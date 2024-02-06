NFL News and Rumors

Top 5 Highest-Paid NFL Players In Super Bowl 2024

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates

Super Bowl LVIII features the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the San Francisco 49ers. Both teams are littered with blue-chip players on both sides of the ball, and their salaries reflect their value. Below, we explore the top 5 highest-paid NFL players in Super Bowl 2024.

Top 5 Highest-Paid NFL Players In Super Bowl 2024

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa
Dec 24, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) before the start of the third quarter against the Washington Commanders at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Being the best player in the NFL has its perks, as Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes sits atop the list with an average per year (APY) of $45 million.

The next four highest-paid players in the NFL are on the San Francisco 49ers, with two on defense and two on offense.

View the entire list below.

Top 5 Highest-Paid NFL Players In Super Bowl 2024

  1. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs — $45 million
  2. Nick Bosa, DE, San Francisco 49ers — $34 million
  3. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers — $23,850,000
  4. Trent Williams, LT, San Francisco 49ers — $23,010,000
  5. Javon Hargrave, DT, San Francisco 49ers — $21 million

Rankings are based on the average salary per year via Spotrac.

5. Javon Hargrave, DT, San Francisco 49ers — $21 million

San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Javon Hargrave comes in at No. 5 on the list. The 30-year-old signed a four-year, $84 million contract with the 49ers in March 2023.

Hargrave is an integral part of San Francisco’s defensive line, which many consider one of the best units in the NFL.

In the NFC Championship, Hargrave recorded four total tackles in San Francisco’s 34-31 win over the Detroit Lions.

Hargrave is playing in his second straight Super Bowl. Hargrave reached Super Bowl LVII as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles.

4. Trent Williams, LT, San Francisco 49ers — $23,010,000

San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams
Jan 8, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) blocks against the Arizona Cardinals during the second quarter at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams is arguably the best at his position in the NFL.

Williams was traded to San Francisco from Washington before the 2020 season. In March 2021, Williams signed a six-year, $138.06 million contract with the 49ers, making him one of the highest-paid offensive linemen in the NFL.

Williams, who came in at No. 14, was the only offensive lineman to be ranked in the top 35 on the 2023 NFL 100 list.

For his efforts during the 2023 season, Williams was named First-Team All-Pro for the third straight season.

3. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers — $23,850,000

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel is one of the most versatile players in the NFL.

Samuel has the hands and speed of an elite wide receiver with the power and force of a top running back.

After exiting the 2023 Divisional Round with a shoulder injury, Samuel returned with a vengeance in the NFC Championship, catching eight passes on nine targets for 89 yards.

In July 2022, Samuel signed a three-year, $73.5 million contract extension with the 49ers.

2. Nick Bosa, DE, San Francisco 49ers — $34 million

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa
Jan 8, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) lines up before a snap against the Arizona Cardinals during the third quarter at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The man tasked with putting pressure on Mahomes during the Super Bowl will be San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa.

While his sack numbers (10.5) were down this past regular season, Bosa is still the most feared defensive lineman on the 49ers.

Against the Lions, Bosa sacked Lions quarterback Jared Goff twice in the 49ers’ comeback victory.

After holding out this summer, Bosa became the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history when he signed a five-year, $170 million contract extension.

1. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs — $45 million

Patrick Mahomes rolls out for the Chiefs
Dec 17, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to pass the ball during the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterbacks are the highest-paid players in the league. Therefore, Mahomes being the highest-paid player in Super Bowl 2024 makes a lot of sense.

In July 2020, Mahomes signed a 10-year, $477 million contract extension to remain with the Chiefs through the 2031 season.

Mahomes is worth every penny. Despite the Chiefs’ struggles this season on offense, Mahomes has Kansas City back in the Super Bowl for the fourth time in five years.

Mahomes will attempt to capture his third Super Bowl of his career when the Chiefs play the 49ers on Feb. 11.

Topics  
49ers Chiefs NFL News and Rumors NFL picks
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Will Patrick Mahomes Sr. Arrest Cause A Distraction for Chiefs?

Will Patrick Mahomes Sr. Arrest Cause A Distraction for Chiefs?

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  6min
NFL News and Rumors
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) hands off the ball to running back Christian McCaffrey (23)
Super Bowl Public Betting Update: BetOnline Reveals Almost All Big Money Bets Are on San Francisco 49ers
Author image David Evans  •  1h
NFL News and Rumors
USATSI_22029003_168396541_lowres-2
Most Bet Player Props at 2024 Super Bowl Revealed as We Get an Inside Look at Public Betting Numbers
Author image David Evans  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Julio Jones (80) celebrates his 12-yard touchdown
Philadelphia Eagles To Play NFL’s First Game In Brazil In 2024
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
raiders practice facility
Is the NFL Favoring Kansas City Chiefs by Giving Them Raiders Practice Facility for the 2024 Super Bowl?
Author image David Evans  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
ampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield
Dedicated NFL Fans Respond To Pro Bowl Antics, QB Baker Mayfield Earning Flag Football MVP Honors
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Feb 5 2024
NFL News and Rumors
Super Bowl 2024 Tickets Are Even Too Expensive For Christian McCaffrey
Super Bowl 2024 Tickets Are Even Too Expensive For Christian McCaffrey
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Feb 3 2024
More News
Arrow to top