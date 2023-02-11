The NFL Network polled Twitter users and football fans asking them which stadium they would like to watch a Super Bowl in.

If you could pick any stadium to watch the Super Bowl in, which would it be? — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 10, 2023

Over 400 responses were received, and the results may surprise you.

They are listed in descending order.

5. Gillette Stadium: Foxborough, Massachusetts

One of the prevailing themes of the fan responses was they wanted cold weather and less climate-controlled conditions for the Super Bowl.

If there is snow on the ground, that makes the experience even better.

That’s why Gillette Stadium, home of the New England Patriots, was mentioned often in the discussion.

4. Lambeau Field: Green Bay, Wisconsin

The Frozen Tundra which is home to the champions of Super Bowl 1, the Green Bay Packers, has never hosted a Super Bowl despite the team’s long and rich history in the NFL.

The Super Bowl trophy is named after the infamous Packers coach, Vince Lombardi, yet the Super Bowl has never been held at Lambeau.

Fans would like to see this happen in the coming years.

3. Allegiant Stadium: Las Vegas, Nevada

So much for the cold weather narrative, fans want to see a Super Bowl happen in this new stadium located in Las Vegas.

Comfortable seats and modern amenities as well as proximity to the premier gambling facilities in the United States are the attractions.

Arizona is ready for Super Bowl LVII, but Las Vegas is ready for Super Bowl LVIII in 2024 pic.twitter.com/N94I12LWbh — Andrew Marden (@andrewmarden) February 10, 2023

The good news is that they will get their wish sooner rather than later because Allegiant Stadium is the site for the 2024 Super Bowl.

2. Arrowhead Stadium: Kansas City, Missouri

Arrowhead Stadium, home of the Kansas City Chiefs, has never hosted a Super Bowl either.

Fans like the rich history of the Chiefs as well as the more central location for travel purposes.

World-class barbeque makes this selection even more appealing.

1. The Rose Bowl: Pasadena, California

The Rose Bowl, home of NCAA’s UCLA Bruins, was hands down the most popular selection.

The stadium has been around for over 100 years and is recognized as a national landmark.

The Rose Bowl has hosted five previous Super Bowl games.

Those occurred over a 16-year period as follows: Super Bowls 11, 14, 17, 21, and 27.

It has been 30 years since The Rose Bowl hosted the big game when the Dallas Cowboys were victors over the Buffalo Bills.