Super Bowl LVIII features the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the San Francisco 49ers. Both teams are littered with blue-chip players on both sides of the ball, and their salaries reflect their value. Below, we explore the top 5 highest-paid NFL players in Super Bowl 2024.

Top 5 Highest-Paid NFL Players In Super Bowl 2024

Being the best player in the NFL has its perks, as Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes sits atop the list with an average per year (APY) of $45 million.

The next four highest-paid players in the NFL are on the San Francisco 49ers, with two on defense and two on offense.

Rankings are based on the average salary per year via Spotrac.

5. Javon Hargrave, DT, San Francisco 49ers — $21 million

"What the f*** was you doing?" "I don't even know!" Javon Hargrave to Dre Greenlaw after he wouldn't go down during the game-winning interception 😅pic.twitter.com/79japJBTAC — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) January 22, 2024

San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Javon Hargrave comes in at No. 5 on the list. The 30-year-old signed a four-year, $84 million contract with the 49ers in March 2023.

Hargrave is an integral part of San Francisco’s defensive line, which many consider one of the best units in the NFL.

In the NFC Championship, Hargrave recorded four total tackles in San Francisco’s 34-31 win over the Detroit Lions.

Hargrave is playing in his second straight Super Bowl. Hargrave reached Super Bowl LVII as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles.

4. Trent Williams, LT, San Francisco 49ers — $23,010,000

San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams is arguably the best at his position in the NFL.

Williams was traded to San Francisco from Washington before the 2020 season. In March 2021, Williams signed a six-year, $138.06 million contract with the 49ers, making him one of the highest-paid offensive linemen in the NFL.

Williams, who came in at No. 14, was the only offensive lineman to be ranked in the top 35 on the 2023 NFL 100 list.

For his efforts during the 2023 season, Williams was named First-Team All-Pro for the third straight season.

3. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers — $23,850,000

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel is one of the most versatile players in the NFL.

Samuel has the hands and speed of an elite wide receiver with the power and force of a top running back.

After exiting the 2023 Divisional Round with a shoulder injury, Samuel returned with a vengeance in the NFC Championship, catching eight passes on nine targets for 89 yards.

In July 2022, Samuel signed a three-year, $73.5 million contract extension with the 49ers.

2. Nick Bosa, DE, San Francisco 49ers — $34 million

The man tasked with putting pressure on Mahomes during the Super Bowl will be San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa.

While his sack numbers (10.5) were down this past regular season, Bosa is still the most feared defensive lineman on the 49ers.

Against the Lions, Bosa sacked Lions quarterback Jared Goff twice in the 49ers’ comeback victory.

After holding out this summer, Bosa became the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history when he signed a five-year, $170 million contract extension.

1. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs — $45 million

Quarterbacks are the highest-paid players in the league. Therefore, Mahomes being the highest-paid player in Super Bowl 2024 makes a lot of sense.

In July 2020, Mahomes signed a 10-year, $477 million contract extension to remain with the Chiefs through the 2031 season.

Mahomes is worth every penny. Despite the Chiefs’ struggles this season on offense, Mahomes has Kansas City back in the Super Bowl for the fourth time in five years.

Mahomes will attempt to capture his third Super Bowl of his career when the Chiefs play the 49ers on Feb. 11.