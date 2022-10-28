Top 5 Iowa Sportsbooks For Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Betting | IA Sports Betting Guide For Boxing

If you’re looking for an Iowa sportsbook which you can bet on Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva then take a look at our list of the top five below which can also be used in EVERY US state.

Best Iowa Sportsbooks For Betting On Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva

These are the top five boxing betting sites in Iowa which allow you to bet on the Paul vs Silva fight. In fact, anybody in the USA can use these boxing sportsbooks to bet on Paul vs Silva. Click below to sign up and claim your boxing free bets for the big fight.

How To Bet On Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva In Iowa

Anyone in Iowa can sign up to our sportsbooks and bet on Paul vs Silva. Follow the instructions below and you can claim up to $1000 in free bets with BetOnline’s 50% matches deposit bonus which can be used on boxing.

Click here to sign up to BetOnline Create an account and deposit up to $2000 Receive your 50% deposit bonus of $1000

NOTE: You can deposit any amount over $55 to qualify for this promotion. This means if you deposit $55, you will receive a 50% deposit bonus of $27.50. This offer is only valid on your FIRST deposit.

Iowa Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Betting — How To Watch Paul vs Silva In Iowa

🥊 Boxing Match: Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva

📊 Records: Jake Paul (5-0, 4 KO’s) | Anderson Silva (3-1, 2 KO’s)

📅 Date: October 29th, 2022

🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11:00pm EST

📺 TV Channel: US: Showtime PPV | UK: Fite TV

🏟 Venue: Gila River Arena | Glendale, Arizona, USA

🎲 Fight Odds: Jake Paul -190 | Anderson Silva +160

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Odds

Anderson Silva has been cleared by the Arizona Boxing & MMA Commission to fight against Jake Paul on Saturday after requiring the former UFC champion to take extra medical exams following an interview where Silva said he’d been knocked out twice during training camp.

Paul is undefeated in his professional boxing career, overcoming the likes of former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley and former NBA player Nate Robinson on his way to setting up a bout with Silva.

Silva, who enters as the underdog, has been named as one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time by UFC president Dana White and podcaster Joe Rogan.

Paul is a Vegas favorite -190 to win the fight, with Anderson coming in at +160 ahead of Saturday’s showdown in Arizona.

Already claimed the Paul vs Silva boxing betting offer? Take a look and claim the best bookmaker free bets from our offshore partners. Check out the chart below for the best Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva boxing odds from BetOnline, one of the best offshore sportsbooks.

Moneyline Odds Play Jake Paul -190 Anderson Silva +160 Draw +1200

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Full Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Card & Undercard

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva (main event)

Le’Veon Bell vs Uriah Hall

Antonio Nieves vs Alexandro Santiago

Ashton Sylve vs Braulio Rodriguez

Shadasia Green vs Ogleidis Suarez

Jeremiah Milton vs Quintin Sumpter

Danny Barrios Flores vs Edgar Ortiz Jr

Adrian Rodriguez vs Dominique Griffin

Chris Avila vs Mikhail Varshavski

Eliezer Silva vs Anthony Hannah

The Best Iowa Sportsbooks For Boxing: Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva

There is plenty to bet on in the Paul vs Silva fight on our Florida sports betting sites. You can bet on markets such as the outright winner to the winning round. Take a look below at the full list of Paul vs Silva betting markets.

Iowa Sportsbooks Paul vs Silva Markets

Fight winner

Method of victory

Will the fight go the distance?

Jake Paul round betting

Anderson Silva round betting

Round group betting

BetOnline – $1000 In Iowa Paul vs Silva Free Bets Available

By using the BetOnline bonus code INSIDERS, you can get 50% of your first deposit when signing up for the Paul vs Silva. Deposit $100, you will get a $50 bonus. Deposit $2000 and you will get the maximum $1000 Paul vs Silva bonus.

BetOnline Paul vs Silva Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Iowa Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

Bovada – $750 In Iowa Free Bets For Paul vs Silva

Join Bovada today using the bonus code INSIDERS and you can get up to $750 in Paul vs Silva free bets. Bovada will match your deposit by 75%, which means that if you deposit $1000, you get a free bet worth $750 for use on the big fight.

Bovada Paul vs Silva Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Deposit $1000 for the maximum $750 Paul vs Silva Free Bets

Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750

Iowa Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

Everygame – Claim $750 In Iowa Paul vs Silva Free Bets

Everygame are offering new customers the change of earning up to $750 in Paul vs Silva free bets.

Deposit up to $250 and Everygame will match the deposit with a bonus of an equal amount. You can do this three times for a maximum $750 in Paul vs Silva bonuses.

Everygame Paul vs Silva Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

100% deposit bonus up to $250

You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses

The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed.

MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Paul vs Silva

You can get a huge 50% first deposit match by signing up to MyBookie today. That means if you click the link below, sign up and deposit $2000 you can get $1000 in Paul vs Silva free bets.

MyBookie Paul vs Silva Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Iowa Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

BetUS – Up To £2,500 Deposit Match For Iowa Paul vs Silva Free Bets

The BetUS Paul vs Silva betting offer is as simple as you signing up and depositing cash and they will give you a 125% bonus. Put simply, deposit $2000 upon signing up below and you will receive $2500 in Paul vs Silva free bets.

BetUS Paul vs Silva Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500

Iowa Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

$6,000 In Paul vs Silva Cash Bonuses | Join Our Leading Boxing Sportsbooks With Our Promo Code: INSIDERS

See below our top boxing sportsbooks where you can place your boxing free bets by using our promo code INSIDERS with each one.

As we have outlined above, you can claim up to $6,000 in cash bonuses to use on the Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva super-fight on Saturday night from the Gila River Arena, Glendale, Arizona.

All you’ve got to do is sign-up, deposit and then voila! The cash bonuses are yours to use on the Paul vs Silva fight.

