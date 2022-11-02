Top 5 Louisiana Racebooks For Breeders Cup Betting | LA Sports Betting Guide

If you’re located in Louisiana and want to bet on the Breeders Cup this weekend, then we you need to look no further. Simply sign-up to any one of our top five LA Racebooks and get an abundance of free bets and cash bonuses for the meeting that can also be claimed in ANY other US state.

Louisiana Breeders Cup Betting — How To Watch Breeders Cup In LA

🏇 Breeders Cup 2022 Details

🏇 Breeders Cup 2022 Details



📅 Breeders Cup Dates : Fri 4 & Sat 5 Nov

Fri 4 & Sat 5 Nov 🕙 Breeders Cup Race Times: Fri First Race 3pm, Sat First Race 11:50am

🏟 Where Is 2022 Breeders Cup: Keeneland, Lexington, Kentucky

Keeneland, Lexington, Kentucky 📺 Watch : NBC, Peacock, USA Network, FanDuel TV

NBC, Peacock, USA Network, FanDuel TV 🎲 Breeders Cup Classic Odds : Flightline -225 | Epicenter +550 | Life Is Good +700 | Taiba +800

2022 Breeders’ Cup Odds

There will be eight runners heading to the starting post for the 2022 Breeders’ Cup Classic on Saturday November 5. The 1m2f race is by far the feature race over the two-day Keeneland meeting, and all eyes will be on the magical FLIGHTLINE who is hoping to make it six wins out of six when he runs this weekend. He currently leads the market with supporters wondering if he can maintain his 100% winning record and pick up the whopping $6 million prize in the process? We’ll have to wait and find out, but he sure does look promising.

The John Sadler-trained 4-year-old is the next big US wonder horse in the making, he looks a level above any other horse in the world right now. He will be looking to further boost his reputation in the Breeders’ Cup Classic on Saturday Nov 5, aiming to keep his unbeaten streak alive and continue to stake his claim as the best horse in training on the planet.

Flightline, who is currently the highest-rated racehorse in the world, was seen last on Sept the 3rd, as he cleared away from the rest of the field to win the TVG Pacific Classic at Del Mar. He won by a remarkable 19 1/2 lengths and left everyone else in his dust. We now know he stays this distance without any problems too, with his latest win coming over the same 1m2f trip. Can he go 6-from-6 this weekend? You wouldn’t bet against him!

There are plenty of horses who could fight Flightline for all the glory on Sunday, such as the likes of Epicenter, Rich Strike, Life Is Good and Taiba. Of the eight final runners we’ve also got this year’s Kentucky Derby hero Rich Strike heading to post. He won the Derby earlier this year at +6600 odds and came from last to first in the space of three furlongs. He was priced at above a huge +50000 during the race too, so is certainly no stranger to a comeback. Could Rich Strike defy the odds and put in another incredible performance to claim victory from out of nowhere in the 2022 Breeder’s Cup Classic?

Life Is Good for the successful Todd Pletcher barn will be hopeful of emulating their past 2019 Breeders’ Cup Classic success and he could prove to be a serious threat with nine wins from his opening 11 racing starts. Taiba looks a good horse too, and sits as the fourth favourite currently in the betting markets so do not rule out this horse making a charge and claiming victory in the 2022 Breeder’s Cup Classic. Epicenter has only finished outside the top three once in his 10 career starts, and went off as the favorite for the Kentucky Derby earlier this year.

Overall, the 2022 Breeders’ Cup Classic is a ‘can’t miss’ finale to this star-studded horse racing meeting. If the Racebooks have the betting odds right, then this could be a matter of the rest playing for places if Flightline romps home!

Flightline is the overriding favorite with all Racebooks, with Happy Saver the biggest price right now at a huge +5000. Here is how the betting market looks for the 2022 Breeders’ Cup Classic with BetOnline:

Breeders’ Cup Classic Moneyline Odds Play Flightline -225 Epicenter +550 Life Is Good

+700 Taiba

+800 Olympiad

+1400 Hot Rod Charlie

+2500 Rich Strike

+3300 Happy Saver

+5000

Note: Odds are correct at time of publication and are subject to change

Full Breeders Cup Race Cards & Schedule

See below the post times for the 14 Breeders Cup races, which are spread over the Lexington meeting on Friday and Saturday this weekend.

Breeders’ Cup 2022 Times (EDT) Friday, Nov 4 Distance Purse TV Channel

3:00 pm Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint 5 1/2 f (Turf) $1 million FanDuel & USA 3:40 pm Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies 1 1/16 mi $2 million FanDuel & USA 4:20 pm Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf 1 mile (Turf) $1 million FanDuel & USA 5:00 pm Breeders’ Cup Juvenile 1 1/16 mi $2 million FanDuel & USA 5:40 pm Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf 1 mile (Turf) $1 million FanDuel & USA Saturday, Nov 5 Distance Purse TV 11:50 am Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint 7 furlongs $1 million FanDuel 12:29 pm Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint 5 1/2 f (Turf) $1 million FanDuel 1:10 pm Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile 1 mile $1 million FanDuel & USA 1:50 pm Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf 1 3/16 mi (Turf) $2 million FanDuel & USA 2:30 pm Breeders’ Cup Sprint (Dirt) 6f $2 million FanDuel & USA 3:10 pm Breeders’ Cup Mile 1 mile (Turf) $2 million FanDuel & USA 3:55 pm Breeders’ Cup Distaff 1 1/8 miles $2 million FanDuel & NBC 4:40 pm Breeders’ Cup Turf 1 1/2 mi (Turf) $4 million FanDuel & NBC 5:40 pm Breeders’ Cup Classic 1 1/4 miles $6 million NBC

The Best Louisiana Racebooks For Breeders Cup: LA Sports Betting Sites

There is plenty to bet on in the Breeders Cup with these Louisiana Racebooks. You can bet on markets such as the race winner, place betting, across the board betting, as well as plenty of multiples like a Superfecta. To make things that little bit sweeter, you can use your exclusive Breeders Cup free bets as you please!

Louisiana Racebooks Breeders Cup Markets

There are plenty of different Breeders Cup markets to pick from. Yes, the standard ‘win’ bet is the most popular, but if you’re new to betting on horse racing there are several other ways to enjoy having a bet on the Breeders Cup in Louisiana. Here is just a few different markets to bet on when scouring various Racebooks:

Win: Pick a horse to win the race

Place: Select a horse to finish either first or second

Show: Select a horse to finish in the first three in the race (similar to place)

Across The Board: Backing a horse to finish 1st, 2nd or 3rd – this bet will cost 3x your stake. So a $2 ‘across the board’ bet will cost $6 – meaning you have $2 on the horse to win, $2 on it to come second and $2 for third

Exacta: Pick two horses to finish 1st and 2nd in the correct order

Trifecta: Select three horses to finish 1st, 2nd and 3rd in the correct order

Superfecta: Chose four horses to finish 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th in the correct order

Daily Double: Select the winning horse in two consecutive races on the card

Pick 3, 4, 5 & 6: Like the ‘Daily Double’ select the winner of races in 3, 4, 5 or 6 consecutive races

