Top 5 Colorado Racebooks for Breeders Cup Betting | CO Sports Betting Guide

Although Colorado sports betting has been legal online for several years, there are $6000 in racing free bets ready to be redeemed with carefully selected offshore racebooks, which also allow ANY US resident to wager. Ahead of the Breeders Cup this weekend, now is the optimal time to read our betting guide.

Best Colorado Racebooks For Betting On Breeders Cup

For those residing in Colorado, our top horse racing betting sites for the Breeders Cup are the culmination of careful research by our sports betting team, who have verified these sites to be both reputable and among the best for customer experience.

How to Bet on the Breeders Cup in Colorado

With BetOnline’s 50% matched deposit bonus, there are plenty of chances to make a profit this week at the Breeders Cup.

Click here to sign up to BetOnline

Deposit up to $2000

Receive your 50% deposit bonus of $1000

NOTE: Minimum deposit is $55 and maximum is $2000. This is only applicable on your FIRST deposit.

Colorado Breeders Cup Betting — How To Watch Breeders Cup In Colorado

🏇Breeders Cup 2022 Details



📅 Breeders Cup Dates : Fri 4 & Sat 5 Nov

Fri 4 & Sat 5 Nov 🕙 Breeders Cup Race Times: Fri First Race 3pm, Sat First Race 11:50am

🏟 Where Is 2022 Breeders Cup Keeneland, Lexington, Kentucky

Keeneland, Lexington, Kentucky 📺 Watch : NBC, Peacock, USA Network, and FanDuel TV

NBC, Peacock, USA Network, and FanDuel TV 🎲 Breeders Cup Classic Odds : Flightline -225 | Epicenter +550 | Life Is Good +700 | Taiba +800

Breeders Cup Odds

FLIGHTLINE is the horse everyone will be desperate to see in Kentucky on Saturday, and if his 19-length victory at Del Mar is any indication of his potential for this race, it will certainly be worth the entry fee for Breeders Cup goers. He is entering off three straight Grade 1 wins and has five in as many start in his budding career.

Elsewhere, Epicenter is the most likely candidate to try and cause a monumental upset, and at +550 he may well present fantastic value.

After finishing second in both the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, Epicenter responded with back-to-back wins. He beat Zandon by 1 ½ lengths in the Jim Dandy Stakes (Gr. 2) on July 30th.

Breeders Cup Classic (Sat Nov 5) Moneyline Odds Play Flightline -225 Epicenter +550 Life Is Good

+700 Taiba

+800 Olympiad

+1400 Hot Rod Charlie

+2500 Rich Strike

+3300 Happy Saver

+5000

Note: Odds are subject to change

Full Breeders Cup Race Cards & Schedule

See below the post times for the 14 Breeders Cup races, which are spread over the Keeneland meeting on Friday and Saturday.

Breeders’ Cup 2022 Times (EDT) Friday, Nov 4 Distance Purse TV Channel

3:00 pm Breeders Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint 5 1/2 f (Turf) $1 million FanDuel & USA 3:40 pm Breeders Cup Juvenile Fillies 1 1/16 mi $2 million FanDuel & USA 4:20 pm Breeders Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf 1 mile (Turf) $1 million FanDuel & USA 5:00 pm Breeders Cup Juvenile 1 1/16 mi $2 million FanDuel & USA 5:40 pm Breeders Cup Juvenile Turf 1 mile (Turf) $1 million FanDuel & USA Saturday, Nov 5 Distance Purse TV 11:50 am Breeders Cup Filly & Mare Sprint 7 furlongs $1 million FanDuel 12:29 pm Breeders Cup Turf Sprint 5 1/2 f (Turf) $1 million FanDuel 1:10 pm Breeders Cup Sprint 6 furlongs $2 million FanDuel & USA 1:50 pm Breeders Cup Filly & Mare Turf 1 3/16 mi (Turf) $2 million FanDuel & USA 2:30 pm Breeders Cup Dirt Mile 1 mile $1 million FanDuel & USA 3:10 pm Breeders Cup Mile 1 mile (Turf) $2 million FanDuel & USA 3:55 pm Breeders Cup Distaff 1 1/8 miles $2 million FanDuel & NBC 4:40 pm Breeders Cup Turf 1 1/2 mi (Turf) $4 million FanDuel & NBC 5:40 pm Breeders Cup Classic 1 1/4 miles $6 million NBC

The Best Colorado Racebooks For Breeders Cup: CO Sports Betting Sites

Colorado racing fans and keen bettors will find a whole host of markets with which to expend their free bets and bonuses with.

Colorado Racebooks Breeders Cup Markets

Win: Pick a horse to win the race.

Place: To finish either first or second

Show: Select a horse to finish in the first three in the race

Across The Board: Backing a horse to finish 1st, 2nd or 3rd – this bet will cost 3x your stake. So a $2 ‘across the board’ bet will cost $6 – meaning you have $2 on the horse to win, $2 to be second and $2 for third.

Exacta: Pick two horses to finish 1st and 2nd in the correct order

Trifecta: Select three horses to finish 1st, 2nd and 3rd in the correct order

Superfecta: Chose four horses to finish 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th in the correct order

Daily Double: Select the winning horse in two consecutive races on the card.

Pick 3, 4, 5 & 6: Like the ‘Daily Double’ select the winner of races in 3, 4, 5 or 6 consecutive races.

BetOnline – $1000 In Colorado Racebooks Breeders Cup Free Bets

By using our BetOnline bonus code INSIDERS, you can get 50% of your first deposit when signing up for the Breeders Cup. Deposit $100, you will get a $50 bonus. Deposit $2000 and you will get the maximum $1000 Breeders Cup bonus.

BetOnline Breeders Cup Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Racebook bonus of $1,000

Colorado Racebook Free Bets expire in 30 days

Bovada – $750 In Colorado Racebooks Free Bets For The Breeders Cup

Join Bovada today using the bonus code INSIDERS and you can get up to $750 in Breeders Cup free bets. Bovada will match your deposit by 75%, which means that if you deposit $1000, you get a free bet worth $750 for use on the big Keeneland horse racing action this weekend.

Bovada Breeders Cup Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Deposit $1000 for the maximum $750 Breeders Cup Free Bets

Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750

Colorado Racebook Free Bets expire in 30 days

Everygame – Claim $750 In Colorado Racebooks Breeders Cup Free Bets

Everygame are offering new customers the chance of earning up to $750 in Breeders Cup free bets. Deposit up to $250 and Everygame will match the deposit with a bonus of an equal amount. You can do this three times for a maximum $750 in Breeders Cup horse racing bonuses.

Everygame Breeders Cup Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

100% deposit bonus up to $250

You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses

The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed.

MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on 2022 Breeders Cup In Colorado

You can get a huge 50% first deposit match by signing up to MyBookie today. That means if you click the link below, sign up and deposit $2000 you can get $1000 in Breeders Cup free bets.

MyBookie Breeders Cup Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Colorado Racebook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

BETUS – Up To £2,500 Deposit Match For Colorado Racebooks Breeders Cup Free Bets

The BetUS Breeders Cup betting offer is as simple as you signing up and depositing cash and they will give you a 125% bonus. In short, deposit $2000 upon signing up below – again using our promo code INSIDERS and you will receive $2500 in Breeders Cup free bets.

BetUS Breeders Cup Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500

Colorado Racebook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

$6,000 In 2022 Breeders Cup Cash Bonuses | Join Our Leading Horse Racing Racebooks With Our Promo Code: INSIDERS

See below our top horse racing racebooks where you can place your Breeders Cup free bets by using our promo code INSIDERS with each one.

Better yet, there are a grand total of $6,000 worth of free bets to be claimed across the five sites, so if you believe yourself to be somewhat of a horse racing prophet, get signed up ahead of Friday’s first race and place your bonus bets.

Operator Welcome Bonus Promo Code Minimum Odds Expiration Date Sign-Up BetOnline $1,000: 50% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 30 days Everygame $750: 100% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 None Bovada $750: 75% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 None MyBookie $1,000: 50% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 None Bet US $2,500: 125% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -280 14 days

Content You May Like