everygame will match the deposit with a bonus of an equal amount. You can do this three times for a maximum $750 in Paul vs Silva bonuses.

Everygame Paul vs Silva Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

  • 100% deposit bonus up to $250
  • You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses
  • The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed.
Claim Everygame Paul vs Silva Offer

MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Paul vs Silva

Top 5 California Sportsbooks For Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Betting | CA Sports Betting Guide For Boxing

You can get a huge 50% first deposit match by signing up to MyBookie today. That means if you click the link below, sign up and deposit $2000 you can get $1000 in Paul vs Silva free bets.

MyBookie Paul vs Silva Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • California Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Claim MyBookie Paul vs Silva Offer

BetUS – Up To £2,500 Deposit Match For California Paul vs Silva Free Bets

Top 5 California Sportsbooks For Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Betting | CA Sports Betting Guide For Boxing

The BetUS Paul vs Silva betting offer is as simple as you signing up and depositing cash and they will give you a 125% bonus. Put simply, deposit $2000 upon signing up below and you will receive $2500 in Paul vs Silva free bets.

BetUS Paul vs Silva Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $100
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500
  • California Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Claim BetUS Paul vs Silva Offers

$6,000 In Paul vs Silva Cash Bonuses | Join Our Leading Boxing Sportsbooks With Our Promo Code: INSIDERS

See below our top Boxing Sportsbooks where you can place your boxing free bets by using our promo code INSIDERS with each one.

As we have outlined above, you can claim up to $6,000 in cash bonuses to use on the Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva super-fight on Saturday night from the Gila River Arena, Glendale, Arizona.

All you’ve got to do is sign-up, deposit and then voila! The cash bonuses are yours to use on the Paul vs Silva fight.

Operator Welcome Bonus Promo Code Minimum Odds Expiration Date Sign-Up
BetOnline $1,000: 50% deposit match up to
INSIDERS -200 30 days Top 5 California Sportsbooks For Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Betting | CA Sports Betting Guide For Boxing
Everygame $750: 100% deposit match up to
INSIDERS -200 None Top 5 California Sportsbooks For Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Betting | CA Sports Betting Guide For Boxing
Bovada $750: 75% deposit match up to
 INSIDERS -200 None Top 5 California Sportsbooks For Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Betting | CA Sports Betting Guide For Boxing
MyBookie $1,000: 100% deposit match up to
 INSIDERS -200 None Top 5 California Sportsbooks For Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Betting | CA Sports Betting Guide For Boxing
BetUS $2,500: 125% deposit match up to
 INSIDERS -280 14 days Top 5 California Sportsbooks For Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Betting | CA Sports Betting Guide For Boxing

Content You May Like

Topics  
News
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Joe Lyons

Sports betting writer for Finixio. Journalism student at the University of Derby, Class of 2023.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons

Twitter Linkedin
Sports betting writer for Finixio. Journalism student at the University of Derby, Class of 2023.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons
Arrow to top