Top 5 Idaho Horse Racing Sportsbooks for Breeders Cup Betting | ID Sports Betting Guide

Idaho sports betting remains outlawed out this moment in time, but our carefully selected offshore Idaho Horse Racing Sportsbooks allow for wagering from ANY US state. Better yet, there are up to $6,000 worth of free bets to claim ahead of the Breeders Cup this week.
Best Idaho Horse Racing Sportsbooks For Betting On Breeders Cup
For those residing in Idaho, our top horse racing betting sites for the Breeders Cup have been verified by our sports betting team and have been found to be the most reputable and among the best for customer experience – see our leading Idaho Horse Racing Sportsbooks below and claim your Breeders’ Cup free bets.
|1.
|
$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free BetsAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 EachAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
$750 Welcome BonusAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
$1,000 Sports Betting OfferAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free BetsAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
How to Bet on the Breeders Cup in Idaho
With BetOnline’s 50% matched deposit bonus, there are plenty of chances to make a profit this week at the Breeders Cup.
- Click here to sign up to BetOnline
- Deposit up to $2000
- Receive your 50% deposit bonus of $1000
Idaho Breeders Cup Betting — How To Watch Breeders Cup In Idaho
- 🏇Breeders Cup 2022 Details
- 📅 Breeders Cup Dates: Fri 4 & Sat 5 Nov
- 🕙 Breeders Cup Race Times: Fri First Race 3pm, Sat First Race 11:50am
- 🏟 Where Is 2022 Breeders Cup Keeneland, Lexington, Kentucky
- 📺 Watch: NBC, Peacock, USA Network, and FanDuel TV
- 🎲 Breeders Cup Classic Odds: Flightline -225 | Epicenter +550 | Life Is Good +700 | Taiba +800
Breeders Cup Odds
FLIGHTLINE enters this week as the most talked about horse, may-perhaps in years. The four-year-old has been nothing short of sensational in 2022, storming to five straight wins including a romping finish at Del Mar last time out to claim a 19-length victory.
Elsewhere, there is certainly plenty of value to be had given how strongly favoured Flightline is, and Epicenter and Life Is Good are considered to be the closest in the current markets. In particular, the former caught the eye when claiming a commanding five-length win at the Travers Stakes.
|Breeders Cup Classic (Sat Nov 5) Moneyline
|Odds
|Play
|Flightline
|-225
|Epicenter
|+550
|Life Is Good
|+700
|Taiba
|+800
|Olympiad
|+1400
|Hot Rod Charlie
|+2500
|Rich Strike
|+3300
|Happy Saver
|+5000
Note: Odds are subject to change
Full Breeders Cup Race Cards & Schedule
See below the post times for the 14 Breeders Cup races, which run over the Keeneland meeting on Friday and Saturday.
|Breeders’ Cup 2022 Times (EDT)
|Friday, Nov 4
|Distance
|Purse
|TV Channel
|3:00 pm Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint
|5 1/2 f (Turf)
|$1 million
|FanDuel & USA
|3:40 pm Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies
|1 1/16 mi
|$2 million
|FanDuel & USA
|4:20 pm Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf
|1 mile (Turf)
|$1 million
|FanDuel & USA
|5:00 pm Breeders’ Cup Juvenile
|1 1/16 mi
|$2 million
|FanDuel & USA
|5:40 pm Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf
|1 mile (Turf)
|$1 million
|FanDuel & USA
|Saturday, Nov 5
|Distance
|Purse
|TV
|11:50 am Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint
|7 furlongs
|$1 million
|FanDuel
|12:29 pm Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint
|5 1/2 f (Turf)
|$1 million
|FanDuel
|1:10 pm Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile
|1 mile
|$1 million
|FanDuel & USA
|1:50 pm Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf
|1 3/16 mi (Turf)
|$2 million
|FanDuel & USA
|2:30 pm Breeders’ Cup Sprint (Dirt)
|6f
|$2 million
|FanDuel & USA
|3:10 pm Breeders’ Cup Mile
|1 mile (Turf)
|$2 million
|FanDuel & USA
|3:55 pm Breeders’ Cup Distaff
|1 1/8 miles
|$2 million
|FanDuel & NBC
|4:40 pm Breeders’ Cup Turf
|1 1/2 mi (Turf)
|$4 million
|FanDuel & NBC
|5:40 pm Breeders’ Cup Classic
|1 1/4 miles
|$6 million
|NBC
The Best Idaho Horse Racing Sportsbooks For Breeders Cup: ID Sports Betting Sites
Idaho racing fans and keen bettors will find a whole host of markets with which to expend their free bets and bonuses with.
Idaho Horse Racing Sportsbooks Breeders Cup Markets
Win: Pick a horse to win the race.
Place: To finish either first or second
Show: Select a horse to finish in the first three in the race
Across The Board: Backing a horse to finish 1st, 2nd or 3rd – this bet will cost 3x your stake. So a $2 ‘across the board’ bet will cost $6 – meaning you have $2 on the horse to win, $2 to be second and $2 for third.
Exacta: Pick two horses to finish 1st and 2nd in the correct order
Trifecta: Select three horses to finish 1st, 2nd and 3rd in the correct order
Superfecta: Chose four horses to finish 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th in the correct order
Daily Double: Select the winning horse in two consecutive races on the card.
Pick 3, 4, 5 & 6: Like the ‘Daily Double’ select the winner of races in 3, 4, 5 or 6 consecutive races.
BetOnline – $1000 In Idaho Horse Racing Sportsbooks Breeders Cup Free Bets
By using our BetOnline bonus code INSIDERS, you can get 50% of your first deposit when signing up for the Breeders Cup. Deposit $100, you will get a $50 bonus. Deposit $2000 and you will get the maximum $1000 Breeders Cup bonus.
BetOnline Breeders Cup Betting Offer Terms & Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $55
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Racebook bonus of $1,000
- Idaho Horse Racing Sportsbooks Free Bets expire in 30 days
Bovada – $750 In Idaho Horse Racing Sportsbooks Free Bets For The Breeders Cup
Join Bovada today using the bonus code INSIDERS and you can get up to $750 in Breeders Cup free bets. Bovada will match your deposit by 75%, which means that if you deposit $1000, you get a free bet worth $750 for use on the big Keeneland horse racing action this weekend.
Bovada Breeders Cup Betting Offer Terms & Conditions
- Deposit $1000 for the maximum $750 Breeders Cup Free Bets
- Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
- Idaho Horse Racing Sportsbooks Free Bets expire in 30 days
Everygame – Claim $750 In Idaho Horse Racing Sportsbooks Breeders Cup Free Bets
Everygame are offering new customers the chance of earning up to $750 in Breeders Cup free bets. Deposit up to $250 and Everygame will match the deposit with a bonus of an equal amount. You can do this three times for a maximum $750 in Breeders Cup horse racing bonuses.
Everygame Breeders Cup Betting Offer Terms & Conditions
- 100% deposit bonus up to $250
- You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses
- The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed.
MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on 2022 Breeders Cup In Idaho
You can get a huge 50% first deposit match by signing up to MyBookie today. That means if you click the link below, sign up and deposit $2000 you can get $1000 in Breeders Cup free bets.
MyBookie Breeders Cup Betting Offer Terms & Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $50
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
- Idaho Racebook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
BETUS – Up To £2,500 Deposit Match For Idaho Horse Racing Sportsbooks Breeders Cup Free Bets
The BetUS Breeders Cup betting offer is as simple as you signing up and depositing cash and they will give you a 125% bonus. In short, deposit $2000 upon signing up below – again using our promo code INSIDERS and you will receive $2500 in Breeders Cup free bets.
BetUS Breeders Cup Betting Offer Terms & Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $100
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500
- Idaho Racebook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
$6,000 In 2022 Breeders Cup Cash Bonuses | Join Our Leading Idaho Horse Racing Sportsbooks With Our Promo Code: INSIDERS
See below our top horse racing Idaho Horse Racing Sportsbooks where you can place your Breeders Cup free bets by using our promo code INSIDERS with each one.
With up to $6,000 worth of free bets to claim, Idaho residents will not only be able to legally bet, they will also be able to (hopefully) claim a sizeable win over the race meeting!
|Operator
|Welcome Bonus
|Promo Code
|Minimum Odds
|Expiration Date
|Sign-Up
|BetOnline
|$1,000: 50% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-200
|30 days
|Everygame
|$750: 100% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-200
|None
|Bovada
|$750: 75% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-200
|None
|MyBookie
|$1,000: 50% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-200
|None
|Bet US
|$2,500: 125% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-280
|14 days
Content You May Like
- Best Horse Racing Betting Sites – Discover our list of the best sites to bet on horse races.
- Best Online Sportsbooks – We tested and reviewed the best US betting sites.
- Best Offshore Betting Sites – Compare top rated offshore betting sites for your next bets.
- Sportsbook Promo Codes – List of the latest sportsbook promo codes for your NFL bets.
- Best Sports Betting Apps – Guide of top rated betting apps available in the US.
- Best Bitcoin Sportsbooks – We compared the best sites when it comes to Bitcoin betting.