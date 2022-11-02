Top 5 Delaware Racebooks for Breeders Cup Betting | DE Sports Betting Guide

Delaware sports betting is indeed legal but at the time of writing there are no online avenues with which to wager. Luckily we are on hand to make you aware of offshore sportsbooks just in time for the Breeders Cup this week – ANYONE in the US is able to access these along with some lucrative new customer bonuses.
Best Delaware Racebooks For Betting On Breeders Cup
Delaware residents will find our top horse racing betting sites for the Breeders Cup to not only be a joy to use, but also offer customers the chance to explore the markets freely with their sign-up bonuses.
|1.
|
$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free NFL BetsAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 EachAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
$750 Welcome BonusAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
$1,000 Sports Betting OfferAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free BetsAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
How to Bet on the Breeders Cup in Delaware
With BetOnline’s 50% matched deposit bonus, there are plenty of chances to make a profit this week at the Breeders Cup.
- Click here to sign up to BetOnline
- Deposit up to $2000
- Receive your 50% deposit bonus of $1000
NOTE: Minimum deposit is $55 and maximum is $2000. This is only applicable on your FIRST deposit.
Delaware Breeders Cup Betting — How To Watch Breeders Cup In Delaware
- 🏇Breeders Cup 2022 Details
- 📅 Breeders Cup Dates: Fri 4 & Sat 5 Nov
- 🕙 Breeders Cup Race Times: Fri First Race 3pm, Sat First Race 11:50am
- 🏟 Where Is 2022 Breeders Cup Keeneland, Lexington, Kentucky
- 📺 Watch: NBC, Peacock, USA Network, and FanDuel TV
- 🎲 Breeders Cup Classic Odds: Flightline -225 | Epicenter +550 | Life Is Good +700 | Taiba +800
Breeders Cup Odds
FLIGHTLINE has garnered all the attention heading into the weekend – the last race on Saturday, the Classic, sees the four year old enter the contest as the strong favourite. He can make it six wins in as many starts this year, and enters this race off the back of a staggering 19-length margin victory at the Pacific Classic last time out.
The real opportunity might not be worrying about who will win the contest but instead, looking at the rest of the field given Flightline is so heavily fancied.
Elsewhere, Epicenter is the most likely candidate to try and cause a monumental upset, and at +550 he may well present fantastic value.
After finishing second in both the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, Epicenter responded with back-to-back wins. He beat Zandon by 1 ½ lengths in the Jim Dandy Stakes (Gr. 2) on July 30th.
|Breeders Cup Classic (Sat Nov 5) Moneyline
|Odds
|Play
|Flightline
|-225
|Epicenter
|+550
|Life Is Good
|+700
|Taiba
|+800
|Olympiad
|+1400
|Hot Rod Charlie
|+2500
|Rich Strike
|+3300
|Happy Saver
|+5000
Note: Odds are subject to change
Full Breeders Cup Race Cards & Schedule
See below the post times for the 14 Breeders Cup races, which run over the Keeneland meeting on Friday and Saturday.
|Breeders’ Cup 2022 Times (EDT)
|Friday, Nov 4
|Distance
|Purse
|TV Channel
|3:00 pm Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint
|5 1/2 f (Turf)
|$1 million
|FanDuel & USA
|3:40 pm Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies
|1 1/16 mi
|$2 million
|FanDuel & USA
|4:20 pm Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf
|1 mile (Turf)
|$1 million
|FanDuel & USA
|5:00 pm Breeders’ Cup Juvenile
|1 1/16 mi
|$2 million
|FanDuel & USA
|5:40 pm Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf
|1 mile (Turf)
|$1 million
|FanDuel & USA
|Saturday, Nov 5
|Distance
|Purse
|TV
|11:50 am Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint
|7 furlongs
|$1 million
|FanDuel
|12:29 pm Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint
|5 1/2 f (Turf)
|$1 million
|FanDuel
|1:10 pm Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile
|1 mile
|$1 million
|FanDuel & USA
|1:50 pm Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf
|1 3/16 mi (Turf)
|$2 million
|FanDuel & USA
|2:30 pm Breeders’ Cup Sprint (Dirt)
|6f
|$2 million
|FanDuel & USA
|3:10 pm Breeders’ Cup Mile
|1 mile (Turf)
|$2 million
|FanDuel & USA
|3:55 pm Breeders’ Cup Distaff
|1 1/8 miles
|$2 million
|FanDuel & NBC
|4:40 pm Breeders’ Cup Turf
|1 1/2 mi (Turf)
|$4 million
|FanDuel & NBC
|5:40 pm Breeders’ Cup Classic
|1 1/4 miles
|$6 million
|NBC
The Best Delaware Racebooks For Breeders Cup: DE Sports Betting Sites
Delaware racing fans and keen bettors will find a whole host of markets with which to expend their free bets and bonuses with.
Delaware Racebooks Breeders Cup Markets
Win: Pick a horse to win the race.
Place: To finish either first or second
Show: Select a horse to finish in the first three in the race
Across The Board: Backing a horse to finish 1st, 2nd or 3rd – this bet will cost 3x your stake. So a $2 ‘across the board’ bet will cost $6 – meaning you have $2 on the horse to win, $2 to be second and $2 for third.
Exacta: Pick two horses to finish 1st and 2nd in the correct order
Trifecta: Select three horses to finish 1st, 2nd and 3rd in the correct order
Superfecta: Chose four horses to finish 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th in the correct order
Daily Double: Select the winning horse in two consecutive races on the card.
Pick 3, 4, 5 & 6: Like the ‘Daily Double’ select the winner of races in 3, 4, 5 or 6 consecutive races.
BetOnline – $1000 In Delaware Racebooks Breeders Cup Free Bets
By using our BetOnline bonus code INSIDERS, you can get 50% of your first deposit when signing up for the Breeders Cup. Deposit $100, you will get a $50 bonus. Deposit $2000 and you will get the maximum $1000 Breeders Cup bonus.
BetOnline Breeders Cup Betting Offer Terms & Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $55
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Racebook bonus of $1,000
- Delaware Racebook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Bovada – $750 In Delaware Racebooks Free Bets For The Breeders Cup
Join Bovada today using the bonus code INSIDERS and you can get up to $750 in Breeders Cup free bets. Bovada will match your deposit by 75%, which means that if you deposit $1000, you get a free bet worth $750 for use on the big Keeneland horse racing action this weekend.
Bovada Breeders Cup Betting Offer Terms & Conditions
- Deposit $1000 for the maximum $750 Breeders Cup Free Bets
- Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
- Delaware Racebook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Everygame – Claim $750 In Delaware Racebooks Breeders Cup Free Bets
Everygame are offering new customers the chance of earning up to $750 in Breeders Cup free bets. Deposit up to $250 and Everygame will match the deposit with a bonus of an equal amount. You can do this three times for a maximum $750 in Breeders Cup horse racing bonuses.
Everygame Breeders Cup Betting Offer Terms & Conditions
- 100% deposit bonus up to $250
- You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses
- The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed.
MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on 2022 Breeders Cup In Delaware
You can get a huge 50% first deposit match by signing up to MyBookie today. That means if you click the link below, sign up and deposit $2000 you can get $1000 in Breeders Cup free bets.
MyBookie Breeders Cup Betting Offer Terms & Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $50
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
- Delaware Racebook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
BETUS – Up To £2,500 Deposit Match For Delaware Racebooks Breeders Cup Free Bets
The BetUS Breeders Cup betting offer is as simple as you signing up and depositing cash and they will give you a 125% bonus. In short, deposit $2000 upon signing up below – again using our promo code INSIDERS and you will receive $2500 in Breeders Cup free bets.
BetUS Breeders Cup Betting Offer Terms & Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $100
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500
- Delaware Racebook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
$6,000 In 2022 Breeders Cup Cash Bonuses | Join Our Leading Horse Racing Racebooks With Our Promo Code: INSIDERS
See below our top horse racing racebooks where you can place your Breeders Cup free bets by using our promo code INSIDERS with each one.
There are a grand total of $6,000 worth of free bets to be claimed across the five sites, and with sports betting still restricted online for Delawareans, this is your opportunity to wager without worry.
|Operator
|Welcome Bonus
|Promo Code
|Minimum Odds
|Expiration Date
|Sign-Up
|BetOnline
|$1,000: 50% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-200
|30 days
|Everygame
|$750: 100% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-200
|None
|Bovada
|$750: 75% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-200
|None
|MyBookie
|$1,000: 50% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-200
|None
|Bet US
|$2,500: 125% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-280
|14 days
Content You May Like
- Best Horse Racing Betting Sites – Discover our list of the best sites to bet on horse races.
- Best Online Sportsbooks – We tested and reviewed the best US betting sites.
- Best Offshore Betting Sites – Compare top rated offshore betting sites for your next bets.
- Sportsbook Promo Codes – List of the latest sportsbook promo codes for your NFL bets.
- Best Sports Betting Apps – Guide of top rated betting apps available in the US.
- Best Bitcoin Sportsbooks – We compared the best sites when it comes to Bitcoin betting.